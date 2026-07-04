Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The defending champions Perth Scorchers will host Sydney Sixers in their opening match of the ongoing Big Bash League competition at the Perth Stadium on 17th December.

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Sydney Sixers started their Big Bash League 2022-23 campaign on a losing note against Adelaide Strikers. Bowling first, the sixers started well but left some loose ends in the death overs. Abbot was the stand-out bowler scalping three wickets in the match.

Chasing 185, the Sixers lost early wickets. They were not able to form a partnership throughout the innings thus winding up their innings only with 133 runs.

The forthcoming match will be a repeat of last season’s final. Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers to win the Big Bash League 2021-2022.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

The three-time champions Sydney Sixers take on the four-time champs Perth Scorchers on their home turf. Both teams are strong contenders for the Big Bash League title.

The rivalry among both the teams continues from the inaugural season when Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to win the maiden season of the Big Bash League.

A fun fact: Perth Scorchers have defeated Sydney Sixers in the last four head-to-head matches.

No matter who the winner is in this match, the fans are up for some exciting cricket.

But everyone knows there can only be one winner in the game of cricket. We are leaning towards the hosts Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 60/40 probability.

Our Prediction

We are predicting the defending champions Perth Scorchers to start their title defence with a win against the Sydney Sixers, the runners-up of the previous season. Perth Scorchers is one of the most successful franchises in the Big Bash League.

Our prediction - Perth Scorchers Win

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

The Perth Stadium has always been a high-scoring surface. Hence, we expect the first innings score to be over 150 runs no matter which team bats first. Both teams have the necessary batting firepower.

The sixers performed poorly in the first match against Adelaide Strikers but they are bound to come back stronger in their batting performance. They have what it takes to take on any bowling attack and bowlers who can defend.

The hosts and the defending champions Perth Scorchers will be looking to start on a positive note. Perth will be led by Ashton Turner and will have the support of experience Faf du Plessis.

We predict Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

The Perth Stadium offers a batting surface. The average first innings score at this venue is 167. Team Batting first has won over 65% of matches on this ground. The pitch at Perth offers a good pace and bounce that suits the pacers. This also means that the ball will come onto the bat nicely.

The mantra on this pitch is simple - Bat first if you win the toss and put up a huge score on the board.

Weather Report

The weather at the Perth Stadium will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature will vary around 28°c / 82°f. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the day. Hence, no chance of rain. The wind current will help seamers with a swing with the new ball.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner will lead the Perth Scorchers.

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Faf du Plessis Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Batsman Peter Hatzoglou Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champs will lead by skipper Ashton Turner who has performed superbly for his team. He has scored 1705 runs for the Scorchers. Camron Bancroft and Josh Inglis are vital at the top order for the Scorchers.

Talking about bowlers, Scorchers will hope for good spells from Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff. Andrew Tye has been excellent in T20 and he will be expected to hold the scorers in the middle overs.

Overall, Perth looks ready to begin their title defence.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Sydney Sixers Predicted Playing XI

Moises Henriques will continue leading Sydney Sixers.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Sean Abbot All-rounder Steve OKeefe All-rounder Izharulhaq Naveed Bowler Jordan SIlk Batsman Daniel Christian All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers might have lost their first game against the Adelaide Strikers but there are definitely some positives from the game. Josh Philippe looked in good touch in his 23 runs knock. Jordan Silk was the stand-out batter for the Sixers.

In the bowling department, Sean Abbot was terrific for the sixers picking up 3 wickets Hayden Kerr went for runs in the first match but he is bound to make a comeback against the Perth Scorchers.

Moises and Josh Philippe, the duo who amassed over 400 runs respectively last season will need to fire up if Sixers aim to win this match.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers have played 24 matches against each other of which the Sixers have won 9 games and the Perth Scorchers have 15 wins to their name.

Matches between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers - 24 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 9 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 15 Matches

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.96, while for Perth Scorchers it's 1.88. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

The bookmakers are giving both the teams approx 50-50 chance of winning. We expect an intense game of cricket.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Ashton Turner has scored over 1700 runs for his side. We expect him to lead his team from the front in this match with a half-century.

Josh Philippe got off to a good start in the first game but could not convert it into big innings. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Andrew Tye has been the pick of the wickets for Perth Scorchers. He has over 115 wickets in the orange and black jersey. We expect him to take at least two wickets in this game,

Hayden Kerr has been one of the top bowlers for sixers. He did go for runs in the first match but we expect him to come back stronger and pick at least 2 wickets. He is the second-highest wicket-taker of the previous season.