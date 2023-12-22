SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction
SYS
57%
Chance of Winning
ADS
43%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Sydney Sixers lead by 3-2 in their last five games against Adelaide Strikers.
- Both the sides have won their last game.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year, finishing second in the points table. The team reached the Challenger game but took an exit after a loss in the game.
They began their campaign this season with two consecutive victories and have not lost a game till now. With two wins, the team is placed at the third place in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.433.
After a disappointing campaign last season, Adelaide Strikers had a fresh chance at making amends this season. They have played a single game till now where they managed to register a win in the game. With a win and a draw, the team has collected 3 points and are placed 4th in the standings with a net run rate of 0.424. The team has good batters and bowlers and will look to carry on the winning momentum.
- Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 57%
- Adelaide Strikers’s chance of winning: 43%
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips
Sydney Sixers to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)
The Sydney Sixers did a good job with the bat in the two games so far. Their opening line-up revolves around Steven Smith, Josh Philippe and James Vince who average at 31.25, 26.26 & 31.72 respectively in their T20 career. Smith had to leave for international duty wherein Vince stepped up to open for the team. The team has posted the scores of 58 & 20 before their 1st dismissal in the two games. That said, their openers will look to establish a strong opening partnership in the next game. Adelaide Strikers conceded 25 runs before picking their first wicket in the last game. That said, scoring over 22 runs should not be a hassle for the Sixers in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers
Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers
Most match fours: Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction
Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host this clash of the Big Bash League 2023-24. It is only the second match of the season and the first at this venue. We expect a high-scoring game considering the pitch conditions and the batting strength of both lineups. However, considering Sydney’s performances here last season, we reckon batting first would be a better strategy.
Weather Report
The batting pitch here offers a turn for the spinners. The weather forecast is for scattered thunderstorms on the match day in Sydney while the strong winds will also interrupt the game.
Sydney Sixers Player List
Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed
Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
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James Vince
|
Batter
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques ©
|
All-rounder
|
Steve O’Keefe
|
Bowler
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jack Edwards
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All-rounder
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
The Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year. They won two games in a row and are placed 3rd in the standings.
Adelaide Strikers Player List
Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne
Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
D’Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Harry Nielson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Boyce
|
Bowler
|
James Bazley
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers had a poor season last year but are coming from a win in their last outing. They chased down 201 runs in the previous game.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 3-2.
- Sydney Sixers Won: 3
- Adelaide Strikers Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers are walking into this game after a win against Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing. The Hurricanes batted first and could only accumulate 135 runs in 20 overs. Tom Curran picked 3 wickets for the Sixers and kept the Hurricanes at check. Chasing the target was a cakewalk for the team. Daniel Hughes posted an unbeaten 60 and took the Sixers through the finish line, winning the game by 6 wickets.
Adelaide Strikers boast of a solid overall squad with many big-impact players who could turn the game on its head single-handedly. They went against Sydney Thunder in their last game. ST scored 200 runs. The Strikers were not efficient with their bowling but did a fantastic job batting in the game. They successfully chased down the target and won the game by 6 wickets. Matthew Short scored 82 runs whereas D’Arcy Short posted 66 runs in the game for the Strikers. This will be an interesting match-up and the better team will win this affair.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
Daniel Hughes to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers
Daniel Hughes is a seasoned domestic batter in the country. He averages around 28 in the T20 format. He smashed an unbeaten 60 off 50 balls in the last game. He will be expected to play fiercely in the next game.
Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers
Matthew Short scored 458 runs in 14 games of the previous season with an average of 35.23. He scored 82 off 41 balls in the last game and was a key reason for the win in his last outing.
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers
Ben Dwarshuis will be the top bowler from Sydney Sixers. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 innings with an economy rate of 7.12. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing and will be keen on continuing the same.
Wes Agar to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers
Wes Agar took 18 wickets last season at an average of 20.27. He has tremendous experience with the ball and will be the top bowler for his side in the match. He picked 1 wicket in his last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Adelaide Strikers to win the match @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
- Sydney Sixers to win the match @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
Parimatch