Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder are ready to clash with each other for the second time in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on 13th January at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney in game number 39th of the Big Bash League.

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The start of Sydney Thunders was slow; they only won one match in four matches but made a comeback by winning four matches in a row. The winning streak ended on eight January when Sydney Sixers defeated them by seven wickets. They now have five wins from nine matches and stand 4th on the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.014.

Sydney Thunders is rapidly climbing up in the head-to-head stats against Adelaide Strikers. In the previous fixture against Sydney Sixers, they lost by 7 wickets. Batting first, they ended up scoring a low total of 133 in which Whiteman played a crucial inning of 42 runs out of 34 balls.

On the Other hand, Sydney Sixers chased the target with ease in just 16.2 overs. Captain Henriques and Jordan Silk made half-centuries and won the match. It was like Sydney Thunders were not in the game from the first ball.

Perth Scorchers is the only team in this edition of the Big Bash League to lose just two games in this edition so far. They are at the top of the points table with 14 points to their name with a run rate of 0.938.

Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Heat in an average-scoring thriller in their previous match. Bowling first, Perth Scorchers restricted Brisbane Heat at 155 runs by taking 6 wickets in 20 overs. Jason Behrendorff was the man of the match who took 3 wickets and restricted Brisbane heat at 155. With a good partnership between Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis, they chased the target within 16.2 overs. They registered their second consecutive win against Brisbane Heat.

The last time when these two teams played against each other in this edition, Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Thunder by 6 wickets. Oliver Davies was the man of the match scoring 58 runs in 47 balls.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Both teams have accomplished each other in every season of the Big Bash League. Even now these two are the top teams of the current Big Bash League edition. Considering the team's past performances and gameplay of the team we are backing Perth Scorchers with a 65/35 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

The winning momentum from the last 2 games is expected to put this match in favour of Perth Scorchers and make it their 8th win.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win in the next match.

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers are in their top form in this edition as they are in almost every season. The team has performed well in all the departments of cricket in all the matches they played.

Sydney Thunder on the other hand has won against Perth Scorchers in the previous encounter in this edition of the big bash league, which will give them the upper hand and confidence to win this match. They will surely give a good fight to Perth Scorchers.

Irrespective of which team bats first, we can expect a score between 145 to 165 runs in the next game.

We expect a close encounter between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers

Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the game

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney has hosted 3 matches so far in this edition of the Big Bash League. The team winning the toss has always chosen to chase down the target. We expect nothing is going to change in the upcoming game. The batsmen need help to score runs on this ground.

Toss win Prediction - Sydney Thunder

Match Win - Perth Scorchers

Weather Report

The weather at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney will be pleasant which is considered perfect weather to play cricket in. The temperature is expected to vary around 26°C. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the match day. Hence, no chance of rain. The wind current will offer some swing to the seamers in the power play.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Aaron Hardie Bowler Andrew Tye Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Adam Lyth Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have played 9 matches in the tournament so far and won 7 of them with ease. Perth Scorchers has maintained more than 80% winning rate thus far in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

They won easily against Brisbane Heat in the last match. Overall, the team is performing well in every department, whether batting, bowling, or fielding.

Perth Scorchers will be looking to make their 3 consecutive wins in the 39th fixture.

Players to watch out for - Behrendorff, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©, Chris Green, David Warner

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jason Sangha Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Alex Ross Batsman Oliver Davies All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler Brendan Doggett Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Chris Green Captain Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Daniel Sams All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunders are on a rampage by winning 4 matches out of 5 after losing 3 back-to-back matches. Chris Green and Oliver Davies have led his team fabulously in the previous 3 matches.

There was an all-around contribution in the match against Perth Scorchers.

All the players are playing their part with batters scoring crucial runs and bowlers taking big wickets at critical times. This puts Sydney Thunder in a good position.

Oliver Davies has been outstanding and incredible, we expect him to put his best again in the forthcoming fixture.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder have played 16 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won 9 games and Perth Scorchers has 7 wins

Matches between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder - 16 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 9 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 7 Matches

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Perth Scorchers. The odds for Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.52, while for Sydney Thunder it's 2.11. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

Aaron Hardie can be the top batsman for Perth Scorchers.

Sam Whiteman performed out of the park in the previous match and showed his explosive batting style and skills, he can play till depth overs and change gears at the end and finish well.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Andrew Tye has been the best bowler for Perth Scorchers We expect him to take two or more wickets in this upcoming fixture.

Nathan McAndrew has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two to three wickets in the forthcoming game.