PES (Perth Scorchers) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction PES 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.106 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers take on Brisbane Heat in the 12th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 26 at 03:45 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers have had an underwhelming start to the campaign, after they beat Melbourne Stars in the opening game, Perth Scorchers have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost a close game against Melbourne Renegades who won the tie with two wickets to spare.

Brisbane Heat are the defending champions and much like last season they have been dominant thus far as they have a perfect record after two matches. In the last game Brisbane Heat beat Adelaide Strikers with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, the defending champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%

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Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Finn Allen has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the three games so far Allen has scored 6, 4 and 0 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Allen will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw struggled to make an impact last season but has been brilliant thus far for Brisbane Heat. In the two matches so far, Renshaw has scored 18 and 54 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the six games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers got off to a winning start this season but since then they have lost back to back games against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Tom Whitney, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Banton, Tom Straker

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Max Bryant Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Paul Walter Batter Will Prestwidge All-rounder Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Tom Whitney Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they have two wins in two games thus far.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Perth Scorchers have dominated this fixture against Brisbane Heat 15-08. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Perth Scorchers: 15

Brisbane Heat: 08

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Perth Scorchers dominated the opening game against Melbourne Stars but have lost back to back games since. On the other hand, the defending champions Brisbane Heat have been perfect thus far as they have two wins in two games and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this match. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two games Perth Scorchers have conceded a bigger opening partnership and on the flip side Brisbane Heat has managed to have a better opening stand in both games so far which makes us believe Brisbane Heat would once again end up with better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat T20 Optus Stadium, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.106 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly has been sensational thus far as in three matches he has two half centuries. With 144 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jimmy Peirson to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Even though Jimmy Peirson did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as with 80 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff has got off to a great start as he has been consistent with the ball and with five wickets thus far Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett was sensational last season as he bagged 20 wickets and once again he has had a solid start to the campaign as in two matches Barlett has bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.