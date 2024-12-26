PES (Perth Scorchers) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction
PES
45%
Chance of Winning
BRH
55%
T20
Optus Stadium
Facts:
- With 144 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.
- With four wickets, Xavier Bartlett is the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers have had an underwhelming start to the campaign, after they beat Melbourne Stars in the opening game, Perth Scorchers have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost a close game against Melbourne Renegades who won the tie with two wickets to spare.
Brisbane Heat are the defending champions and much like last season they have been dominant thus far as they have a perfect record after two matches. In the last game Brisbane Heat beat Adelaide Strikers with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, the defending champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Finn Allen has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the three games so far Allen has scored 6, 4 and 0 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Allen will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Matt Renshaw struggled to make an impact last season but has been brilliant thus far for Brisbane Heat. In the two matches so far, Renshaw has scored 18 and 54 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the six games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Perth Scorchers News & Player List
Perth Scorchers Player List
Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Jhye Richardson
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers got off to a winning start this season but since then they have lost back to back games against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades.
Brisbane Heat News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Player List
Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Tom Whitney, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Banton, Tom Straker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Walter
|
Batter
|
Will Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Whitney
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they have two wins in two games thus far.
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Perth Scorchers have dominated this fixture against Brisbane Heat 15-08. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Perth Scorchers: 15
Brisbane Heat: 08
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Perth Scorchers dominated the opening game against Melbourne Stars but have lost back to back games since. On the other hand, the defending champions Brisbane Heat have been perfect thus far as they have two wins in two games and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this match. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two games Perth Scorchers have conceded a bigger opening partnership and on the flip side Brisbane Heat has managed to have a better opening stand in both games so far which makes us believe Brisbane Heat would once again end up with better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
T20
Optus Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly has been sensational thus far as in three matches he has two half centuries. With 144 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jimmy Peirson to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Even though Jimmy Peirson did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as with 80 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers
Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Jason Behrendorff has got off to a great start as he has been consistent with the ball and with five wickets thus far Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett was sensational last season as he bagged 20 wickets and once again he has had a solid start to the campaign as in two matches Barlett has bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat
- Perth Scorchers to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Brisbane Heat to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch