PES (Perth Scorchers) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction
PES
61%
Chance of Winning
MER
39%
T20
Optus Stadium
Facts:
- With 272 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.
- With 150 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament as after a good start against Melbourne Stars they lost back to back games but managed to recover against Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers. In the last game Perth Scorchers were beaten by Sydney Thunders and are currently fourth on the table.
Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far in this tournament as after a decent start where they won two of the first three games, Melbourne Renegades have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 39%
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Finn Allen did not have a good start as he scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 in the first two matches. In the last two games, Allen has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 67 runs in six matches with an average of 11.16. In the last match he scored 12 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Perth Scorchers News & Player List
Perth Scorchers Player List
Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
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Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
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Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
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Ashton Turner
|
Batter
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Matthew Hurst
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Wicket-keeper
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Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
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All-rounder
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Jhye Richardson
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All-rounder
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Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
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Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
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Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers have two wins in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Melbourne Renegades News & Player List
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Jonathan Wells
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
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Josh Brown
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Batter
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Laurie Evans
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All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
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Mackenzie Harvey
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Batter
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Will Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Tom Rogers
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All-rounder
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Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O'Neill
|
Bowler
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far as they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head
Perth Scorchers have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 16-04. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and it was Melbourne Renegades who won the game.
Head to Head
Perth Scorchers: 16
Melbourne Renegades: 04
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds
Melbourne Renegades to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers head into this game after both sides incurred disappointing losses in the last game. Melbourne Renegades head into this fixture after three straight losses and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Perth Scorchers have got points on the table but have struggled for consistency thus far as they currently hold the fourth spot on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and against all odds Melbourne Renegades won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day. Even though Melbourne Renegades have struggled for form they have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
Optus Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly was once again brilliant in the last match against Sydney Thunders as he scored 43 off 31 balls. With 272 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Tim Seifert has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Renegades so far. With 150 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Jason Behrendorff did not have a good outing in the last match regardless we are going to stick with him as with ten wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Tom Rogers struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 11 wickets, Rogers is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers
- Perth Scorchers to win - 1.64 (PariMatch)
- Melbourne Renegades to win - 2.26 (PariMatch)
Parimatch