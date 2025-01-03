Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction PES 57 % Chance of Winning SYT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Thunder in the 22nd game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 03 at 03:45 PM IST.

Facts: With 229 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.

With 129 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers got off to a great start as they beat Melbourne Stars in the opening game but then lost back to back matches against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades. They managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Unlike last season, Sydney Thunder have had a great start to the tournament as they have three wins in four games and are currently third on the table and have a game in hand over Perth Scorchers who are second. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 57%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Finn Allen has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the five games so far Allen has scored 6, 4, 0, 0 and 50. Even though Allen scored a fifty in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. Davis scored ten in the last game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Perth Scorchers 2.18 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers had two defeats in the first three games but since then they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Jason Sangha

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Tom Andrews Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, but this year they have three wins in four games and are currently third on the table.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder have identical records in this fixture with nine wins each. Last season both sides went head to head and Perth Scorchers won the game.

Head to Head

Perth Scorchers: 09

Sydney Thunder: 09

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign as both sides are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunders struggled last season but have been brilliant thus far as they have three wins in four games and would be looking to bridge the gap between themselves and Perth Scorchers who are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers head into this game after back to back wins against Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers. Even though Sydney Thunders have had a better start to the campaign they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Perth Scorchers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Perth Stadium, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly continued his brilliant form in the last game as Connolly scored 48 off 35 balls against Adelaide Strikers. With 229 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Billings to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Even though Sam Billings did not have a great game, we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batter for Sydney Thunder this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff was once again sensational in the last match as he bagged two wickets and conceded 14 runs. With nine wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson struggled in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he failed to bag a single wicket in this game. He has been the most consistent bowler thus far for Sydney Thunders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.