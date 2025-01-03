Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction
PES
57%
Chance of Winning
SYT
43%
T20
Perth Stadium
Facts:
- With 229 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.
- With 129 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers got off to a great start as they beat Melbourne Stars in the opening game but then lost back to back matches against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades. They managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.
Unlike last season, Sydney Thunder have had a great start to the tournament as they have three wins in four games and are currently third on the table and have a game in hand over Perth Scorchers who are second. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 43%
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Finn Allen has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the five games so far Allen has scored 6, 4, 0, 0 and 50. Even though Allen scored a fifty in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. Davis scored ten in the last game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Perth Scorchers News & Player List
Perth Scorchers Player List
Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Jhye Richardson
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers had two defeats in the first three games but since then they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Jason Sangha
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Tom Andrews
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, but this year they have three wins in four games and are currently third on the table.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder have identical records in this fixture with nine wins each. Last season both sides went head to head and Perth Scorchers won the game.
Head to Head
Perth Scorchers: 09
Sydney Thunder: 09
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign as both sides are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunders struggled last season but have been brilliant thus far as they have three wins in four games and would be looking to bridge the gap between themselves and Perth Scorchers who are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers head into this game after back to back wins against Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers. Even though Sydney Thunders have had a better start to the campaign they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Perth Scorchers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Perth Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly continued his brilliant form in the last game as Connolly scored 48 off 35 balls against Adelaide Strikers. With 229 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Billings to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Even though Sam Billings did not have a great game, we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batter for Sydney Thunder this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Jason Behrendorff was once again sensational in the last match as he bagged two wickets and conceded 14 runs. With nine wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Lockie Ferguson struggled in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he failed to bag a single wicket in this game. He has been the most consistent bowler thus far for Sydney Thunders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers
- Perth Scorchers to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch