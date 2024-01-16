PES (Perth Scorchers) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction PES 58 % Chance of Winning SYS 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.645 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers lock horns in match 39 of Big Bash League 2023-24 on Tuesday, 16 Jan 2024. The match is slated to be played at Perth Stadium, Perth and the scheduled start time is 2:10 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers won their last match against the Brisbane Heat at Perth. The Scorchers won the toss and opted to bat first, they lost wickets early in the innings and were in trouble at 49/4. Laurie Evans (26 runs) and Cooper Connolly (35 runs) rebuilt the innings, Nick Hobson (48 runs) fireworks in the death overs powered the score to 163/6. Michael Neser (2/21) was the standout performer for Brisbane. The Scorchers bowling attack led by Andrew Tye’s four wicket haul and assisted by three wicket haul from Lance Morris bundled out the Heat to 128 runs. With the win they solidified their position in the top two.

Sydney Sixers are coming off a win in their last match against their counterparts the Sydney Thunder. After being asked to bat first the Sixers lost Steven Smith in the first over, James Vince (27 runs) and Josh Philippe (47 runs) added 59 runs for the second wicket. But the Sixers lost wickets in quick succession in the middle overs, Jordan Silk (35 runs) boosted the team;s scoring rate as the Sixers reached 151/7. After a mediocre batting performance the Sixers bowlers stood up and bowled disciplined lines & lengths. Steve O'Keefe (3/13), Hayden Kerr (2/25) and Sean Abbott (2/45) ripped apart the Thunder batting unit as they were bundled out for 132 runs.

Perth Scorchers chance of winning: 58%

Sydney Sixers chance of winning: 42%

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers to score over 12.5 fours @ 1.96 (Parimatch)

The Sixers on average smashed 14 fours per game in the last three matches. The Sixers batting unit has solid boundary hitters. The likes of James Vince, Jordan Silk and Moises Henriques scored most of their runs in fours. We believe Sydney Sixers to hit over 12.5 fours @ 1.96 (Parimatch).

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Perth Stadium is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. It is easier to bat on when the surface is hard and as the game progresses it slows down a touch and the batters will have to work hard to score runs. The team batting first won three of the four matches played at this venue this season. The average 1st innings score is 177 runs. Given recent outcomes played at Perth, we predict the team that wins the toss might prefer to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Perth Stadium, Perth on Tuesday, 16th January is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 43% humidity, 15% precipitation and strong wind blowing at 29 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with chances of scattered showers.

Perth Scorchers Players List

Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Hamish McKenzie, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly

Perth Scorchers Predicted Playing XI

Players List Role Sam Whiteman Batsman Aaron Hardie All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Laurie Evans Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batsman Cooper Connolly All-rounder Nick Hobson All-rounder Ashton Agar All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Recent Form

Perth Scorchers won three and lost one of their last four matches played in the Big Bash league 2023-24 season. The Scorchers are positioned second in the points table with six wins, two losses.

Sydney Sixers Players List

Steven Smith, James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Daniel Hughes, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ryan Hadley, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perry

Sydney Sixers Predicted Playing XI

Players List Role James Vince Batsman Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batsman Moises Henriques All-rounder Jordan Silk Batsman Jack Edwards All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Steve O'Keefe Bowler

Sydney Sixers Recent Form

Sydney Sixers won two and lost one match in their last three outings in the Big Bash league 2023-24 season. They are currently positioned third in the points table with five wins, two losses.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head Record

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers clashed in 27 BBL matches. The Scorchers hold a record of 17-10 against the Sixers. Out of the 17 wins against the Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers won eight matches batting first and nine matches batting 2nd, While Sydney Sixers won five matches batting first and five matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 27 matches

Perth Scorchers Won: 17 matches

Sydney Sixers Won: 10 matches

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to score over 42.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Sydney Sixers scored 43 runs in each of their last two matches in the first six overs. The Sixers opening duo of James Vince and Josh Philippe are known for their aggressive batting. The Sixers are averaging 45 runs in the first six overs this season.

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Aaron Hardie to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Aaron Hardie has been in top notch form this season, he has scored nine runs in his last outing against the Brisbane Heat. Hardie is the leading run-scorer for the Scorchers this season and also stands third in the list of leading run-scorers with 296 runs in nine matches. Given his recent form and the importance of the match, we back Hardie to come good and score a match winning knock.

James Vince to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

James Vince scored 27 runs in the last match against the Sydney Thunder. Vince has been the consistent run-scorer for the Sixers and has amassed 222 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 122.65. Vince is known for scoring runs in pressure games and with the top two finish on the line, we back James Vince to step up and be the top batter for the Sixers.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Andrew Tye bowled a match winning spell in the last match against the Brisbane Heat, he finished with match figures of 4/14. Tye has picked up 11 wickets in eight matches and has been picking up wickets with consistency in the last two games. Given his recent form, we believe Andrew Tye is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for the Scorchers.

Steve O'Keefe to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

The veteran left arm spinner picked up three wickets in the last match and was the stand out performer for the Sixers. The Scorchers have struggled to score runs against left-arm spinners and we believe O'Keefe can continue his good run with the ball and be the top bowler for the Sixers.