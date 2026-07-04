Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will face each other at the Perth Stadium, Perth on the boxing day in the ongoing Big Bash League season,

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Adelaide Strikers suffered their first defeat of the season against Brisbane Heat in their last outing after three consecutive wins. They have maintained their top position on the points table with 6 points.

Adelaide Strikers lost their last game by a mere margin of 6 runs. It was a close encounter indeed. After a slip-up in the chase at the start, Grandhome and Thomas Kelly steadied the ship for the strikers. They got 37 and 43 runs respectively. However, their efforts weren’t enough for Adelaide to make it four in a row and fell short by 6 runs eventually.

Agar and Short were the picks of the bowlers for the strikers picking three wickets each.

Their counterparts, the defending champions Perth Scorchers find themselves in third place on the points table. In their last outing, they got better off Melbourne Stars in a one-sided encounter.

Batting first, the Scorchers got set up a humongous total of 229 runs courtesy of some fabulous innings from Josh Inglish (74 runs) and Faf du Plessis (68 runs). Aaron Hardle played a nice little cameo of 30 runs at the fag end of the innings.

Bowlers had somewhat of an easy task ahead of them and they did not disappoint. Jason Behrendorff lead the bowling attack with 3 wickets to his name. Scorchers restricted Melbourne Stars at 168 runs hence registering a comfortable 61 runs victory.

The boxing day doubleheader sure has some interesting matches for the fans.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers have been equally competitive in the past head-to-head matches. Plus, they both have had a stronger start to the season.

This a perfect schedule for the boxing day and we are giving both teams a 50/50 chance of winning this match.

If we are to pick a team, we will go with Perth Scorchers because of the home advantage and winning momentum from the last match.

Our Prediction

We are expecting an intensely competitive match between both teams. However, given the home advantage and last match performance, we are siding with Perth Scorchers to win this match.

Our prediction - Perth Scorchers win.

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers have had an impressive start to this Big Bash League season. The Perth Stadium has been heaven for batsmen. We are expecting a high-scoring encounter irrespective of which team bats first. Expect a target of over 170 runs in this match.

For Adelaide Strikers, Chris Lynn and Matthew Short can play a massive role in this match. On the other hand, Scorchers will rely upon the trio of Faf Du Plessis, Josh Inglis and Nick Hobson.

The bowlers might go for runs but they need to stick to their plans and give their best efforts to restrict the opponents.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Perth Stadium provides a batting pitch. The average first innings score at the Perth Stadium is around 167 runs which is a decent total in the T20 format. Furthermore, the team batting first has more wins (approx 65%) than the team batting second.

The pitch offers bounce to the seamers which indicate that the ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batsmen can play their shots confidently.

The Prediction is simple - THe team winning the toss should elect to bat first

Weather Report

The weather at the Perth Stadium will be pleasant which is considered ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to vary around 28°c / 82°f. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the day. Hence, no chance of rain. The wind current will offer some swing to the pacers.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh.

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers are coming from a comprehensive 61 runs victory against the Melbourne Stars which will give them a major boost to their confidence.

Josh Inglis, Faf du Plessis and Nick Hobson performed exceptionally in the previous game as they put up 229 runs on the board.

Skipper Ashton Turner has been inconsistent this season and the team will be expected the skipper to tune back in form.

Key players to watch out for Perth Scorchers are - Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner and Faf du Plessis.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar.

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Chris Lynn Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers lost their first game of the season after winning three games in a row, Their last game against Brisbane was a close encounter but the Strikers turned out to be the losing side

Grandhome and Thomas Kelly was the stand out players for the Strikers in the last game. Matthew Short and Wes Agar managed the bowling attack and picked three wickets each.

Adelaide Strikers will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

Key players to watch out for - Chris Lynn, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers have played 20 matches against each other and both the teams have maintained a 50% winning ratio.

Matches between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers - 20 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers- 10 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 10 Matches

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are against Adelaide Strikers. The odds for Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.73, while for Adelaide Strikers it's 2.16. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsmen

Matthew Short was terrific with the ball for the Strikers in their last outing. We expect him to bounce back with the bat and maximise the powerplay for Strikers. The top batsman odds for Matthew Short is @4.

Ashton Turner has been inconsistent so far this season but we expect him to bounce back at the home stadium. The top batter odds for Turner is @8.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Wes Agar has been phenomenal for Strikers so far this season. The top bowler odds for Wes Agar in this match is @4.

Jhye Richardson is capable of restricting batsmen on any pitch. He can be the game changer for Perth Scorchers in this match. The top bowler odds for Richardson is @3.5