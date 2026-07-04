Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will face Sydney Sixers for the 15th match of the Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on 26th December.

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Melbourne Stars will play their 4th game of the season after losing their previous match against Perth Scorchers by 61 runs. They are currently in the 5th spot of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.400. Sydney Sixers on the other hand is in the 7th pot of the points table after winning their first match of the season against Hobart Hurricanes.

The previous game of Sydney Sixers was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain and they posted a target of 138 runs. Sydney Sixers defended the target by taking 7 wickets off Hobart Hurricanes and won the match by 6 runs. This will be their chance to continue with their winning momentum and register their second win in the tournament.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars is currently in the 5th position in the Big Bash League and has a higher net run rate than Sydney Sixers. However, they will be up against the runner-ups of the previous season Sydney Sixers who are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers went down in the first two games but will fancy their chances on the home turf.

We are favouring Sydney Sixers to win this match with a 60/40 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is factoring Sydney Sixers to win the next game against Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Stars have won the last seven matches out of seven games against Sydney Sixers. The last time the Melbourne Stars won against Sydney Sixers was way back in January 2019.

Our prediction - Sydney Sixers win the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers registered their first win in the previous match against Hobart Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars also won their first match of the season against Hobart Hurricanes on the 16th. Their attacking opening pair of Kurtis Patterson and Josh Philippe with multiple bowling options and a variety of Sean Abbott and Naveen ul Haq favour Sydney Sixers to win the game. The team led by Moises Henriques seems in good touch as he is leading the team with his great captaincy skills.

If Sydney Sixers bat first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs. If Melbourne Stars bat first, expects somewhere between (150 to 160) runs.

Marcus Stoinis is a major problem for Sydney Sixers. He can be lethal in the middle overs with the bat and can put a huge score on the board.

We are backing the Sydney Sixers to win the 15th match.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Traditionally, the team batting first has enjoyed more success at Sydney Cricket Stadium as seen in the previous game of Sydney Sixers. Batting first has won over 65% of matches on this ground the average first innings score at this venue is 165 runs so expect an average-scoring match. The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Stadium assists both the batters as well as the bowlers. There will be some initial movement on the pitch but spinners will play a crucial role as the game progresses.

The conditions are ideal to elect batting first after winning the toss and defending the target.

Weather Report

The weather at the Sydney Cricket Stadium is expected to be cloudy during the match timings. The temperature is expected to vary around 24°c / 72°f. The wind current will offer seamers some movement with the new ball in the first innings. Rain might be the spoilsport in the upcoming match as seen in the previous game.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Sean Abbot All-rounder Steve OKeefe All-rounder Todd Murphy Batting All-rounder Jordan SIlk Batsman Daniel Christian All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers might have lost their first two games against the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers but they finally managed to win against Hobart Hurricanes in the 14 overs match. Josh Philippe looked in good form in his 43-run knocks. Hayden Kerr again was the stand-out batter for the Sydney Sixers.

In the bowling department, Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr were terrific for the Sydney Sixers picking up 2 wickets each but were expensive. Naveen ul Haq also went for runs in their third match but he is bound to make a comeback against the Melbourne Stars.

Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe, the duo who amassed over 400 runs respectively last season will need to fire up if Sydney Sixers aim to win this match and level up in the tournament.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa ©, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Trent Boult Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Marcus Stoinis Batting All-rounder Nick Larkin Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars need to win this game and gain the winning momentum. There were some individual performers in their third match which included Luke Wood who played picked a fifer in the first innings against Perth Scorchers. Beau Webster was great with the bat by scoring 43 runs off 32 balls in the run chase.

Melbourne Stars will be hoping for their star batsman Joe Clarke to score big runs in their 4th match against Sydney Sixers. Joe Clarke is the highest run scorer for Melbourne Stars. The bowlers need to execute their plans well and get the most out of a bowling-friendly surface.

Melbourne Stars will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board after winning the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers have played 18 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Stars have won 7 games and the Sydney Sixers 11 matches.

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers - 18 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 7 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 11 Matches

For your information, the last time when Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Sixers was in January 2019.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.69, while for Melbourne Stars it's 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Josh Phillipe got off to a good start in their third game but could not convert it into big innings. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Joe Clarke, the highest run scorer for Melbourne Stars can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Hayden Kerr has been one of the top bowlers for the Sydney Sixers. He did go for runs in the previous match but we expect him to come back stronger and pick at least 2 wickets. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the previous season

Luke Wood from Melbourne Stars has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5