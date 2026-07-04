Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The defending champions Perth Scorchers will go head to head against the Melbourne Stars in their next fixture of the Big Bash League on 23rd December at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

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Both teams have had a contrasting start to the season thus far. Melbourne lost their opening game against Sydney Thunder but won the second fixture. Meanwhile, Perth emerged victorious in their first game and lost the last fixture against Hobart.

The hosts will be in action in the Big Bash League after a week. They last played Hobart Hurricanes on 16th December. Batting first, the Stars set up a challenging total of 183 runs. Joe Clark destroyed the opponent's bowling attack single-handedly as he scored 101 not out.

The bowlers did well to defend the target led by skipper Adam Zampa who picked three wickets in his spell.

On the contrary, Perth Scorchers lost to the same opponents Hobart Hurricanes in their latest fixture. The defending champions fell short of the target by 8 runs. Jhye Richardson was the top bowler picking 3 wickets with an economy of just 6.5. Josh Inglis top scored with 62 runs.

The performance was not shabby at all but it wasn’t enough to win. But we are confident that Perth will bounce back stronger in this match.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Both the teams have been equally competitive in the past. They have had a similar start to the current edition of the Big Bash League as well.

However, we give a slight edge to the defending champions Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 55/45 win probability.

Our Prediction

We are favouring Perth Scorchers to win the upcoming match against the hosts Melbourne Stars. They have won the last three head-to-head matches between the two teams.

Our prediction - Perth Scorchers win the match.

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Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Junction Oval, Melbourne is a decent batting track. The only BBL match that was played here was played between the very same teams. Irrespective of which team bats first, we expect the first innings score to be over 155 runs.

The odds of Perth Scorchers winnings is 1.67 and we think it is a good bet to place.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Perth Scorchers won the only Big Bash League match played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. They scored 180 runs batting first in that match. The track offers decent bounce which allows batsmen to play their shots. It will be a good contest between the bat and the ball. The team winning the toss might choose to bat first on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather at the Junction Oval, Melbourne is expected to have a temperature around 25°c / 74°f. The sky will remain partly cloudly and there are minute chances of rain. It will be ideal for the team winning the toss to bat first just in case the rain decides to play spoilsport.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh.

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth have one win and one loss to their name so far this season. Even though Perth lost their last fixture against Hobart Hurricanes, they look in good shape overall. Josh Inglis, Aston Turner, Faf du Plessis etc are scoring runs and the bowling department doing their job pretty well too.

Scorchers have won the last three head-to-head games which is another confidence booster for them. Key players to watch out for Perth in this game are - Faf du Plessis, Andrew Tye, and Josh Inglis.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Trent Boult Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Marcus Stoinis Batting All-rounder Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Joe Clarke’s splendid knock of 101 runs and skipper Zampa’s spell with three wickets sealed the deal for Melbourne Stars. They got the much-needed two points after suffering a defeat in the first match.

The unit looks well-settled and hungry to win. Apart from Clarke, Rogers and Webster got decent starts too but could not convert them into big runs. They will need to lend a helping hand to Joe Clarke if Melbourne wants to score big against Perth Scorchers.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers have played 19 matches against each other of which the Perth Scorchers have managed to win 11 games and Melbourne 8

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers - 19 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 8 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 11 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.67, while the odds for Melbourne Stars winning this match is 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Skipper, Ashton Turner has led the batting for Perth Scorchers on numerous occasions. This could be one of the matches where we see the beast unleash himself. The top batter odds for Ashton Turner are @9.5 which is pretty attractive given his calibre.

Joe Clarke the highest run scorer or the centurion from the last match against the Melbourne Stars cannot be out of action. Expect another cracker of an innings from his with the odds of @3.74.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

We are backing Jason Behrendorff to be the highest wickers takers in the forthcoming match for the Perth Scorchers. The odds for the same are @5.5.

Nathan Counter Nile can stop the run flow and pick wickets alongside. He can take two or more wickets in this match and the odds for him are @7.