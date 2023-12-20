PES (Perth Scorchers) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction PES 65 % Chance of Winning HOH 35 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.539 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers will clash in the 9th game of the Big Bash League 2023. The match will be played on December 20 at Perth Stadium. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the important insights for the upcoming fixture.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes are still recovering from finishing at the 6th place in the standings last year. They won six games and lost eight fixtures in the competition. They began this year’s campaign with a loss against Sydney Sixers in their inaugural game of the competition. With a loss, they occupy the 6th place currently with a net run rate of -0.440. The team will be eager to put on a better performance in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers topped the points table last year with 11 wins and 3 losses. They eventually lifted the trophy after beating Brisbane Heat in the finals. After the first match was abandoned, they contested in their second game of the season and managed to win it against Melbourne Stars. The side will be thrilled with a victory that puts them 3rd in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of 2.323.

Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 65%

Hobart Hurricanes' chance of winning: 35%

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Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers to score low before 1st dismissal

Perth Scorchers did not have defined openers for the competition last season. The team had various combinations and options to open for them in the competition. In their last two meetings last year, PS scored 44 & 0 before their first dismissal. This season, Perth Scorchers started their campaign with a win. Cooper Connolly and Stephen Eskinazi opened for the team and scored 35 runs before their first dismissal. Connolly is a fresh face in domestic cricket and averages 35.50 in the T20s whereas Stephen Eskinazi averages at 33.69 in the format. With the loose bowling order of Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers should be able to score many runs in the opening partnership of the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Toss Prediction

The team that wins the toss may want to bat first. The surface will be hard and fast but cracks could open up on the surface as the game progresses and make batting quite a bit more difficult later in the game.

Weather Report

It will be a windy day in Perth on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 33 degree Celsius on December 20. There is no prediction of rain but the skies will have cloud cover on the day of the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Ben McDermott All-rounder Tim David Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Nathan Ellis (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes started their campaign with a loss against Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets. They could not deliver a good batting performance and suffered a huge loss.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner (c) Batter Hamish Mckenzie Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Nick Hobson Batter Laurie Evans Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The Perth Scorchers had a fantastic season last year. They started this season with a win over Melbourne Stars by 7 wickets.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win four games while HobartHurricanes won a single game. They are expected to dominate this affair as well.

Perth Scorchers Won: 4

Hobart Hurricanes Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers met with Melbourne Stars in their last outing. Melbourne Stars were flustered and could not handle the Scorchers’ bowling. They bundled out for 101 runs in the game. All the bowlers picked a wicket while Jason Behrendorff got the most success with 3 wickets. It was an easy chase and Perth Scorchers surpassed the target with 7 wickets and 37 balls remaining in the competition.

Hobart Hurricanes started their campaign with a disappointing loss against Sydney Sixers. They went in to bat first and scored only 135 runs in the game with the loss of 8 wickets. Caleb Jewell scored 42 runs whereas others in the team dismissed out at a low score. Their bowling order could not handle SS in the game and lost the game by 6 wickets.

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Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Caleb Jewell to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell has had enough experience in the domestic cricket circuit. He averages over 21 in the T20 format. He scored 42 off 24 balls in the last game and will be the top batting prospect for his side in the upcoming game.

Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Josh Inglis scored the 3rd highest number of runs in the competition last year. He scored 431 runs in 15 games at an average of 35.91. Inglis scored 17* in his last game and did not get enough play time. He will be excited to score runs for the team in the next game.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Corey Anderson to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Corey Anderson brings a lot of bowling experience to the team. He was instrumental in the last game for the team where he was able to pick 2 wickets for the team and conceded only 10 runs in the game.

Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Andrew Tye was the top bowler of the team last season and managed to pick 26 wickets in 16 games. He had an economy rate of 8.25 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in his last outing but will be eager to put on a better performance in the next game.