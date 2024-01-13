PES (Perth Scorchers) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction PES 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat will meet Perth Scorchers again in the 35th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Perth Stadium on January 13, 2024. The game will begin at 10:45 AM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat have continued their unbeatable campaign in the competition. They broke out of the pattern losing to the Scorchers in the 20 over format. They are coming from a win in their last game and would be eager to finish the group stage without losing a game in the competition. With seven wins, Brisbane Heat is placed at the top position with 16 points and a net run rate of 1.393. Brisbane Heat have a stellar batting order and will be thrilled to have few of their best batters back in action.

Perth Scorchers lost their last game against the Heat and will be looking for a vengeance in their next outing. They are still in the second place of the points table with five wins and two losses in their campaign. They have 11 points and a net run rate of 0.706. Perth Scorchers will have to rely on their splendid bowling order to win the next game of their campaign.

Brisbane Heat's chance of winning: 55%

Perth Scorchers’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted scores of 66, 24, 27, 1, 19, 35 & 15 runs before their first loss in the seven games they have played. The team managed to score over the target on majority of the games in the competition. Colin Munro and Josh Brown were the usual openers for the team but Usman Khawaja has replaced Brown back in the competition. Khawaja had an uneventful outing in the last game but will be expected to strike hard in the next game. Munro is having a good campaign and will be expected to score high in the next game. Having said that, scoring over 23 runs in the next game should be a comfortable endeavour.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Perth Scorchers 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Perth Scorchers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Toss Prediction

Talking about the pitch report, batters are expected to relish their time at the crease, with the pacers likely to gain an advantage from the bounce in the wicket. A total surpassing 175 is deemed competitive, and the team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 37 degree Celsius in Perth on January 13. The skies will remain partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain on the game-day.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (c) Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Usman Khawaja Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition. They won their last game against Perth Scorchers by 23 runs.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Zak Crawley Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Hamish McKenzie Bowler Sam Whiteman Batter Laurie Evans Batter Aaron Hardie (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers lost their last game against Brisbane Heat by 23 runs. They fell short in their batting performance in the last game and will be eager to get back at them.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers lead the tally by 4-1.

Brisbane Heat Won: 1

Perth Scorchers Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

In an interesting development, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have been made available for the next game. The presence of Khawaja and Labuschagne poses a selection conundrum for Heat. Whereas Perth Scorchers will be looking to recover from their last loss against the Heat.

In the last game, Brisbane Heat went in to bat first and scored 191 runs with the loss of 6 wickets. Marnus Labuschagne scored 45 whereas Michael Neser prolonged the team’s innings with his contribution of an unbeaten 64. Behrendorff and Agar picked 2 wickets each in the game for the Scorchers but the rest of the bowlers were inefficient in the game. Chasing the target, Perth Scorchers could only register 168 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 of their wickets in the process. Laurie Evans scored 51 runs in the game but it was the only impactful innings from the squad of the Scorchers. There were several standout bowling performances from the Heat and they will be thrilled to reciprocate the same in the next game.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat T20 Optus Stadium, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro is the top scorer of the team and scored 224 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.33. He will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing outing in his last game.

Laurie Evans to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Laurie Evans is in terrific form and will be the best batting pick from the side. He has scored 194 runs in 5 innings at an average of 64.66. He scored 51 runs in his previous outing against Brisbane Heat.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 15 wickets in 7 games and has an economy rate of 7.44 in the competition. He picked two wickets in his last outing.

Jason Behrendorff to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Jason Behrendorff is in terrific form with the ball. He has picked a total of 11 wickets in 6 innings he played and possesses an economy rate of 8.04. He picked 2 wickets in his last game.