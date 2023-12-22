SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction SYS 57 % Chance of Winning ADS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will meet each other in the 11th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on December 22. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year, finishing second in the points table. The team reached the Challenger game but took an exit after a loss in the game.

They began their campaign this season with two consecutive victories and have not lost a game till now. With two wins, the team is placed at the third place in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.433.

After a disappointing campaign last season, Adelaide Strikers had a fresh chance at making amends this season. They have played a single game till now where they managed to register a win in the game. With a win and a draw, the team has collected 3 points and are placed 4th in the standings with a net run rate of 0.424. The team has good batters and bowlers and will look to carry on the winning momentum.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 57%

Adelaide Strikers’s chance of winning: 43%

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Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

The Sydney Sixers did a good job with the bat in the two games so far. Their opening line-up revolves around Steven Smith, Josh Philippe and James Vince who average at 31.25, 26.26 & 31.72 respectively in their T20 career. Smith had to leave for international duty wherein Vince stepped up to open for the team. The team has posted the scores of 58 & 20 before their 1st dismissal in the two games. That said, their openers will look to establish a strong opening partnership in the next game. Adelaide Strikers conceded 25 runs before picking their first wicket in the last game. That said, scoring over 22 runs should not be a hassle for the Sixers in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host this clash of the Big Bash League 2023-24. It is only the second match of the season and the first at this venue. We expect a high-scoring game considering the pitch conditions and the batting strength of both lineups. However, considering Sydney’s performances here last season, we reckon batting first would be a better strategy.

Weather Report

The batting pitch here offers a turn for the spinners. The weather forecast is for scattered thunderstorms on the match day in Sydney while the strong winds will also interrupt the game.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Steve O’Keefe Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

The Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year. They won two games in a row and are placed 3rd in the standings.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Jake Weatherald Batter Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Wicket-keeper Cameron Boyce Bowler James Bazley All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler David Payne Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers had a poor season last year but are coming from a win in their last outing. They chased down 201 runs in the previous game.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 3-2.

Sydney Sixers Won: 3

Adelaide Strikers Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers are walking into this game after a win against Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing. The Hurricanes batted first and could only accumulate 135 runs in 20 overs. Tom Curran picked 3 wickets for the Sixers and kept the Hurricanes at check. Chasing the target was a cakewalk for the team. Daniel Hughes posted an unbeaten 60 and took the Sixers through the finish line, winning the game by 6 wickets.

Adelaide Strikers boast of a solid overall squad with many big-impact players who could turn the game on its head single-handedly. They went against Sydney Thunder in their last game. ST scored 200 runs. The Strikers were not efficient with their bowling but did a fantastic job batting in the game. They successfully chased down the target and won the game by 6 wickets. Matthew Short scored 82 runs whereas D’Arcy Short posted 66 runs in the game for the Strikers. This will be an interesting match-up and the better team will win this affair.

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Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Daniel Hughes is a seasoned domestic batter in the country. He averages around 28 in the T20 format. He smashed an unbeaten 60 off 50 balls in the last game. He will be expected to play fiercely in the next game.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 458 runs in 14 games of the previous season with an average of 35.23. He scored 82 off 41 balls in the last game and was a key reason for the win in his last outing.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Ben Dwarshuis will be the top bowler from Sydney Sixers. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 innings with an economy rate of 7.12. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing and will be keen on continuing the same.

Wes Agar to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Wes Agar took 18 wickets last season at an average of 20.27. He has tremendous experience with the ball and will be the top bowler for his side in the match. He picked 1 wicket in his last outing.