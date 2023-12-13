MST (Melbourne Stars) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction MST 35 % Chance of Winning PES 65 % Place a bet Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.518 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.538 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers will clash in the 7th game of the Big Bash League 2023. The match will be played on December 13 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the important insights for the upcoming fixture.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars are still recovering from finishing at the bottom of the standings last year. They won three games and lost eleven fixtures in the competition. They began this year’s campaign with a loss against Brisbane Heat in the inaugural game of the competition. With a loss, they occupy the bottom place with a net run rate of -5.150.

Perth Scorchers topped the points table last year with 11 wins and 3 losses. They eventually lifted the trophy after beating Brisbane Heat in the finals. The last game of the defending champions was washed out due to rain against the Renegades. The side will be well prepared with big names in their squad with Asthon Turner leading the team in the current competition.

Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 65%

Melbourne Stars' chance of winning: 35%

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Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars to score low before 1st dismissal

Melbourne Stars had Thomas Rogers and Joe Clarke opening for the team last season. They scored 33 & 26 runs before their first dismissal in those games. However, it was mainly Joe Clarke’s contribution in the opening partnership whereas Rogers lost his wicket early in those games. This season, Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers open for the team and average at 21.59 & 23.80 respectively in their T20 career. The duo posted 5 runs before Sam Harper lost his wicket in the 3rd ball of the game. Soon after, Thomas Rogers fell prey and lost his wicket too in the same over. That said, Melbourne Stars will look shaky with their opening pair whereas Perth Scorchers boasts a strong bowling order who will be able to turn things their way in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers 1.84 Bet on 1xBet Most fours: Perth Scorchers 1.56 Bet on 1xBet Most sixes: Perth Scorchers 1.70 Bet on 1xBet

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction

This venue favours the chasing side. Six out of the nine domestic T20 games played here have been won by the team chasing. Therefore, the skipper winning the toss should opt to field here first.

Weather Report

The pitch at Simonds Stadium in Geelong offers something for both batters and bowlers. It is usually a bowling-friendly surface and seamers tend to dominate here. Batters won’t find it easy, and will have to grind it out. Since the pitch is on the slower side, spinners too will find purchase here. The weather in Geelong will be mostly cloudy during the game. The temperature will see a high of 29 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Joe Burns Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Glenn Maxwell (c) All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars started their campaign with a loss against Brisbane Heat by 103 runs. They conceded a lot of runs in the game and failed to put up a respectable total in the game.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner (c) Batter Hamish Mckenzie Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Nick Hobson Batter Laurie Evans Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The Perth Scorchers had a fantastic season last year. They won the competition last year and will be looking for a win in their first game.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win all five games by huge margins. They are expected to dominate this affair as well.

Perth Scorchers Won: 5

Melbourne Stars Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars met with Brisbane Heat in the season opener but suffered a huge loss in the game that placed them at the bottom of the standings. Brisbane Heat scored 214 runs in the game, losing only 3 wickets. The bowlers could not contain BH in the game. The Stars could not perform well with their batters as well. They bundled out for 111, losing all the wickets in the process. Hilton Cartwright scored 33 runs in the game whereas others in the team settled for a much less score.

Ashton Turner will lead Perth Scorchers in the competition. He will handle the batting order with the likes of Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Zak Crawley and Nick Hobson in the team. Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar will handle the bowling department of the team. The team will play their first game of the season and look confident walking into this game after winning the season last year. Their last match was abandoned due to rain and the team will look for a winning start to their campaign.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.6 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.518 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.538 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell is the captain of the team and will be leading his side with the bat. He scored over 9000 runs in 386 T20 career games and averages at 27.82. He scored an unbeaten 104 in his latest T20I endeavour against India. He scored 23 runs in the first game of the season but will be a strong batting aspect in the team.

Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Josh Inglis scored the 3rd highest number of runs in the competition last year. He scored 431 runs in 15 games at an average of 35.91. He scored 47 & 6 runs in his two outings against MR last year. He is coming after playing a T20I series against India where he cashed in a century.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Nathan Coulter-Nile to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

Nathan Coulter-Nile will be the top bowler of the team for Melbourne Stars. He took 16 wickets in 11 games last season with an economy rate of 6.79. He took a wicket for 35 runs in the first game and will be looking to produce better results with his bowling in the next game.

Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Andrew Tye was the top bowler of the team last season and managed to pick 26 wickets in 16 games. He had an economy rate of 8.25 in the competition. He picked 1 & 3 wickets in his two outings against Melbourne Renegades.