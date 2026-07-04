Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars are all set to lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes after their defeat in the last game vs Sydney Sixers. The 35th Match will take place at the Bellerive Oval Cricket Ground, Hobart on 9th January 2023.

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Hobart Hurricanes have had a tough start to the tournament by winning only 3 matches out of 8. They are currently in the 6th spot of the points table with 6 points. They were in the top four of the points table but got pushed down after losing the last 2 consecutive matches in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars have had a poor start to this edition of the Big Bash League. They managed to win just twice in the tournament against Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers after 8 matches. After losing again in the last match against Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars would be looking to climb above Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming match.

The close encounter match of Melbourne Stars ended in the previous game as they scored 173 runs in the first innings against Sydney Strikers. Marcus Stoinis' innings of 52 runs in just 28 balls helped Melbourne Stars put 173 runs on the board for the Stars after a solid start to the first innings. Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Thomas Rogers and Cartwright were the batsmen who got some runs in that game.

Sydney Strikers chased the target and won the match by 6 wickets. Melbourne Stars need to perform better in the next game against Hobart Hurricanes.

On the contrary, Hobart Hurricanes were defeated by Melbourne Renegades. Hobart Hurricanes posted a target of 162 runs with the help of openers scoring 28 runs each Caleb Jewell and Ben Mcdermott.

Bowling second, Hobart Hurricanes could not restrict Melbourne Renegades to scoring 162 runs. Kane Richardson and Tom Rogers picked up 2 wickets in the second innings but his team lost the match by 6 wickets.

This is a great opportunity for the Hobart Hurricanes to get back in form and register a win after losing 3 matches out of 8.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes is in a dire need of a win and level up in the points table and keep open their qualifying hopes. Hobart Hurricanes last won on 2nd January, while Melbourne Stars won their last match on 31st December.

Moreover, Hobart Hurricanes has a winning momentum with them and will aim to continue the same against Melbourne Stars. While it is the total opposite for the visitors to Melbourne Stars. We favour Hobart Hurricanes to win this match with a 70/30 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are backing Hobart Hurricanes to win this match against Melbourne Stars given their past performance and form.

Our Prediction - Hobart hurricanes to win the coming fixture.

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Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes & Betting Tips 2022

Two matches have been played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart ground, one was a low-scoring match and the other one was an average match, thus far both being interesting matches. Hobart Hurricanes have won batting first as well as chasing on this pitch. They defended 122 runs on this venue against Melbourne Renegades

We expect yet another nail-biting encounter with a first-inning score of more than 170 runs. Finally, we favour Hobart Hurricanes to win this game.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Bellerive Oval Cricket Ground, Hobart is a balanced pitch in all of Australia. Bowlers, both pacers and spinners get a bit of help in the match, and settled batsmen can play their shots easily.

Due to the gathering of moisture, the pacers might get a little more help in the powerplay.

Spinners, on the other hand, will get support on this pitch in middle overs and that will continue to remain constant.

The average first innings score at this surface is 150. It gets down to 135 in the second innings. So the team that will win the toss might choose to bowl first and chase Target.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Bellerive Oval Cricket Ground to shuffle around 26°C on the match timings which is ideal for a match of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some help to the bowling department with the new ball in the powerplay. There are very few chances of precipitation during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into play in the upcoming fixture.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Asif Ali

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Joel Paris Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Shadab Khan All-rounder Asif Ali Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have only won 3 matches out of 8 and currently at 6th position in the points table. They will have to make a stronger comeback by winning their next match against Melbourne Stars. They will have to regain their long-lost winning momentum after winning against Melbourne Stars.

The batting line looks decent in the hands of both openers Ben Mcdermott and Caleb Jewell. The bowling department has Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis who can turn the game towards them with their bowling.

Hobart Hurricanes have lost their last 2 games and we are hoping that they will register their win in the forthcoming match against Melbourne Stars.

Players to watch out for Hobart Hurricanes in this match are - Zak Crawley and Ben McDermott.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis., Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Trent Boult Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Liam Hatcher Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have won just 2 games out of 8 and are currently at the last position of the points table. They might regain their confidence after winning against Hobart Hurricanes in their upcoming fixture and will look forward to being up in the top four of the points table.

Opener Joe Clarke and captain Adam Zampa and Luke Wood have been the standout players for the Melbourne Stars from the beginning. Marcus Stoinis and Thomas Rogers were phenomenal in the previous match. They will need those 2 points in the upcoming fixture.

Adam Zampa and the team need to buck up to turn things around them in this Big Bash League edition.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes have played 18 matches against each other of which the Hobart Hurricanes have managed to win 6 games and Melbourne Stars 12 matches

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes - 18 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 12 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 6 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 1.70, while the odds for Melbourne Stars winning this match is 2.08. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman Caleb Jewell played crucial innings in the last game and We expect them to anticipate the same in the next match. The top batsman odds for Ben McDermott is @2.8

Thomas Rogers has been excellent for Melbourne Stars. looked in good shape in the last match but could not convert his innings. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @3.5

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Team Bowlers

Riley Meredith bowled fabulously for Hobart Hurricanes in the last match against Melbourne Renegades. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes once again at the odds of @3.05

Adam Zampa has been terrific for Melbourne Stars but went for runs in the last match and can make a comeback in the upcoming fixture. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars with the odds of @3.05