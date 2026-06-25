Results Score England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 25.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Conway Devonwicket keeper
|157
|224
|22
|3
|70.09
|Latham Tomwicket keeper
|151
|214
|15
|0
|70.56
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bashir Shoaibbowler
|22
|2
|97
|0
|4.41
|0
|0
|Atkinson Gusbowler
|16
|1
|62
|1
|3.88
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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84.1
W
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Smith
83.6
W
OUT! Atkinson breaks through! Short, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the back foot and Pulls and the ball goes high up in the air which is caught by Smith
83.5
3
Short, on line but angling across Nicholls. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for three runs. Fantastic fielding by Bashir saves a boundary.