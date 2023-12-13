MST (Melbourne Stars) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction
MST
35%
Chance of Winning
PES
65%
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Facts:
- Melbourne Stars lost the last game against Brisbane Heat by 103 runs.
- The tally reads as 5-0, in favour of Perth Scorchers in their last five meetings with Melbourne Stars.
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars are still recovering from finishing at the bottom of the standings last year. They won three games and lost eleven fixtures in the competition. They began this year’s campaign with a loss against Brisbane Heat in the inaugural game of the competition. With a loss, they occupy the bottom place with a net run rate of -5.150.
Perth Scorchers topped the points table last year with 11 wins and 3 losses. They eventually lifted the trophy after beating Brisbane Heat in the finals. The last game of the defending champions was washed out due to rain against the Renegades. The side will be well prepared with big names in their squad with Asthon Turner leading the team in the current competition.
Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 65%
Melbourne Stars' chance of winning: 35%
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips
Melbourne Stars to score low before 1st dismissal
Melbourne Stars had Thomas Rogers and Joe Clarke opening for the team last season. They scored 33 & 26 runs before their first dismissal in those games. However, it was mainly Joe Clarke’s contribution in the opening partnership whereas Rogers lost his wicket early in those games. This season, Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers open for the team and average at 21.59 & 23.80 respectively in their T20 career. The duo posted 5 runs before Sam Harper lost his wicket in the 3rd ball of the game. Soon after, Thomas Rogers fell prey and lost his wicket too in the same over. That said, Melbourne Stars will look shaky with their opening pair whereas Perth Scorchers boasts a strong bowling order who will be able to turn things their way in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers
Most fours: Perth Scorchers
Most sixes: Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction
This venue favours the chasing side. Six out of the nine domestic T20 games played here have been won by the team chasing. Therefore, the skipper winning the toss should opt to field here first.
Weather Report
The pitch at Simonds Stadium in Geelong offers something for both batters and bowlers. It is usually a bowling-friendly surface and seamers tend to dominate here. Batters won’t find it easy, and will have to grind it out. Since the pitch is on the slower side, spinners too will find purchase here. The weather in Geelong will be mostly cloudy during the game. The temperature will see a high of 29 degree Celsius on the day of the game.
Melbourne Stars Player List
Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
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Thomas Rogers
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Batter
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Joe Burns
|
Batter
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Marcus Stoinis
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All-rounder
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Joel Paris
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars started their campaign with a loss against Brisbane Heat by 103 runs. They conceded a lot of runs in the game and failed to put up a respectable total in the game.
Perth Scorchers Player List
Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans
Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:
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Ashton Turner (c)
|
Batter
|
Hamish Mckenzie
|
Batter
|
Aaron Hardie
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
Perth Scorchers Team Form
The Perth Scorchers had a fantastic season last year. They won the competition last year and will be looking for a win in their first game.
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win all five games by huge margins. They are expected to dominate this affair as well.
Perth Scorchers Won: 5
Melbourne Stars Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds
Melbourne Stars met with Brisbane Heat in the season opener but suffered a huge loss in the game that placed them at the bottom of the standings. Brisbane Heat scored 214 runs in the game, losing only 3 wickets. The bowlers could not contain BH in the game. The Stars could not perform well with their batters as well. They bundled out for 111, losing all the wickets in the process. Hilton Cartwright scored 33 runs in the game whereas others in the team settled for a much less score.
Ashton Turner will lead Perth Scorchers in the competition. He will handle the batting order with the likes of Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Zak Crawley and Nick Hobson in the team. Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar will handle the bowling department of the team. The team will play their first game of the season and look confident walking into this game after winning the season last year. Their last match was abandoned due to rain and the team will look for a winning start to their campaign.
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars
Glenn Maxwell is the captain of the team and will be leading his side with the bat. He scored over 9000 runs in 386 T20 career games and averages at 27.82. He scored an unbeaten 104 in his latest T20I endeavour against India. He scored 23 runs in the first game of the season but will be a strong batting aspect in the team.
Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers
Josh Inglis scored the 3rd highest number of runs in the competition last year. He scored 431 runs in 15 games at an average of 35.91. He scored 47 & 6 runs in his two outings against MR last year. He is coming after playing a T20I series against India where he cashed in a century.
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Nathan Coulter-Nile to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars
Nathan Coulter-Nile will be the top bowler of the team for Melbourne Stars. He took 16 wickets in 11 games last season with an economy rate of 6.79. He took a wicket for 35 runs in the first game and will be looking to produce better results with his bowling in the next game.
Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers
Andrew Tye was the top bowler of the team last season and managed to pick 26 wickets in 16 games. He had an economy rate of 8.25 in the competition. He picked 1 & 3 wickets in his two outings against Melbourne Renegades.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers to win the match @ 1.538 (1XBET)
Melbourne Stars to win the match @ 2.4 (1XBET)
1xBet