PES (Perth Scorchers) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction PES 63 % Chance of Winning ADS 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.627 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers will go head-to-head in the 25th game of the Big Bash League 2023. The match will be played on January 3 at Perth Stadium. The game will begin at 3:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the important insights for the upcoming fixture.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers is one of the most successful teams in the history of BBL. The team has clinched most of the victories by showing immense cricketing prowess. They are having an unbeatable season with wins in all the three games they have played so far. The team won against the Renegades in the previous game and are positioned at the 3rd place in the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 1.707.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers had a decent start in the competition. However, three losses on the trot threw off the confidence in the squad. They have three losses and a win. Adelaide Strikers are placed 6th in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.278. The Strikers have to make an impact to climb the positions to have a chance at winning the title.

Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 63%

Adelaide Strikers' chance of winning: 37%

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Perth Scorchers boast a terrific bowling order. However, their batting has been not more than decent this season. Zak Crawley and Cooper Connolly open for the team but have not been much impressive in the competition. Crawley and Connolly average at 66.00 & 7.75 respectively in the competition. Connolly lost his wicket the earliest on two occasions. He does not look in good form and is most likely to be dismissed early in the next game. The team posted the scores of 35, 16 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in three games. They could not score over the target in their last two outings. Moreover, Adelaide Strikers have a poor bowling side. This will further enable the Scorchers to score runs in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Perth Scorchers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction

The team that wins the toss may want to bat first. The surface will be hard and fast but cracks could open up on the surface as the game progresses and make batting quite a bit more difficult later in the game.

Weather Report

The pitch at Perth Stadium is pretty good for batting these days and tends to get better as the game goes on. The weather in Perth will be breezy and cool. The temperature will peak at 26 degree Celsius whereas the skies will remain sunny.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Zak Crawley Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Lance Morris Bowler Nick Hobson Batter Laurie Evans Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have won another game and are placed 3rd in the table. They have a good winning momentum.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Ben Manenti Bowler Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Wicket-keeper Cameron Boyce Bowler James Bazley All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are coming after a defeat in their last game by 7 wickets. The team is laced with good batsmen but their bowlers need to do better in the competition.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win four games while Adelaide Strikers did not win a single game. PS are expected to dominate this affair as well.

Perth Scorchers Won: 4

Adelaide Strikers Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers met with Melbourne Renegades in their last game and managed to win the game by 13 runs. Perth Scorchers batted first and raised 162 runs in the game. Aaron Hardie (57) and Josh Inglis (64) were the top scorers from the side. But their bowlers did their job efficiently as always and kept the Renegades at bay. They restricted MR to 149, winning the game by 13 runs.

Adelaide Strikers lost their last match against Melbourne Stars. Adelaide Strikers batted impeccably and scored 205 runs in the game. Chris Lynn smashed an unbeaten 83 whereas Matthew Short chipped in 56 runs. Despite a formidable total, the bowlers from Adelaide Strikers did not yield any positive result, conceding 211 runs in the game and hence, losing the game by 7 wickets. It will be a challenge for the Strikers to win the game here.

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Aaron Hardie to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Skipper Aaron Hardie has scored 182 runs in 4 innings at an average of 79.00. He scored 57 off 41 balls in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 56 runs in his last game and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 201 runs in 4 games, he averages at 50.25 in his current campaign.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Jason Behrendorff will be the top bowler in the next game. He is in terrific form and has picked 8 wickets in 3 games so far. He has an economy rate of 6.33 in the tournament. He picked a wicket in his last game.

Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Jamie Overton is the top wicket taker of the team with 6 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 7.68. He will be responsible for quick dismissals in the next game.