MST (Melbourne Stars) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction

MST

43%

Chance of Winning

SYS

57%

Parimatch

1.83
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Melbet

1.78
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.80
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T20

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Melbourne Stars take on Sydney Sixers in the 28th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 09 at 01:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 242 runs, Marcus Stoinis is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
  • With 175 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Much like last season, Melbourne Stars had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost each of the first five matches but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently eighth on the table. Melbourne Stars need a perfect run in the remaining matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Sydney Sixers have once again been dominant in the group stages as they started their campaign with four wins in four games. Sydney Sixers are winless in the last two games but with nine points thus far they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Melbourne Stars ’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett has been brilliant for Melbourne Stars thus far as in five games he has scored 202 runs with an average of 40.40. In the last game, Duckett scored 67 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 154 runs with an average of 38.50 which is brilliant for an opening batsman. We believe Philippe would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5

1.86
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Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers

1.71
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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle, Joel Paris, Brody Couch

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Rogers

Batter

Ben Duckett

Batter

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

Hilton Cartwright

All-rounder

Sam Harper

Wicket-keeper

Hamish McKenzie

Batter

Jonathan Merlo

All-rounder

Tom Curran

All-rounder

Usama Mir

Bowler

Doug Warren

Bowler

Peter Siddle

Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars registered their first win against Brisbane Heat. With two wins in seven games, they are currently eighth on the table.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince

Batter

Daniel Hughes

Batter

Jordan Silk

Batter

Moises Henriques

Batter

Josh Philippe

Wicket-keeper

Joel Davies

Batter

Jack Edwards

All-rounder

Ben Dwarshuis

All-rounder

Hayden Kerr

Bowler

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers got off to a great start as they won each of the first four matches but since then they are winless in the last two games and are currently at the top of the table.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Stars 15-08. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Sixers won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Stars: 08

Sydney Sixers: 15

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Sydney Sixers have once again been the best team in the group stages thus far even though they are winless in the last two games. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars had a dismal start to the campaign as they suffered defeats in each of the first five matches and even though they have won back to back games they remain eighth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Sydney Sixers who dominated the game they also had an opening stand of 83 runs in the match which makes us believe Sydney Sixers would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

T20

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

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Melbourne Stars

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1.97
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Sydney Sixers

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.78
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1.80
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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he scored 48 off 35 balls. With 242 runs, Stoinis is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

James Vince did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 175 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle has been the most consistent bowler for Melbourne Stars as he bagged two wickets in the last match and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with ten wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Sixers

Melbourne Stars head into this game after back to back wins but haven’t fared well against Sydney Sixers in the past. Sydney Sixers have already beaten them this season which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them and we believe you should do the same as Sydney Sixers would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Melbourne Stars to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
  • Sydney Sixers to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
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