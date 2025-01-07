PES (Perth Scorchers) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction PES 61 % Chance of Winning MER 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Perth Scorchers take on Melbourne Renegades in the 26th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 07 at 01:45 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament as after a good start against Melbourne Stars they lost back to back games but managed to recover against Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers. In the last game Perth Scorchers were beaten by Sydney Thunders and are currently fourth on the table.

Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far in this tournament as after a decent start where they won two of the first three games, Melbourne Renegades have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 61%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Finn Allen did not have a good start as he scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 in the first two matches. In the last two games, Allen has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 67 runs in six matches with an average of 11.16. In the last match he scored 12 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Melbourne Renegades 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have two wins in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Jonathan Wells

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Josh Brown Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Mackenzie Harvey Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far as they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head

Perth Scorchers have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 16-04. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and it was Melbourne Renegades who won the game.

Head to Head

Perth Scorchers: 16

Melbourne Renegades: 04

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers head into this game after both sides incurred disappointing losses in the last game. Melbourne Renegades head into this fixture after three straight losses and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Perth Scorchers have got points on the table but have struggled for consistency thus far as they currently hold the fourth spot on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and against all odds Melbourne Renegades won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day. Even though Melbourne Renegades have struggled for form they have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Optus Stadium, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly was once again brilliant in the last match against Sydney Thunders as he scored 43 off 31 balls. With 272 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Renegades so far. With 150 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff did not have a good outing in the last match regardless we are going to stick with him as with ten wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Tom Rogers struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 11 wickets, Rogers is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.