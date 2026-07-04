Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will go face-to-face against each other for the 56th match of the Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on the 25th of January 2023.

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The Sydney Thunder will play their 14th and 2nd match against Melbourne Stars this season and is currently at the 5th spot of the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.841. However, they started this edition of the Big Bash League with a win against Melbourne Stars in their previous encounter in the opening game of the Big Bash League. The Sydney Thunder will look to win against Melbourne Stars on the 25th as it is a must-win game for them to survive in the tournament.

Their opponent Melbourne Stars is currently in the last spot of the points table with just 6 points and is the only team who has been officially eliminated from the Big Bash League 2022-23. They will play their last match of the season and will look forward to ending their journey with a win.

Season 12 of BBL has been a tough journey for both teams and here we are with our analysis for the 56th match of the season.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder lost their previous match against Sydney Sixers by a huge margin of 125 runs. After 3 consecutive losses in the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder got back on track by winning against Melbourne Renegades but again had to face defeat against Perth Scorchers in their previous outing. This time, the Sydney Thunder will be looking to redeem themselves and beat Melbourne Stars to stand a chance in qualifying for the eliminator round in the Big Bash League.

Their opponent on the other hand had the worst season among all the 8 teams in the tournament. They are now in the last spot of the points table and will finish the tournament in the last spot even if they win their upcoming game. With nothing to lose in the tournament, Melbourne Stars will come all guns blazing against Sydney Thunder to eliminate them from the Big Bash League.

Both the teams are hungry for victory but we favour Sydney Thunder with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the records and overall performance of the team in this edition of the Big Bash League.

Our Prediction

Sydney Thunder has faced downfall twice in this edition of the Big Bash League. However, they still managed to survive in the Big Bash League and their qualifying hopes are still alive. Sydney Thunder has performed well compared to their opponents Melbourne Stars. Hence, we are with the Sydney Thunder to win this upcoming game on 25th January 2023.

Our Prediction - Sydney Thunder to win against Melbourne Stars.

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunder has 6 wins and 7 losses in the tournament after playing 13 matches in the Big Bash League 2022-23. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars have just 3 wins and 10 losses in the tournament after 13 games. The explosive middle order of Oliver Davies and Alex Ross favours Sydney Thunder to win the 56th game. The middle order led by Oliver Davies looks rock solid as he is Sydney Thunder’s highest run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

If Melbourne Stars bat first, we expect a score of 145 plus runs. If Sydney Thunder bat first, expects somewhere between (150 to 160) runs.

Marcus Stoinis is a major threat to Sydney Thunder given his form in the recent matches. He can be lethal with the bat after early wickets in the powerplay.

We are rooting for the Sydney Thunder to win the 56th match.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

This will be the 6th game of the Big Bash League played at this venue. The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly track. The average first-inning score here is above 155 runs and the hosts of the venue have won only 2 games out of 5 at this surface in the Big Bash League 2022-23. We once again expect a high-scoring encounter in the 56th BBL match. The team winning the toss should choose bowling first and chase.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast at Melbourne Cricket Ground is going to be around 27°C on the matchday with 68% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind current might offer some support to the seamers with the ball. There are no chances of interruption from rain gods during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about the reduction of overs on 25th January 2023.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Brody Couch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Liam Hatcher Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Clint Hinchliffe Batsman Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Beau Webster Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Thomas Rogers Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars was the first team to be out of of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Melbourne Stars now have 1 match left in the tournament and will aim to win against Sydney Thunder to end the tournament on a high note. With the likes of Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, they surely can be on the winning side in the upcoming match of the Big Bash League. They last won against Adelaide Strikers on 12th January and played extremely well in that outing.

Adam Zampa led his team to victory in that previous match against Adelaide Strikers after his team was struggling to register a win. Melbourne Stars are all set to play against Sydney Thunder in the upcoming match.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - David Warner, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha ©, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Green, Brendan Doggett

Sydney Thunders predicted playing XI:

The Sydney Thunders will be dependant on Matthew Gilkes to be on their side. The explosive opener will be a treat to watch playing for the thunders.

Player Name Role Chris Green Captain Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Sam Whiteman Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler David Warner Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Ben Cutting Bowling All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Brendon Doggett Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Chris Green and his men have the potential to win against Melbourne Stars and still stand a chance for qualifying in the qualifiers. They finished in the top three last season of the Big Bash League and we expect to do the same or more in this edition of the Big Bash League as well. Oliver Davies, Alex Ross and Matthew Gilkes are the main pillars of Sydney Thunder's batting lineup as of now. The trio will have to make big runs for their team to win on 25th January 2023.

The bowling attack will be led by Daniel Sams who was the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder last season with 19 scalps. He will be supported by Chris Green who is the captain of Sydney Thunder.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars have played 18 matches against each other in which Sydney Thunder have won 8 games and the Melbourne Stars have 10 wins to their name.

Matches between Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars - 18 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 8 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 10 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Thunder to win the game is 1.71, while for Melbourne Stars it's 2.11. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsman

Joe Clarke is a man of big matches. He is the highest run-scorer for the Melbourne Stars team. We expect Joe Clarke to maximise the score for his team as he did in the previous game against Brisbane Heat.

Thomas Rogers has been a very sensible player for Melbourne Stars in recent matches. He was the leading run-scorer and top performer for Melbourne Stars in the previous game with 41 runs.

Matthew Gilkes played an important role in the previous match with the bat against Melbourne Renegades. He scored 74 runs off 55 balls under pressure to steady the downfall of their batsmen.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The skilled pacer Liam Hatcher is our top bowler pick for Melbourne Stars in this match. He has picked 19 wickets in the Big Bash League so far with an average of just 18.53.

The highest wicket-taker of the Sydney Thunder, Daniel Sams might take more than 2 wickets in this game.