Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will cross swords with Adelaide Strikers for the second time in this edition of Big Bash League for the 48th Match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on 20th January 2023.

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Adelaide Strikers is just one defeat away from getting pushed to the 5th position of the points table. They are currently in the 4th rank on the points table with 10 points and a positive net run rate of +0.188 with 5 wins and 7 losses in the 12 matches they’ve played. The next match against Perth Scorchers will be a tough one for Adelaide Strikers as they need to win their remaining 2 league stage matches against the top 3 teams of the Big Bash League.

Perth Scorchers on the other side is currently at the top of the points table with 9 wins and just 3 losses after playing 12 matches. The game on 20th January will just increase their chances for the qualifier round of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

In the previous head-to-head clash between the teams, Perth Scorchers outperformed Adelaide Strikers by chasing the target of 134 runs. Chris Lynn and Adam Hose got Adelaide Strikers to a total of 133 runs by scoring 35 and 18 runs respectively.

Andrew Tye from Perth Scorchers picked up 3 wickets in 4 overs in the first innings and was the top bowler for his team with an economy of 7.5.

During the second innings, Adelaide Strikers bowlers started the match by taking 3 wickets in just 2.5 overs. Later on in the match, Ashton Turner turned the game in Perth Scorchers’ favour by scoring 48 runs in 38 balls with a strike rate of 126.32.

Adelaide Strikers bowlers couldn’t stop the Perth Scorchers batters to chase the target after an amazing start in the second innings. Matthew Short and Henry Thornton were the most expensive yet wicket-taking bowlers for their team in the second innings with 2 wickets each.

Adelaide Strikers is around the corner of getting eliminated from the tournament as they have lost 3 consecutive matches against Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers. Their chances of qualifying for the qualifiers are slightly fading away.

This is the only opportunity for the Adelaide Strikers to stay in the top four of the Big Bash League and qualify for the next round.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers have faced each other before in the tournament on 26th December 2022. Perth Scorchers won that match and continued their form in the next 2 matches as well against Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

Moreover, Perth Scorchers is one of the best teams in the currently ongoing Big Bash League with higher chances of qualifying. With Adelaide Strikers desperately in need of a win to qualify, we are siding towards Perth Scorchers to win this fixture with a 75/25 winning chance.

Our Prediction

We are on the side of Perth Scorchers to be the winners in this game against the Adelaide Strikers and continue with their pristine performance in the tournament.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win against Adelaide Strikers.

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers & Betting Tips 2023

We expect yet another nail-biting event between the teams with a first-inning score of more than 180 runs. Finally, we back Perth Scorchers winning this match.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide has hosted 6 Big Bash League matches so far. Out of 6 matches played over 4 matches have been high-scoring and entertaining ones. Adelaide Oval has produced two 200-plus first innings scores in this tournament. A fun fact about this venue is the host, Adelaide Strikers holds the record for the lowest score of 87 on this surface. Adelaide Strikers have won 4 games out of 6 matches played over here while chasing. Hence, it is certain that the team winning the toss should most certainly elect to bowl first and chase the target. Perth Scorchers will opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature expected at Adelaide Oval is going to be around 28°C on the matchday. The wind current is going to help the pacers with the new ball early on in the game. There are very few possibilities of precipitation during the game. Therefore, Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers don’t need to worry about par score and Dew coming into the gameplay.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Travis Head Captain Alex Carey Wicket Keeper Adam Hose Batsman Ben Manenti Bowler Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Harry Conway Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have had the worst downfall ever in the ongoing Big Bash League as they started the tournament with 3 back-to-back wins and could manage only 2 wins in 9 matches of the Big Bash League. They will have to defeat Perth Scorchers in the 48th match or else they will be the first team in this edition of the Big Bash League to register 4 consecutive losses twice in the same year.

The batting lineup looks good in Matthew Short, Adam Hose and Alex Carey’s form. The bowling department needs to strategies their gameplay as weak bowling is Adelaide Strikers matches in the tournament.

Adelaide Strikers need to get back up and perform as they did in their first three matches and win over Perth Scorchers on 20th January 2023.

Players to watch out for Adelaide Strikers in this match are - Adam Hose, Alex Carey and Matthew Short.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner ©

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner will lead the Perth Scorchers against Hobart Hurricanes

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Stevie Eskinazi Batsman Nick Hobson Batsman Aaron Hardie Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have performed brilliantly in this edition of the Big Bash League and it can be said that they can defend their title of the Big Bash League by winning in the finals. They have won 9 out of 12 matches.

Josh Inglis and Andrew Tye have been the standout players for the Perth Scorchers in Batting and Bowling department. Andrew Tye was phenomenal in the previous game against Hobart Hurricanes and picked 2 wickets. With just 2 matches left for Perth Scorchers to play before the qualifiers, they will look forward to winning it and maintaining their first spot in the points table.

Ashton Turner and the team might win this edition of the Big Bash League as well on 4th February 2023.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers have played 21 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have managed to win 10 games and Perth Scorchers 11 matches

Matches between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers - 21 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 11 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 10 Matches

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Adelaide Strikers to win the game is 2.005, while the odds for Perth Scorchers winning this match is 1.77. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Matthew Short was lethal with the bat in the last match against Sydney Sixers and we expect him to continue the same in the upcoming game. The top batsman odds for Chris Lynn is @3.5.

Aaron Hardie has been terrific for Perth Scorchers in recent times. He is the second-highest run-scorer for Perth Scorchers this year. Things can be the same this time around with the odds of @3.8

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Wes Agar needs the bounce back stronger and be the reason for Adelaide Strikers to win in the next game. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers at the odds of @4.32.

Andrew Tye was economical in the last game between Adelaide Strikers and also took 3 wickets against them. He can repeat his performance but with the same economical bowling with the odds of @6.5 in the upcoming fixture.