Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The 41st Match will see Melbourne Stars clash against Melbourne Renegades for the second time in the Big Bash League. The game will take place at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on 14th January 2023.

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Melbourne Renegades have played 10 matches in the tournament so far and have 5 wins in their account. They are currently in the 5th spot on the points table with 10 points. Melbourne Renegades now have 4 matches left in the league stage of the Big Bash League. It is a must-win game for Melbourne Renegades to survive in the tournament and qualify for the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Star is still at the bottom of the points table after playing 9 matches in the tournament. They have 5 matches left in the league stage and a loss in one of those matches would cost them the entire tournament. Melbourne Stars would be looking to climb above the bottom 4 teams by winning all 5 matches.

It was a pretty average-scoring game in the previous match against both teams. Mackenzie Harvey's innings of 32 runs in just 23 balls helped Melbourne Renegades put up 141 runs on the board for Melbourne Stars to chase in 20 overs. Apart from Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh was the only batsman who got some runs(32) in that match.

Trent Boult and Luke Wood did a wonderful job of restricting Melbourne Renegades to just 141 runs in 20 overs. They both bagged 2 wickets each in the first innings with an economy of 5.8 and 7.2 respectively.

In the second innings, Melbourne Stars couldn’t chase the average target and lost the match by 33 runs. Nick Larkin piled up some runs for his team with his innings of 48 runs off 40 balls. He was the only positive thing for Melbourne Stars in the second innings as no other batsman could cross even the 20 runs mark.

Bowling second, Melbourne Renegades restricted Melbourne Stars to just 108 runs by taking wickets. Tom Rogers picked up a deserving fifer in the second innings and also kept the scores in check.

This is a great occasion for the Melbourne Renegades to get back in the top four of the points table with 12 points to their name.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars is in desperate need of a win and level up in the points table of the Big bash League. Melbourne Stars last won on 31st December, while Melbourne Renegades recently won against Hobart Hurricanes on 7th January 2023.

Moreover, Melbourne Renegades has a better-looking team in terms of performance in the tournament. While it is the total opposite for Melbourne Stars. We favour Melbourne Renegades to win the next match with a 65/35 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are backing Melbourne Renegades to win this game against Melbourne Stars given their past performance and form.

Our Prediction - Melbourne Renegades to win the next fixture.

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Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades & Betting Tips 2022

3 matches have been played at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne thus far all being high-scoring yet interesting matches. Melbourne Renegades has won bowling first as well as defending on this surface.

We can expect another one-sided game with a first-inning score of more than 150 runs. Finally, we are backing Melbourne Renegades to win this fixture.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

The Docklands Stadium, Melbourne surface gives a home advantage to Melbourne Renegades where they’ve won 2 matches out of 3. The pitch assists spinners and spinners in the later half of the match. Considering the fact that all three times teams chasing the target won at this surface in this season of the Big Bash League. Hence bowling first should be a great decision of the team captain after winning the toss. Anything above 160 would be a good total here to put on the scoreboard for the opponent.

Weather Report

The weather at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne is expected to be windy during match timings. The temperature is expected to drift around 16°C to 31°C with 77% humidity and 20 km/hr wind speed. The wind current will offer pacers some swing with the new ball and they have a higher chance of taking wickets on this pitch as they did in the recent matches.

The chances of rain playing a spoilsport are very low.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill, Ruwantha Kellapotha

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Shaun Marsh Batting All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Will Sutherland Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades is in the 5th spot of the points table. Just when they were gaining their winning momentum in the tournament they lost their previous game against Adelaide Strikers by 20 runs. Sam Harper and Aaron Finch are carrying the baggage of scoring runs for the Melbourne Renegades. The bowling department has Tom Rogers, the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets.

Melbourne Renegades will look forward to gaining back their winning streak and we are hoping that they will register their 6th win in the next fixture.

Players to watch out for Melbourne Renegades in this match are - Sam Harper and Tom Rogers

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Trent Boult Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Liam Hatcher Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Webster Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have won just 2 games out of 9. They haven’t won a single game in the last 3 matches and are now on the verge of being eliminated from the Big Bash League.

Opener Joe Clarke and Hilton Cartwright have been the standout players for the Melbourne Stars from the beginning. Hilton Cartwright was phenomenal in the previous game. They will be in the need of that win against Melbourne Renegades.

Adam Zampa and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades have played 23 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Renegades have managed to win 7 games and Melbourne Stars 15 matches

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades - 23 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 15 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 8 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Melbourne Renegades to win the game is 1.76, while the odds for Melbourne Stars winning this match is 1.83. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Sam Harper played crucial innings in the last game against Adelaide Strikers and we expect him to anticipate the same in the next match. The top batsman odds for Sam Harper are @4.5.

Hilton Cartwright has been terrific for Melbourne Stars. He looked in good shape in the last fixture but could not convert his innings. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @4.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Bowlers

Tom Rogers bowled fabulously for Melbourne Renegades in the last fixture against Adelaide Strikers. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades once again at the odds of @4.32.

Liam Hatcher went for runs but took 3 wickets in the last game between Hobart Hurricanes. He can repeat his performance with the odds of @8.