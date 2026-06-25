Results Score England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 25.06.2026

TestTrent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
ENG
NZ
NZ

(84 ov.) 361/4

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Conway Devonwicket keeper15722422370.09
Latham Tomwicket keeper15121415070.56
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bashir Shoaibbowler2229704.4100
Atkinson Gusbowler1616213.8800

Latest Highlights

84.1
W

OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Smith

83.6
W

OUT! Atkinson breaks through! Short, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the back foot and Pulls and the ball goes high up in the air which is caught by Smith

83.5
3

Short, on line but angling across Nicholls. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for three runs. Fantastic fielding by Bashir saves a boundary.

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