MST (Melbourne Stars) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction MST 55 % Chance of Winning HOH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars battle out against Hobart Hurricanes in match 38 of BBL 2023-24 on Monday, 15 January 2024. The match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground and the scheduled start time is 1:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars are coming off a loss against Melbourne Renegades in their last match. In a must-win game against the Renegades, the Stars got off to a sedate start, losing Daniel Lawrence early in the innings. Thomas Rogers (23 runs) and Beau Webster (29 runs) rebuilt the innings, but the Stars lost their way in the middle overs and wickets fell at regular intervals. Hilton Cartwright (38 runs) scored crucial runs in the death overs and powered the total to 137/8. Melbourne Renegades, led by Shaun Marsh’s (64 runs) half-century and Fraser McGurk’s (42 runs) cameo, chased down the target in 17.2 overs and won the match by six wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes lost their last match against the Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets. Batting first, the Hurricanes scored 167/6 on the back of a collective batting performance from their batsmen. Macalister Wright (37 runs), Caleb Jewell (32 runs), Nikhil Chaudhary (22 runs), and Tim David (22 runs) contributed with the bat. The Strikers, led by Jack Weatherald’s (80 runs) magical half-century, Matthew Short’s quick-fire cameo (39 runs), and a handy knock from Adam Hose (25 runs), helped the Strikers register their fourth win of the tournament.

Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning: 55%

Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning: 45%

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Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Tips

Glenn Maxwell has scored over 20 runs in his last three outings. Maxwell has been in top form this tournament amassing over 200 runs and he is known for scoring runs in big matches. Considering what's at stake, we back Maxwell to score over 30 runs against the Hurricanes.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Toss Prediction

The pitch at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is a balanced track that assists both batsmen and bowlers. Runs are hard to come by at this venue, and the highest score recorded at the MCG in this year's edition of BBL is 156 runs. Teams chasing have won all three matches played at the MCG this season. This suggests that the pitch gets better for batting as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss will prefer to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Monday, 15th January is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity, 0% precipitation and strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with chances of scattered showers.

Melbourne Stars Players List

Thomas Rogers, Daniel Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb(w), Imad Wasim, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Scott Boland, Nick Larkin, Mark Steketee, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jonathan Merlo

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Thomas Rogers Batsman Daniel Lawrence Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batsman Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Nathan Coulter Nile Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Melbourne Stars Recent Form

Melbourne Stars won three and lost two of their last five matches played in the BBL. They are positioned fifth in the points table with four wins and five losses.

Hobart Hurricanes Players List

Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Sam Heazlett, Sam Hain, Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake, Bradley Hope.

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Caleb Jewell Batsman Macalister Wright Batsman Ben McDermott Batsman Corey Anderson All-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Patrick Dooley Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Big Bash League (BBL). They lost their last match against the Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets and currently stand at sixth on the points table.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head Record

Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes clashed in 20 BBL matches. The Stars hold a record of 13-7 against Hurricanes. Out of the 13 wins against the Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars won five batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Hobart Hurricanes won four matches batting first and three matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 20 matches

Melbourne Stars Won: 13 matches

Hobart Hurricanes Won: 7 matches

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

In the last three matches, the Melbourne Stars have averaged 42 runs in the first six overs, whereas the Hobart Hurricanes have, on average, conceded 53 runs during the first six overs in the last three outings. Given the significance of the match for the Melbourne Stars, we anticipate their batsmen to be aggressive and score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.186 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell scored 20, 31 and 32* runs in the last three matches and has amassed 211 runs in eight matches in the competition. Maxwell is due for a big knock and with his team in desperate need of a win to stay alive in the tournament. Given his recent form, we back Glenn Maxwell to score a match winning knock and be the top batter for Melbourne Stars.

Ben McDermott to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott scored 7, 95 and 16 runs in the last three matches played in the tournament. The wicket keeper batter has scored 211 runs in seven matches and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. We back him to come good and be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Glenn Maxwell to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell has been phenomenal with the ball and in his last encounter against the Hurricanes he picked up three wickets. Maxwell is the leading wicket taker (7 wickets) for the Stars in the tournament. Given his bowling form, we back Glenn Maxwell to be the top bowler.

Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Ellis has been the most consistent bowler for the Hobart Hurricanes this season. The right arm fast bowler has bagged 10 wickets in nine matches. Ellis has a high chance of picking up wickets in the death overs. We back him to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for the Hurricanes.