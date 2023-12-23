MST (Melbourne Stars) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction MST 43 % Chance of Winning SYT 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 12th game of the brand new season of the Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars will clash against Sydney Thunder in a match of 20 overs. The game will be played on December 23 at Lavington Sports Oval, Albury. It will begin at 10:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars finished at the bottom of the points table last year. They did not make any progress this season as they still find themselves at the bottom of the table standings. The team lost two consecutive games in their campaign. They are yet to earn a point and have a net run rate of -4.040. The team will be hoping for a better result in the next game.

Sydney Thunder finished at the 4th place in the points table last season. But the team did not show any signs of doing the same in their current campaign. They have lost two out of two matches they played this season and are placed at the 6th place as a result of it. The team has no points and a net run rate of -0.700.

Melbourne Stars's chance of winning: 43%

Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 57%

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Melbourne Stars have been terrible with the bat so far this season. Their batters are going away very cheaply in the competition. Thomas Rogers and Sam Harper open for Melbourne Stars in the competition currently and posted the scores of 5 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in two games. Rogers and Harper average at 11.50 & 2.50 respectively. Harper went out the earliest in both the games and looked in bad form. In their previous meeting last season, Melbourne Stars scored 4 runs before losing their first wicket. Having said that, MS are very likely to face a quick dismissal in their next game against Sydney Thunder.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder 1.68 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Sydney Thunder 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Thunder 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Toss Prediction

This pitch has been balanced. The teams batting second have won most of the matches so far. So, the toss winner will look to bowl here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius on December 13. The day will experience scattered thunderstorms during the day.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Marcus Stoinis © All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Nick Larkin Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have lost two games in a row. Their batters have not been able to produce a promising performance so far in the competition.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:

Cameron Bancroft Batter Alex Hales Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkies Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Chris Green (c) Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder also lost two games in a row. They have a decent batting order but need to work better in their bowling department.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Sydney Thunder managed to win three games whereas Melbourne Stars won twice.

Melbourne Stars Won:2

Sydney Thunder Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Scorchers restricted the Stars to a mere 101 runs. The Stars had a shaky start, losing 2 early wickets and struggling to build significant partnerships. Hilton Cartwright top-scored with 24 runs, but it wasn't enough to set a challenging target. In the second innings, the Scorchers had a strong start and managed to chase the target successfully, winning the game by 7 wickets. There were no exceptional bowling performances from the Star’s bowling order.

Sydney Thunder were already low on confidence after a loss in the first game. The team met with a similar fate in the second game. Their batters did well, scoring 200 runs in 20 overs. Cameron Bancroft scored 74 runs for the team whereas Alex Ross chipped in 46 runs. However, Sydney Thunder bowling attack seemed useless against the Strikers in the game. They eventually leaked too many runs and lost the game by 6 wickets. The team will have an upperhand with a better squad in the upcoming fixture and will be thrilled to earn their first set of points.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder T20 Lavington Sports Ground, Albury Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Hilton Cartwright to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Noone had a decent batting innings in the current competition. However, Hilton Cartwright managed to score some runs for the team. He has scored 57 runs in 2 games at an average of 28.50. He scored 24 runs in the last game.

Cameron Bancroft to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder

Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter. He has scored the highest number of runs from his side in the competition. With 99 runs in 2 games, he averages at 49.50 in the competition. He scored 74 off 54 balls in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Nathan Coulter-Nile to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

Nathan Coulter-Nile will be the top bowler of the team for Melbourne Stars. He took 16 wickets in 11 games last season with an economy rate of 6.79. He has picked a single wicket in 2 games with an economy rate of 8.75.

Tanveer Sangha to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder

Tanveer Sangha will go in as the best bowler from Sydney Thunder in the upcoming match. He picked 4 wickets in 2 games and has an economy rate of 6.75 in the tournament. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.