Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars is going to lock horns with Sydney Sixers for the 2nd time in this edition of the Big Bash League for the 31st match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on 6th January 2023.

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Melbourne Stars will play their 8th match of the tournament and 2nd match against Sydney Sixers after losing their previous match against them by 7 wickets. They are currently in the last spot of the points table with just 4 points and a net run rate of -0.556. Sydney Sixers on the other hand levelled up in the points table after winning 4 consecutive matches in the season. Their previous game against Brisbane Heat ended with no result which gave them a single point. They now have 9 points to their name with a net run rate of -0.281.

In the previous game between both teams, Melbourne Stars posted a target of 151 runs in 20 overs. Sydney Sixers chased the target in 19.1 overs with 7 wickets in hand. This match will be Sydney Sixers’ chance to be in the first spot of the points table with 11 points, while Melbourne Stars has just 2 wins in their account after playing 7 games. The 31st Match of the Big Bash League will be the chance to avenge their previous defeat against Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars is currently in the last position in the Big Bash League and with 7 league stage matches left they need to win at least 6 of them if they really want to stand a chance in front of other teams to qualify. However, they will be up against the runner-ups of the previous season Sydney Sixers who are amongst the top 2 teams in this season of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers couldn’t defeat Brisbane Heat in both the matches played against each other as they lost the first match against them and the second match was abandoned due to rain. They will be aiming to win against Melbourne Stars and continue their winning streak against them this season.

We are backing Sydney Sixers to win this match with an 80/30 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is supporting Sydney Sixers to be on the winning side in the next game against the Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Stars haven’t won a single Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers in the last 8 matches between them. The last time the Melbourne Stars won against Sydney Sixers was way back in Jan 2019. Considering the stats we can easily predict the winner of the upcoming game.

Our Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win the upcoming match.

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers have registered 4 wins in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars have lost 5 matches this season and won’t be looking to 6 in it. Sydney Sixers contains full of game-changer players in their panel which favours Sydney Sixers to win the game. The team led by Moises Henriques has been struggling in the past 2 matches but a few road bumps wouldn’t bother them to win the next match.

If Sydney Sixers bat first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs. If Melbourne Stars bat first, expect somewhere between (140 to 150) runs.

Joe Clarke can be a big problem for Sydney Sixers. He can be destructive with the bat early on in the powerplay.

We are backing the Sydney Sixers to be the winners in the 31st match.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne is known for its balanced surface all over Australia. Bowlers, especially pacers, get a bit of assistance early on in the game, and batsmen after getting settled can play their shots quite easily.

The gathering of moisture can help the pacers get a little more support than usual. Spinners, on the contrary, do not get much help on this surface and that will continue to be the same.

The average first innings score at this surface is 145. It gets down to 127 in the second innings. Hence the team that will win the toss might opt to bowl first and chase the Target.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Melbourne Cricket Ground to hover around 24°C on the match day which is perfect for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and can offer some support to the bowling unit with the new ball in the first innings. There are very less chances of rain during the fixture. Hence, the teams need not worry about par score and DLS coming into play in the next fixture.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Daniel Hughes Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Todd Murphy Batting All-rounder Jordan Silk Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers might have lost against Brisbane Heat but looking at their form and performance in the 4 matches they won, Sydney Sixers will definitely bounce back. James Vince looked in good touch with the bat in his 41 runs out of 24 balls innings. Jordan Silk was also seen playing a prominent inning for the Sydney Sixers of 41 runs.

In the bowling panel everyone was thrashed by Brisbane Heat batters in the first innings. Ben Dwarshius and Jackson Bird went for the most runs with 13.8 and 11.8 runs per over respectively.

Jordan Silk and James Vince, the duo has accumulated over 349 runs this season will need to fire up if Sydney Sixers aim to win this match and be in the top of the Big Bash League.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis., Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Trent Boult Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Liam Hatcher Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars need to win this game to survive in the tournament as they have only 7 league matches left to play. Nick Larkin was the only stand out player in their previous match against Melbourne Renegades with 48 runs. Trent Boult was seen back in form by taking 2 wickets in 4 overs at an economy of 5.8.

Melbourne Stars will be hoping for their Highest run-scorer of the season, Joe Clarke to score some runs in their 8th match against Sydney Sixers. Joe Clarke was also the highest run scorer for Melbourne Stars last season. The bowlers need to re-strategise their plans well and get wickets in the upcoming match.

Melbourne Stars will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board after winning the upcoming match and level up in the points table.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers have played 19 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Stars have won 5 games and the Sydney Sixers 10 matches.

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers - 19 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 7 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 12 Matches

For your information, the last time when Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Sixers was in January 2019.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.82, while for Melbourne Stars it's 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Josh Phillipe got off to a good start in their third game but could not convert it into big innings. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Joe Clarke, the highest run scorer for Melbourne Stars can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Hayden Kerr has been one of the top bowlers for the Sydney Sixers. He did go for runs in the previous match but we expect him to come back stronger and pick at least 2 wickets. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the previous season

Luke Wood from Melbourne Stars has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5