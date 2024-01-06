MST (Melbourne Stars) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction
MST
55%
Chance of Winning
SYS
45%
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Facts:
- Sydney Sixers lead by 4-1 in their last five games against Melbourne Stars.
- Melbourne Stars are at 4th place whereas the Sixers are placed at the 3rd place in the points table.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars have turned around their campaign and are coming from four wins in a row. They won their last outing against Melbourne Renegades. With four wins and three losses, Melbourne Stars are placed at the 4th position with 8 points and a net run rate of -1.140. They will want to continue this and hope to get higher on the points table.
Sydney Sixers had a great start in the competition but they somehow lost the track and ended up losing games in their recent outings. They are coming from a loss against Brisbane Heat and need to be more consistent with their performances. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.109.
- Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 45%
- Melbourne Stars’s chance of winning: 55%
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Betting Tips
Sydney Sixers to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)
Sydney Sixers have changed their campaign around with terrific batting and bowling performances. Josh Philippe and James Vince make a strong opening line-up of the team and will be looking to continue the same in the competition. In the last three games, the duo posted the scores of 39, 27 & 25 runs before losing their first wicket. Philippe and Vince average at 23.50 & 23.20 respectively in the current competition. They managed to post over our target in all those games and will most likely do the same in the next game. In their last clash against the Stars, they scored 27 runs before Philippe lost his wicket. That said, the pair will score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers
Most match sixes: Melbourne Stars
Most match fours: Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Toss Prediction
The Melbourne Cricket Ground, aka the MCG, will be hosting this game and has a capacity of 100000. The pitch has something for both bowlers and batsman but is generally on the slower side. As the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers it is quite a tricky pitch. Teams will look to win the toss and bowl first, as it will get easier to plan the chase given how the pitch is behaving.
Weather Report
The weather will be quite overcast with scattered thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 17°C - 28°C range.
Sydney Sixers Player List
Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed
Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:
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Tom Curran
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All-rounder
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James Vince
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Batter
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Kurtis Patterson
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Batter
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Jordan Silk
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Batter
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Moises Henriques ©
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All-rounder
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Sean Abbott
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Bowler
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Josh Philippe
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Wicket Keeper
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Jack Edwards
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All-rounder
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Steve O’Keefe
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Bowler
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Todd Murphy
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Bowler
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Ben Dwarshuis
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Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers lost their last game by 3 runs. Their bowling order did well but the batters failed to post a high score.
Melbourne Stars Player List
Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)
Predicted Playing XI
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Sam Harper
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Wicket-keeper
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Thomas Rogers
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Batter
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Beau Webster
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All-rounder
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Marcus Stoinis
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All-rounder
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Hilton Cartwright
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Batter
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Glenn Maxwell (c)
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All-rounder
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Hilton Cartwright
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Batter
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Imad Wasim
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Bowler
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Joel Paris
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Bowler
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Mark Steketee
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Bowler
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Jonathan Merlo
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Bowler
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars are coming after four consecutive wins. They did very well in all the departments in the last game and look in a good form.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 4-1.
- Sydney Sixers Won: 4
- Melbourne Stars Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds
Everything went right for player-of-the-match Maxwell in Tuesday night's rain-shortened game at the MCG as the Stars easily won by eight wickets. The Renegades raised 97 runs in 14 overs. Dan Lawrence picked 2 wickets whereas other bowlers did equally well. They chased the target in 12 overs with 8 wickets remaining. Thomas Rogers remained unbeaten at 42 for the Stars.
Sydney Sixers faced Brisbane Heat in their last outing. They scored 141 runs in the game while their batters fell one by one in the game. Josh Philippe was the top scorer from the side with 41 runs. Brisbane Heat punished the Sixers and scored 104 runs when the game was shortened due to rain. By DLS method, BH were declared as the winners by 3 runs.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Josh Philippe to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers
Josh Phileippe is a terrific batter and has scored 141 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.50. He 41 runs in his last outing and will be hoping to play an expensive innings in the next game.
Beau Webster to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars
Beau Webster's contributions with both bat and ball have been noteworthy. He has amassed 178 runs in the 5 innings he has played at an average of 44.50. He has a strike rate of over 120 in the competition and will be expected to strike again in the next game. He scored 35 runs in his last outing against the Sixers.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers
Jack Edwards is the top bowler from Sydney Sixers and has picked 8 wickets in 5 games so far. He has an economy rate of 7.45 in the current competition. He picked a wickets in his last outing.
Glenn Maxwell to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars
A pivotal all-rounder, Maxwell has been exceptional with both bat and ball, accumulating 7 wickets in his campaign for the Stars so far. He has an economy rate of 7.80 in the current competition but is effective in alluring the batters into submitting their wickets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Melbourne Stars
- Melbourne Stars to win the match @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
- Sydney Sixers to win the match @ 1.93 (Parimatch)
Parimatch