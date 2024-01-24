SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction SYS 57 % Chance of Winning BRH 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The finals of the Big Bash League 2024 is here. Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will collide in the final match of the competition which will decide the title holders of this year’s edition of the BBL. The game will be held on January 24 at Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will begin from 1:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be at it again in the finals of the Big Bash League 2024. The match will be played at the home of the Sixers where they have had good results this season.

Sydney Sixers finished at the second place, behind Brisbane Heat, in the points table. They picked up a fantastic pace by the end of the tournament and have won four games in a row. They have a strong batting and bowling line-up but will be missing a few players due to their involvement in the ILT20. Nevertheless, they still look like a formidable bunch and will be looking to lift the trophy this year.

Brisbane Heat had an extremely impressive season. However, they made a few mistakes in the past few games. After losing in the qualifier 1 game, the team fought their way to the finals and will go against the Sixers again. BH recovered from their batting mistakes and won their last game against the Strikers to enter the finals.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 57%

Brisbane Heat’s chance of winning: 43%

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Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted scores of 66, 24, 27, 1, 19, 35, 15. 55 & 8 runs before their first loss in the nine games they have played. The team managed to score over the target on majority of the games in the competition. Colin Munro and Josh Brown were the usual openers for the team but there were constant changes in the opening order of the team. Brown has an average of 39.12 in the current competition. Jimmy Peirson has recently joined the forces and averages 24.00 in the tournament. Charlie Wakim joined the opening position alongside Brown in the last game and together they scored 8 runs before Wakim was dismissed. However, Brown went on to score 140 runs in the game. The last time the sides met, BH scored 36 runs before their first loss. Having said that, BH should be able to muster over 17 runs before their 1st dismissal in their next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Brisbane Heat 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Toss Prediction

Sydney Cricket Ground is generally known as a batting-friendly one. The fast bowlers will be benefited more than the spinners at this venue. Hence, choosing to bat first after winning the toss can be an appropriate decision at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 24 degree Celius on January 24. However, there will be cloudy overcast on the day of the game.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney (c) Batter Max Bryant Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat fell off their track in the last few games but recovered well after a win in their last fixture. They scored 214 runs in their last game.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers defeated Brisbane Heat by 39 runs to get here. They will be looking to repeat the same in the next game. The players will be well rested and ready for the show-down.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat have two wins whereas the latter has won a single fixture.

Sydney Sixers Won: 1

Brisbane Heat Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers met with Brisbane Heat in their last outing. They met in the 1st qualifier where Sydney Sixers won the game by 39 runs. Sydney Sixers scored 152 runs batting first in the game. Moises Henriques scored 59 runs where Daniel Hughes chipped in 42 runs of his own. However, it was Ben Dwarshuis who stole the show for the Sixers. SS restricted BH to 113 runs, picking all their wickets in the process. A match-winning five-wicket haul from Ben Dwarshuis has seen the Sydney Sixers squeeze and strangle the Brisbane Heat on a tricky surface on the Gold Coast, earning the right to host the KFC BBL13 Final.

Brisbane Heat had to play another game in order to reach the finals. They met with Adelaide Strikers and defeated them by 54 runs. BH scored 214 runs in the game. Josh Brown was spectacular with the bat and scored 140 runs in the game. Defending the target, BH bundled out the entire Strikers’ team at 160 runs. Nathan McSweeney and Spencer Johnson picked 3 wickets each in the game.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.115 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Josh Brown to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Josh Brown is the top batter from Brisbane Heat. He has scored 313 runs in 8 games at an average of 39.12. He scored 140 runs off 57 balls in the last game with the help of 10 fours and 12 sixes.

Daniel Hughes to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Daniel Hughes is back in action and will go in as the best batting pick in the next game. He scored 220 runs in 6 innings at an average of 44.00. He scored 42 runs off 33 balls in the previous fixture against Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Spencer Johnson to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Spencer Johnson has been in incredible form with the ball. He picked 15 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 7.11. He picked 2 wickets against SS in his last meeting with them. He is coming from a 3 wicket haul in his last game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Ben Dwarshuis will be the best bowling pick from Sydney Sixers for the next outing. He picked a total of 16 wickets in 10 games for the Sixers and possesses an economy rate of 6.77 in the competition. He picked 5 wickets against Brisbane Heat in his last outing against them.