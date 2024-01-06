MST (Melbourne Stars) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction MST 55 % Chance of Winning SYS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.761 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars are set to clash against Sydney Sixers in the 28th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground and will take place on December 6, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars have turned around their campaign and are coming from four wins in a row. They won their last outing against Melbourne Renegades. With four wins and three losses, Melbourne Stars are placed at the 4th position with 8 points and a net run rate of -1.140. They will want to continue this and hope to get higher on the points table.

Sydney Sixers had a great start in the competition but they somehow lost the track and ended up losing games in their recent outings. They are coming from a loss against Brisbane Heat and need to be more consistent with their performances. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.109.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 45%

Melbourne Stars’s chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Sydney Sixers have changed their campaign around with terrific batting and bowling performances. Josh Philippe and James Vince make a strong opening line-up of the team and will be looking to continue the same in the competition. In the last three games, the duo posted the scores of 39, 27 & 25 runs before losing their first wicket. Philippe and Vince average at 23.50 & 23.20 respectively in the current competition. They managed to post over our target in all those games and will most likely do the same in the next game. In their last clash against the Stars, they scored 27 runs before Philippe lost his wicket. That said, the pair will score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Melbourne Stars 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Toss Prediction

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, aka the MCG, will be hosting this game and has a capacity of 100000. The pitch has something for both bowlers and batsman but is generally on the slower side. As the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers it is quite a tricky pitch. Teams will look to win the toss and bowl first, as it will get easier to plan the chase given how the pitch is behaving.

Weather Report

The weather will be quite overcast with scattered thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 17°C - 28°C range.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Tom Curran All-rounder James Vince Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Steve O’Keefe Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers lost their last game by 3 runs. Their bowling order did well but the batters failed to post a high score.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Glenn Maxwell (c) All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Imad Wasim Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars are coming after four consecutive wins. They did very well in all the departments in the last game and look in a good form.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 4-1.

Sydney Sixers Won: 4

Melbourne Stars Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Everything went right for player-of-the-match Maxwell in Tuesday night's rain-shortened game at the MCG as the Stars easily won by eight wickets. The Renegades raised 97 runs in 14 overs. Dan Lawrence picked 2 wickets whereas other bowlers did equally well. They chased the target in 12 overs with 8 wickets remaining. Thomas Rogers remained unbeaten at 42 for the Stars.

Sydney Sixers faced Brisbane Heat in their last outing. They scored 141 runs in the game while their batters fell one by one in the game. Josh Philippe was the top scorer from the side with 41 runs. Brisbane Heat punished the Sixers and scored 104 runs when the game was shortened due to rain. By DLS method, BH were declared as the winners by 3 runs.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.132 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Josh Philippe to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Josh Phileippe is a terrific batter and has scored 141 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.50. He 41 runs in his last outing and will be hoping to play an expensive innings in the next game.

Beau Webster to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Beau Webster's contributions with both bat and ball have been noteworthy. He has amassed 178 runs in the 5 innings he has played at an average of 44.50. He has a strike rate of over 120 in the competition and will be expected to strike again in the next game. He scored 35 runs in his last outing against the Sixers.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Jack Edwards is the top bowler from Sydney Sixers and has picked 8 wickets in 5 games so far. He has an economy rate of 7.45 in the current competition. He picked a wickets in his last outing.

Glenn Maxwell to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

A pivotal all-rounder, Maxwell has been exceptional with both bat and ball, accumulating 7 wickets in his campaign for the Stars so far. He has an economy rate of 7.80 in the current competition but is effective in alluring the batters into submitting their wickets.