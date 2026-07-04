Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars is all set to lock horns with Melbourne Renegades after defeating Adelaide Strikers. The 27th Match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on 3rd January 2023.

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Melbourne Renegades had a dream start to the tournament by winning 3 back to back but hasn’t won a single game since then. They are currently in the 5th spot of the points table with 6 points. They were in the top four of the points table but got pushed down after losing 4 consecutive matches in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars have had a tough start to this edition of the Big Bash League. They could manage to win just twice in the tournament against Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers after 6 matches. After winning against Adelaide Strikers in the last match, Melbourne Stars would be looking to climb above Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming fixture.

The low-scoring match of Melbourne Stars ended in the previous game as they scored 186 runs in the first innings against Adelaide Strikers. Marcus Stoinis' innings of 74 runs in just 35 balls helped Melbourne Stars put 187 runs on the board for the Stars after a solid start to the first innings. Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clark was the only batsman who got some runs(42) in that game.

Adelaide Strikers couldn’t chase the target and lost the match by 8 runs. Melbourne Stars need to perform with the same firepower as they did in the last game.

On the contrary, Melbourne Renegades were defeated by table-toppers Perth Scorchers. Aaron Finch piled up some runs for his team with his innings of 65 runs off 48 balls. Melbourne Renegades posted a target of 156 runs.

Bowling second, Melbourne Renegades could not restrict Perth Scorchers to scoring 156 runs. Kane Richardson picked up 2 wickets in the second innings but his team lost the match by 5 wickets.

This is a great opportunity for the Melbourne Renegades to get back in form and register a win after losing 4 matches out of 7.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades is in a dire need of a win and level up in the points table. Melbourne Renegades last won on 21st December, while Melbourne Stars won their last match on 31st December.

Moreover, Melbourne Stars has a winning momentum with them and will aim to continue the same against Melbourne Renegades. While it is the total opposite for the visitors to Melbourne Renegades. We favour Melbourne Renegades to win this match with a 65/35 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are backing Melbourne Stars to win this fixture against Melbourne Renegades given their past performance and form.

Our Prediction - Melbourne Stars to win the coming fixture.

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Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades & Betting Tips 2022

Two matches have been played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide thus far both being an average scoring yet interesting matches. Melbourne Renegades has won batting first as well as chasing on this pitch.

We expect yet another nail-biting encounter with a first-inning score of more than 160 runs. Finally, we favour Melbourne Renegades to win this game.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne is one of the most balanced pitches in all of Australia. Bowlers, mainly seamers, get a bit of help early on in the match, and settled batsmen can play their shots easily.

Due to the gathering of moisture, the pacers might get a little more help than usual. Spinners, on the other hand, do not get much support on this pitch and that will continue to remain constant.

The average first innings score at this surface is 143. It gets down to 127 in the second innings. Henceforth team that will win the toss might choose to bowl first and chase the Target.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Melbourne Cricket Ground to drift around 24°C on the matchday which is ideal for a match of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some help to the bowling department with the new ball in the first innings. There are very less chances of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about par score and DLS coming into play in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill.

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Shaun Marsh Batting All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades was on the top of the table in the initial stage of the tournament. They will have to regain their long-lost winning momentum after winning against Melbourne Stars.

The batting line looks good in Aaron Finch’s hands but a sole ranger cannot win every match for his team. The bowling department has Akeal Hosein, the 4th highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets.

Melbourne Renegades won their first 3 games quite easily and we are hoping that they will register their 4th win in the forthcoming fixture.

Players to watch out for Melbourne Renegades in this match are - Aaron Finch and Akeal Hosein

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis., Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood, Trent Boult.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Trent Boult Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Liam Hatcher Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have won just 2 games out of 6. They might have regained their confidence after winning against Adelaide Strikers and will look forward to climbing up in the top four of the points table.

Opener Joe Clarke and captain Adam Zampa have been the standout players for the Melbourne Stars from the beginning. Marcus Stoinis was phenomenal in the previous match. They will be in the need of those 2 points in the upcoming game.

Adam Zampa and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades have played 22 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Renegades have managed to win 7 games and Melbourne Stars 15 matches

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades - 22 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 15 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 7 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Melbourne Renegades to win the game is 1.85, while the odds for Melbourne Stars winning this match is 1.93. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Aaron Finch played crucial innings in the last game against Perth Scorchers and we expect him to anticipate the same in the next match. The top batsman odds for Chris Lynn is @4.5.

Joe Clarke has been terrific for Melbourne Stars. He looked in good shape in the last fixture but could not convert his innings. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @4.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Bowlers

Akeal Hosein bowled fabulously for Melbourne Renegades in the last fixture against Sydney Sixers. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades once again at the odds of @4.32.

Luke Wood went for runs but registered a fifer in the first game between Perth Scorchers. He can repeat his performance with the odds of @8.