PES (Perth Scorchers) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction PES 67 % Chance of Winning MER 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.575 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will clash in the 15th game of the Big Bash League 2023. The match will be played on December 26 at Perth Stadium. The game will begin at 3:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the important insights for the upcoming fixture.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season of the competition. However, they have not been able to replicate the same in their current campaign as they faced defeats in all the games they have played in the competition. They have a single point from an abandoned game and are placed 7th in the points table with a net run rate of -0.650. They lost their last game against the Hurricanes.

Perth Scorchers, the defending champions, are having an ecstatic campaign so far in the competition. They came into this competition blazing guns and won two out of the two games. They have 5 points and a net run rate of 2.342. They won their last game against Hobart Hurricanes by a huge difference, indicating their fantastic form this year.

Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 67%

Melbourne Renegades' chance of winning: 33%

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Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Consistency has been a great problem for Melbourne Renegades in the current competition. The bowlers have not made any impact in the competition and the batters are struggling too. Nic Maddinson and Joe Clarke opened for the team in the first game but Maddinson had to take a back seat after Quinton de Kock arrived for the opening position. Maddinson, Clarke and de Kock average at 13.00, 17.00 & 19.00 respectively in the current competition. The team posted the scores of 6, 1 & 76 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. But the real strength in this betting tip comes from the capability of Perth’s bowling order that has been cut-throat in their campaign so far. Jason Behrendorff is their best bowler and will challenge the Renegades batters in the next outing. Perth Scorchers concede 2 & 8 runs before their first dismissal. That said, it looks like a lucrative betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Perth Scorchers 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Toss Prediction

The team that wins the toss may want to bat first. The surface will be hard and fast but cracks could open up on the surface as the game progresses and make batting quite a bit more difficult later in the game.

Weather Report

The pitch at Perth Stadium is pretty good for batting these days and tends to get better as the game goes on. There is some help for the seam bowlers with the new ball, but batters will be pretty comfortable once they have played a few balls. The weather in Perth will be breezy and cool.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner (c) Batter Hamish Mckenzie Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Nick Hobson Batter Laurie Evans Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers made a narrow escape in their last game, winning the match by 1 run. Nevertheless, they will be confident with their fierce bowlers in the competition.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Nic Maddinson (c) Batter Aaron Finch Batter Jordon Cox Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades faced a third loss in the competition. They are putting up decent totals but their bowlers are unable to support the team equally.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win four games while Melbourne Renegades did not win a single game. PS are expected to dominate this affair as well.

Perth Scorchers Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers met with Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing. Hobart Hurricanes did a decent job scoring 172 runs in the game. Jason Behrendorff was the bowling pick as he picked 4 wickets for the Scorchers. However, the Scorchers were unfazed while chasing the target. Zak Crawley (65*) and Aaron Hardie (85*) were the top scorers of the team and surpassed the target. PS won the game by 9 wickets and 23 balls to spare.

Melbourne Renegades lost their last match against Hobart Hurricanes. The Renegades did well scoring 183 runs as their total. There were many batters who scored their part and scored a respectable total. However, the Renegades did not have good bowling and could not contain the Hurricanes in the game. HH won the game by 6 wickets with an over remaining.

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Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Jake Fraser-McGurk is the top batter from Melbourne Renegades. He scored 103 runs in 3 games at an average of 34.33. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Aaron Hardie to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Skipper Aaron Hardie has scored 125 runs in 3 innings at an average of 125.00. He scored an unbeatable 85 off 45 balls in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Adam Zampa is a terrific spinner in the team and picked 16 wickets in 14 games for MR last season. He has picked a total of 3 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 7.91 in the competition.

Jason Behrendorff to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Jason Behrendorff will be the top bowler in the next game. He is in terrific form and has picked 7 wickets in 3 games so far. He has an economy rate of 6.62 in the tournament. He picked wickets for 25 runs in the last fixture.