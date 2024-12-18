MST (Melbourne Stars) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction MST 41 % Chance of Winning BRH 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.952 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars take on Brisbane Heat in the fourth game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 18 at 01:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars struggled for consistency last season as they won four matches and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. Melbourne Stars did not have a great start to the campaign this season as they struggled against Perth Scorchers. Melbourne Stars scored 146 runs and Perth Scorchers won the game with six wickets to spare.

Brisbane Heat had a phenomenal campaign last season as they had seven wins in the group stages and made the playoffs. Brisbane Heat went head to head against Sydney Sixers in the finals where they won by 54 runs. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars ’ chances of winning - 41%

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 59%

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Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Hilton Cartwright was one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars last season as he scored 209 with an average of 41.80. He scored 18 off 17 in the opening game which makes us believe Cartwright will score well in the upcoming game.

Jimmy Peirson struggled to make an impact last season as he played only four matches and scored mere 76 runs with an average of 19 runs. We believe Pierson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Melbourne Stars 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Thomas Fraser Rogers, Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren, Austin Anlezark

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Rogers Batter Joe Clarke Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Hamish McKenzie Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Brody Couch Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars struggled last season and once again they underperformed in the opening game against Perth Scorchers who won the match with six wickets to spare.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Jimmy Peirson (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Callum Vidler, Jack Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Jack Wildermuth Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Xavier Bartlett Batter Callum Vidler All-rounder Jack Wood All-rounder Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Will Prestwidge Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat had a phenomenal campaign last season as they topped the table in the group stages and eventually went all the way to the championship.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Brisbane Heat have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Stars 12-07. Last year both sides went head to head in the group stages and Brisbane Heat won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Stars: 07

Brisbane Heat: 12

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars head into this game after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Melbourne Stars struggled to make an impact last season as they were knocked out of the group stages. On the other hand Brisbane Heat dominated the campaign last term as they went all they way and were crowned champions last season. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Brisbane Heat dominated the game as they won the game by 107 runs. Brisbane Heat also had a better opening partnership on the day. Brisbane Heat went head to head against Perth Scorchers, they lost the tie and also conceded a bigger opening stand on the day. We believe Brisbane Heat would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Beau Webster to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Even though Beau Webster did not have a great game against Perth Scorchers we are going to back him as he was brilliant last season as with 262 runs he was the leading run scorer last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Colin Munro was one of the most consistent batsmen for Brisbane Heat last season. In seven matches, Munro scored 224 runs and became one of the top scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Melbourne Stars heading into this campaign. He was once again solid in the opening game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/29 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett had a stunning campaign last season as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 20 wickets he was also the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.