PES (Perth Scorchers) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction PES 61 % Chance of Winning MST 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.658 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers take on Melbourne Stars in the opening game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 15 at 01:45 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers had a phenomenal start to the campaign last season as they were unbeaten after the first five matches. In the second half of the campaign Perth Scorchers lost three of the last five matches which impacted in the playoffs as they were beaten by Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout round.

Melbourne Stars struggled for consistency last season as they won four matches and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. Melbourne Stars lost each of the first three games last term and then failed to recover from the slump. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 61%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 39%

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Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We believe Sam Fanning would play a pivotal role in this campaign. Last season he only played one game but we expect him to be a mainstay this term and to score well in the upcoming game.

Hilton Cartwright was one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars last season as he scored 209 with an average of 41.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Turner (c), Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Matthew Spoors, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Finn Allen Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers had a solid run in the group stages as they ended up third on the table. They lost against Adelaide Strikers in the elimination round.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis (c), Tom Curran, Joe Clarke (Wk), Sam Harper (Wk), Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Doug Warren, Hamish McKenzie, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Rogers Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Adam Milne All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have lost each of the last three games in this tournament. They were knocked out in the group stages last season.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Perth Scorchers have been dominant in this fixture against Melbourne Stars 14-8. Perth Scorchers have won each of the last six head to head ties.

Head to Head

Perth Scorchers: 14

Melbourne Stars: 08

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers go head to head in the opening game after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Melbourne Starts struggled to make an impact as they won four of the ten matches and were eliminated in the group stages. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers had a good run in the group stages as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs where they were beaten by Adelaide Strikers. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Perth Scorchers dominated the game from the start as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Perth Scorchers had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Optus Stadium, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.262 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Aaron Hardie to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Aaron Hardie was sensational for Perth Scorchers in the last campaign as he scored 334 runs in 11 matches and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Glenn Maxwell has struggled for consistency heading into this department, regardless we are going to stick with him as he scored 243 runs in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

The experience of Jason Behrendorff would once again be key for Perth Scorchers this season. With 16 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Melbourne Stars heading into this campaign. The Australia Veteran would play a pivotal role in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.