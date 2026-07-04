Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League Match 2022-23 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers lock horns in match 53 of Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on January 23rd, Monday at 01:45 PM IST. Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers clash against each other for the 2nd time in the tournament. Sydney Sixers won the first encounter by 6 runs in a rain-affected game against Hobart earlier in the tournament. Hobart Hurricanes played 12 matches and managed to win 5 games and lost 7 games. Sydney Sixers played 13 matches and won 9 matches, lost 3 and one match ended in no result.

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Hobart Hurricanes has had a season of ups and downs Hurricanes lost their last two games. The chances of qualification for Hobart look grim. In their last match, the Hurricanes lost to Brisbane Heat by 12 runs. Hobart won the toss and elected to bowl first. Brisbane Heat scored 162 runs in 20 overs. Riley Meredith and Joel Paris picked up 2 wickets each. Hurricanes then fell short by 12 runs. Matthew Wade scored 45 runs in 37 balls, and Tim David scored 44 runs in 27 balls. Micheal Neser was the star with the ball for Brisbane picking up 3 wickets.

Sydney Sixers are coming off a thumping victory in a Sydney derby on Saturday. The Sixers won their last 5 games and qualified for the playoffs. Sydney in their last game against Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat first. Steve Smith scored back-to-back centuries. Smith scored 125 runs in 66 balls smashing 5 fours and 9 sixes. Moises Henriques scored 45 runs in 36 balls. Sydney posted a huge total of 187 runs in 19 overs. Sydney then bowled out their opponents for 62 runs and won the game by 125 runs. Steve O'Keefe picked up 4 wickets, Sean Abbott picked up 3 wickets, and Ben Dwarshus picked up 2 wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes lost their last two games and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the league. They need to win their last 2 games to qualify for the playoffs. The Captain of Hobart Hurricanes Matthew Wade has been in fine form in this year's BBL. Tim David, Patrick Dooley, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade and Nathan Ellis are the top players to watch out for in the match against Sydney Sixers.

Former Big Bash League Champions are on a 5-match winning Streak, The Sixers are the favourites to win this year's big bash league if they continue their great run of form. Steve Smith since his return to the Sydney Sixers has been unstoppable with the bat. Smith has scored 2 centuries in 3 matches amassing 262 runs at an average of 131. Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Hayden Kerr and Josh Phillipe are the players to watch out for in the match against Hobart Hurricanes.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2022- 2023.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes lost their last two games and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament. Hobart needs to win their last two games to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. Hobart is in 7th position with 5 wins and 7 losses. Sydney Sixers are looking unstoppable winning 5 wins in a row the sixers are in 2nd position on the points table with 9 wins, 3 losses and 1 No result match. We favour Sydney Sixers to win the match against Hobart Hurricanes based on the recent form of both teams with a win probability of 80/20 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Sydney Sixers won their last 3 games defending totals in excess of 150 plus on batting friendly tracks. The sixers scored over 180 runs in their last two games and are undefeated in their last 6 matches. Hobart Hurricanes 2 of their last 5 matches defending targets and lost their last match while chasing. The game against Sydney Sixers is a must win game for Hobart to stay alive in the tournament and increase their chances of qualification for the semifinals.

Our Prediction – Sydney Sixers to win the fixture.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Hobart Hurricanes are coming off a 12 runs loss over Brisbane Heat. While their opponents Sydney Sixers are in fine form with both bat and ball. Hobart, after losing their last 2 matches, would like to get back to winning ways against the Sydney Sixers on their home ground at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday. Sydney played 13 matches in the tournament and managed to win 9 games. If Sydney Sixers bat first, they will score around 180-200 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 150-170 if Hobart Hurricanes bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Sydney Sixers to win the upcoming fixture.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart is a track with assistance to batsmen due to the short square boundaries on one side of the ground. The surface tends to get better for batting as the game progresses. The average 1st innings score in the last 3 big bash matches played at this venue is 145 runs. Teams batting 2nd find it easy to chase. The team Winning the toss will most probably elect to bowl first and chase down the target later in the game.

Weather Report

It is expected to be yet another day where the evenings are a bit colder at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday. The temperature is expected to drop much further under lights when the match between these two teams will take place. As per the weather forecast no rain is expected during the evening timing on Monday. The Weather is expected to be perfect and no interruptions are possible in the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad – Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tom Andrews, Patrick Dooley, Asif Ali, Wil Parker.

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Caleb Jewel Batter Ben McDermott Batter Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade (c & wk) Batter Tim David Batter D'Arcy Short All-rounder Mitchell Owen All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All - rounder Joel Paris Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes are coming off two back-to-back losses against Brisbane Heat by 12 runs and Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets. Hobart at their home ground is undefeated winning all four matches played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Hobart won 5 matches and lost 7 matches in the league.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Josh Philippe (wk) Batter Steven Smith Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Moises Henriques (c) Batter Jordan Silk Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Sean Abbott All - rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Steve O'Keefe Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers won their last 5 matches. In their last game, they won by 125 runs and confirmed their berth in the playoffs. Sixers played 13 matches in the league so far winning 9 matches and losing 3 matches with one match ending in No Result.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Sydney Sixers winning the match at 1.62 whereas in favour of Hobart Hurricanes are 2.30. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batters

Hobart Hurricanes are heavily dependent on Mattew Wade and Tim David. Both the batsmen are in great form and their team needs them to come good in their next fixture against Sydney Sixers. Tim David can hit the ball a long way. He can change the game with his big-hitting ability. Tim David has scored 326 runs in 12 matches for Hobart.

Sydney Sixers have a strong batting lineup. Steve Smith and Josh Phillipe are the standout performers in the batting department and are the key batsmen in the match against Hobart Hurricanes. Steve Smith scored 262 runs in the 3 matches he played.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis are the key bowlers for Hobart Hurricanes. Meredith has picked up 19 wickets in 12 matches. Nathan Ellis has scalped 15 wickets in 12 matches in this year's league. Meredith has been economical and most effective in the death overs.

Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius are the two key bowlers for Sydney Sixers. Dwarshius has been lethal in the powerplay, swinging the ball. Abbott has picked up 23 wickets in 12 matches. He is 2nd on the highest wicket-takers list this season. Dwashius is one of Sydney's main bowlers and he has picked up 14 wickets in 9 matches.