MST (Melbourne Stars) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction
MST
41%
Chance of Winning
SYT
59%
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Facts:
- With 110 runs, Marcus Stoinis is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
- With 76 runs, Cameron Bancroft is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars have struggled to make an impact thus far as they remain the only side in the tournament who are yet to register a single point so far. With four defeats in four games, Melbourne Stars are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Sydney Sixers.
Much like their opponents, Sydney Thunder missed the playoffs last season but this year they got off to a winning start against Adelaide Strikers but in the last game they got battered by Sydney Sixers who won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Stars ’ chances of winning - 41%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 59%
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Marcus Stoinis has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars so far. In the four games thus far Stoinis has scored 37, 26, 27 and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. This year he has scored 23 and 47 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.
Melbourne Stars News & Player List
Melbourne Stars Player List
Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle, Joel Paris, Brody Couch
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hamish McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Doug Warren
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars remain the only side with zero points on board as they have lost all four games and are currently eighth on the table.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Jason Sangha
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Tom Andrews
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign. This year they have one win in two matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders have identical records in this fixture as both sides have ten wins. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Sydney Thunders won the game.
Head to Head
Melbourne Stars: 10
Sydney Thunder: 10
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars go headed into this tournament hoping for a better showing in this campaign. Both teams missed the playoffs last season. Sydney Thunders got off to a great start this term as they beat Adelaide Strikers in the opening game but they lost the last match against Sydney Sixers and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost all four games and are currently eighth on the table. They remain the only side with zero points on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Melbourne Stars have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes us believe Sydney Thunders would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Ben Duckett to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Ben Duckett missed the start of the campaign and did not fare well in his debut. In the last match Duckett managed to turn things around and score a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cameron Bancroft to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Cameron Bancroft did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored six in the opening game but in the last match against Sydney Sixers, Bancroft scored 70 off 52 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Even though Peter Siddle did not bag a wicket in the last match he was once again brilliant with the ball. With three wickets, Siddle is one of the top wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Lockie Ferguson was brilliant in the last game against Sydney Thunders as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With five wickets, Ferguson is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder
- Melbourne Stars to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch