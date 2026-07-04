Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will yet again face the defending champions Perth Scorchers at the Perth Stadium this time in match number 20 of the Big Bash League on 29th December.

Perth Scorchers have beautifully begun their title defence winning three of the four games played thus far. They occupy the 2nd place on the points table. If they win this game, they will climb to the top of the table.

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Melbourne Stars on the other hand have had a rough start to the season. They have managed only one victory in four matches played in this edition. They lost their home game against Perth earlier this season and will be hoping for a comeback.

The poor run continues for Melbourne Stars as they went down against Sydney Sixers in the previous game. Webster's innings of 78 runs helped Melbourne Stars put 150 runs on the board for the Stars after a poor start to the innings. Apart from Webster, Joe Clark was the only batsman who got some runs in that game.

Sixers chased down the target with 7 wickets to spare led by skipper Henriques. Melbourne Stars are in dire need of a win to survive in the tournament.

On the contrary, Perth Scorchers defeated the table toppers in an interesting low-scoring match. Skipper Ashton Turner rose to the occasion for his team with his innings of 48 runs.

Bowling first, Scorchers did well to restrict Strikers to just 133 runs. Andrew Tye wreaked havoc with three wickets in his quota of four overs.

Strikers did not give it away easily and soon Perth Scorchers was four down for 48 runs. The game seemed to be slipping away but skipper Ashton Turner came to the rescue. He made sure he finished the game for his team.

This is a golden opportunity for the Perth Scorchers to make it to the top of the table if they win this fixture.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers was dominant in the previous fixture played between the two teams. They registered a comprehensive 61 runs victory against Melbourne Stars.

Moreover, Perth is in excellent form this season winning 3 out of the 4 matches played thus far. While it is the opposite for the visitors to Melbourne Stars. We are backing Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 70/30 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are backing the hosts Perth Scorchers to win this fixture against the hosts Melbourne Stars given their home advantage, and winning momentum

Our prediction - Perth Scorchers win.

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Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Two matches have been played at the Perth Stadium thus far both low-scoring yet interesting matches. Perth has won batting first as well as chasing.

We expect yet another tight encounter with a first-inning score of not more than 160 runs. Finally, we favour Perth Scorchers to win this match.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

In both the matches played at the Perth Stadium, the team winning the toss has chosen to bat first. We expect nothing different in the forthcoming game. The batsmen are finding it difficult to score runs here. Even a total of 150 or fewer can be defended.

Weather Report

The weather at the Perth Stadium will be pleasant which is considered ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to vary around 28°c / 82°f. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the day. Hence, no chance of rain. The wind current will offer some swing to the pacers.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris.

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth has an opportunity to go top of the table with a win in this match and the squad looks well poised to do that same. They will be confident after the first-round victory over Melbourne Stars and home advantage as well.

The batting line looks good in Josh Inglis, Aston Turner, and Faf du Plessis's form. The bowling department has given top-notch performances helping the team keep the winning momentum alive.

Scorchers have now won the last four head-to-head games and we are positive that they will make it five.

Players to watch out for Perth in this game are - Faf du Plessis, Andrew Tye, and Josh Inglis.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis., Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Trent Boult Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Liam Hatcher Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have had an unforgettable start to the tournament. They are in dire need of a victory in the current edition of the Big Bash League.

Joe Clarke and skipper Zampa have been the standout performers for Melbourne Star. Webster was phenomenal in the previous game. They got the much-needed two points after suffering a defeat in the first match.

Zampa and the company need to buck up to turn things around this season.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers have played 20 matches against each other of which the Perth Scorchers have managed to win 12 games and Melbourne 8

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers - 20 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 8 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 12 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.62, while the odds for Melbourne Stars winning this match is 2.31. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Skipper, Ashton Turner stood up to the expectation in the last game against Adelaide Strikers and we expect the momentum to continue. The top batsman odds for Ashton Turner is @8.

Joe Clarke has been terrific for Melbourne Stars. He looked in good shape in the last fixture but could not convert his innings. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @4.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff bowled a match-winning knock for Scorchers in the last head-to-head fixture. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Scorchers once again at the odds of @4.32.

Luke Wood went for runs but registered a five-for in the previous game between the duo. He can repeat his performance with the odds of @8.