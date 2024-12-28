MST (Melbourne Stars) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction MST 41 % Chance of Winning SYT 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbourne Stars take on Sydney Thunder in the 14th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 28 at 01:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars have struggled to make an impact thus far as they remain the only side in the tournament who are yet to register a single point so far. With four defeats in four games, Melbourne Stars are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Sydney Sixers.

Much like their opponents, Sydney Thunder missed the playoffs last season but this year they got off to a winning start against Adelaide Strikers but in the last game they got battered by Sydney Sixers who won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars ’ chances of winning - 41%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 59%

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Marcus Stoinis has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars so far. In the four games thus far Stoinis has scored 37, 26, 27 and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. This year he has scored 23 and 47 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Thunder 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle, Joel Paris, Brody Couch

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Rogers Batter Ben Duckett Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Hamish McKenzie Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Doug Warren Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars remain the only side with zero points on board as they have lost all four games and are currently eighth on the table.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Jason Sangha

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Tom Andrews Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign. This year they have one win in two matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders have identical records in this fixture as both sides have ten wins. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Sydney Thunders won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Stars: 10

Sydney Thunder: 10

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars go headed into this tournament hoping for a better showing in this campaign. Both teams missed the playoffs last season. Sydney Thunders got off to a great start this term as they beat Adelaide Strikers in the opening game but they lost the last match against Sydney Sixers and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars have had a dismal start to the campaign as they have lost all four games and are currently eighth on the table. They remain the only side with zero points on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Melbourne Stars have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes us believe Sydney Thunders would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Ben Duckett to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Ben Duckett missed the start of the campaign and did not fare well in his debut. In the last match Duckett managed to turn things around and score a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Cameron Bancroft did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored six in the opening game but in the last match against Sydney Sixers, Bancroft scored 70 off 52 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Even though Peter Siddle did not bag a wicket in the last match he was once again brilliant with the ball. With three wickets, Siddle is one of the top wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson was brilliant in the last game against Sydney Thunders as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With five wickets, Ferguson is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.