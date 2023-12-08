SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction
SYS
64%
Chance of Winning
MER
36%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Sydney Sixers lead by 4-0 in their last five games against Melbourne Renegades.
- The sides clashed twice last season where SS won on both occasions.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year, finishing second in the points table. The team reached the Challenger game but took an exit after a loss in the game. This year, the Sixers’ bowling department has fewer players. Although they’ve let go of quite a few players from last year, they’ve maintained the core of this bowling attack. Moises Henriques will lead the team into the first game of SS in the competition.
Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season of the competition. MR were knocked out a game earlier than Sydney Sixers in the competition. This season, the team has made some squad changes and will look to do even better in the brand new season. They’ve released three all-rounders from last season including Andre Russell. Moreover, they’ve also let go of the wicket-keepers, Peter Handscomb and Sam Harper, replacing them with Quinton de Kock and Joe Clarke.
- Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 64%
- Melbourne Renegades’s chance of winning: 36%
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Tips
Aaron Finch to score over 18.5 runs (1.833 @1XBET)
Aaron Finch, the former Australian captain, will play for the Renegades this season as well. He has over 10000 runs in the 20 over format and averages at 33.80 in the format. He has actively batted in the domestic leagues and is a huge batting figure in the team. Last season, Finch was one of the top scorers in the tournament with 428 runs in 15 games at an average of 38.90. The batter smashed four fifties in his campaign. He had a fantastic season and will be expected to bat fiercely in the upcoming game as well. He scored 37 & 17 runs in the two games against Sydney Sixers last season. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers
Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers
Most match fours: Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Toss Prediction
Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host this clash of the Big Bash League 2023-24. It is only the second match of the season and the first at this venue. We expect a high-scoring game considering the pitch conditions and the batting strength of both lineups. However, considering Sydney’s performances here last season, we reckon batting first would be a better strategy.
Weather Report
The batting pitch here offers a turn for the spinners. The weather forecast is for scattered thunderstorms on the match day in Sydney.
Sydney Sixers Player List
Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed
Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:
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Kurtis Patterson
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Batter
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James Vince
|
Batter
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques ©
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket Keeper
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Hayden Kerr
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All-rounder
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
The Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year. This will be their first game of the competition and will be expected to put on a good performance.
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Clarke, Harry Dixon
Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:
|
Nic Maddinson (c)
|
Batter
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batter
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Batter
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Wells
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season. They will play their first game of the season and will be hopeful for a favourable outcome.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 4-0.
- Sydney Sixers Won:4
- Melbourne Renegades Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds
Moises Henriques and co. are all set to begin their 2023-24 BBL season at the SCG in front of their home crowd taking on Melbourne Renegades. They have let go of Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Jordan and brought in bowling all-rounder Tom Curran. Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, and Jackson Bird will handle the bowling department. Josh Philippe and James Vince should open the innings for the Sixers. And while there is no Daniel Christian this year, the lower order will still be quite strong with the likes of Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, and Tom Curran.
Melbourne Renegades boast of a solid overall squad with many big-impact players who could turn the game on its head single-handedly. Some of the notable mentions among the new signings for MR include Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, and Peter Siddle among the bowlers. His addition to this bowling attack surely adds a lot of strength and Zampa with his leg-break is well-known for his ability to strike at the right time. Quinton de Kock had a fantastic campaign in the World Cup and will be the answer for the batting problems of the team.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Jordan Silk to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers
Jordan Silk has been the best batter for Sydney Sixers over the last year with 363 runs from 14 innings at an average of 45. He will be expected to deliver a clinical performance again in the upcoming game.
Aaron Finch to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades
Aaron Finch has been the best batter for Melbourne Renegades over the last year with 428 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38. He has been active in the format and will display his form in his first game of the competition.
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Sean Abbott to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers
Sean Abbott is expected to be the best bowler for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has been their top wicket-taker over the last year with 29 wickets from 15 innings and has maintained a bowling average of 14.00.
Tom Rogers to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades
Tom Rogers is expected to be the best bowler for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has been their top wicket-taker over the last year with 23 wickets from 15 innings and has maintained a bowling average of 20.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Melbourne Renegades to win the match @ 2.25 (1XBET)
- Sydney Sixers to win the match @ 1.571 (1XBET)
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