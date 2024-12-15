PES (Perth Scorchers) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction
PES
61%
Chance of Winning
MST
39%
T20
Optus Stadium
Facts:
- With 334 runs, Aaron Hardie was the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in the last campaign.
- With 262 runs, Beau Webster was the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in the last campaign.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers had a phenomenal start to the campaign last season as they were unbeaten after the first five matches. In the second half of the campaign Perth Scorchers lost three of the last five matches which impacted in the playoffs as they were beaten by Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout round.
Melbourne Stars struggled for consistency last season as they won four matches and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. Melbourne Stars lost each of the first three games last term and then failed to recover from the slump. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 39%
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
We believe Sam Fanning would play a pivotal role in this campaign. Last season he only played one game but we expect him to be a mainstay this term and to score well in the upcoming game.
Hilton Cartwright was one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars last season as he scored 209 with an average of 41.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Perth Scorchers News & Player List
Perth Scorchers Player List
Ashton Turner (c), Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Matthew Spoors, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Fanning
|
Batter
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Finn Allen
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Batter
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Aaron Hardie
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Batter
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Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
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Wicket-keeper
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Nick Hobson
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Batter
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Ashton Agar
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All-rounder
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Jhye Richardson
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All-rounder
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Jason Behrendorff
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Bowler
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Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
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Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers had a solid run in the group stages as they ended up third on the table. They lost against Adelaide Strikers in the elimination round.
Melbourne Stars News & Player List
Melbourne Stars Player List
Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis (c), Tom Curran, Joe Clarke (Wk), Sam Harper (Wk), Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Doug Warren, Hamish McKenzie, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Usama Mir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
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Campbell Kellaway
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Batter
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Tom Curran
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All-rounder
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Glenn Maxwell
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All-rounder
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Sam Harper
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Wicket-keeper
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Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
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Marcus Stoinis
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All-rounder
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Adam Milne
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All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
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Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars have lost each of the last three games in this tournament. They were knocked out in the group stages last season.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head
Perth Scorchers have been dominant in this fixture against Melbourne Stars 14-8. Perth Scorchers have won each of the last six head to head ties.
Head to Head
Perth Scorchers: 14
Melbourne Stars: 08
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds
Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers go head to head in the opening game after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Melbourne Starts struggled to make an impact as they won four of the ten matches and were eliminated in the group stages. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers had a good run in the group stages as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs where they were beaten by Adelaide Strikers. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Perth Scorchers dominated the game from the start as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Perth Scorchers had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
T20
Optus Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters
Aaron Hardie to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Aaron Hardie was sensational for Perth Scorchers in the last campaign as he scored 334 runs in 11 matches and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Glenn Maxwell to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Glenn Maxwell has struggled for consistency heading into this department, regardless we are going to stick with him as he scored 243 runs in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers
Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
The experience of Jason Behrendorff would once again be key for Perth Scorchers this season. With 16 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Peter Siddle has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Melbourne Stars heading into this campaign. The Australia Veteran would play a pivotal role in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers
- Perth Scorchers to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
- Melbourne Stars to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
Parimatch