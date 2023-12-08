SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction SYS 64 % Chance of Winning MER 36 % Place a bet Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.597 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 In the second game of the brand new season of the Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers will clash against Melbourne Renegades in a match of 20 overs. The game will be played on December 8 at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. It will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year, finishing second in the points table. The team reached the Challenger game but took an exit after a loss in the game. This year, the Sixers’ bowling department has fewer players. Although they’ve let go of quite a few players from last year, they’ve maintained the core of this bowling attack. Moises Henriques will lead the team into the first game of SS in the competition.

Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season of the competition. MR were knocked out a game earlier than Sydney Sixers in the competition. This season, the team has made some squad changes and will look to do even better in the brand new season. They’ve released three all-rounders from last season including Andre Russell. Moreover, they’ve also let go of the wicket-keepers, Peter Handscomb and Sam Harper, replacing them with Quinton de Kock and Joe Clarke.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 64%

Melbourne Renegades’s chance of winning: 36%

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Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Tips

Aaron Finch to score over 18.5 runs (1.833 @1XBET)

Aaron Finch, the former Australian captain, will play for the Renegades this season as well. He has over 10000 runs in the 20 over format and averages at 33.80 in the format. He has actively batted in the domestic leagues and is a huge batting figure in the team. Last season, Finch was one of the top scorers in the tournament with 428 runs in 15 games at an average of 38.90. The batter smashed four fifties in his campaign. He had a fantastic season and will be expected to bat fiercely in the upcoming game as well. He scored 37 & 17 runs in the two games against Sydney Sixers last season. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers 1.833 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: Sydney Sixers 1.727 Bet on 1xBet

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Toss Prediction

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host this clash of the Big Bash League 2023-24. It is only the second match of the season and the first at this venue. We expect a high-scoring game considering the pitch conditions and the batting strength of both lineups. However, considering Sydney’s performances here last season, we reckon batting first would be a better strategy.

Weather Report

The batting pitch here offers a turn for the spinners. The weather forecast is for scattered thunderstorms on the match day in Sydney.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Kurtis Patterson Batter James Vince Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Hayden Kerr All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

The Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year. This will be their first game of the competition and will be expected to put on a good performance.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Clarke, Harry Dixon

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Nic Maddinson (c) Batter Aaron Finch Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Joe Clarke Batter Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season. They will play their first game of the season and will be hopeful for a favourable outcome.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 4-0.

Sydney Sixers Won:4

Melbourne Renegades Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Moises Henriques and co. are all set to begin their 2023-24 BBL season at the SCG in front of their home crowd taking on Melbourne Renegades. They have let go of Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Jordan and brought in bowling all-rounder Tom Curran. Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, and Jackson Bird will handle the bowling department. Josh Philippe and James Vince should open the innings for the Sixers. And while there is no Daniel Christian this year, the lower order will still be quite strong with the likes of Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, and Tom Curran.

Melbourne Renegades boast of a solid overall squad with many big-impact players who could turn the game on its head single-handedly. Some of the notable mentions among the new signings for MR include Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, and Peter Siddle among the bowlers. His addition to this bowling attack surely adds a lot of strength and Zampa with his leg-break is well-known for his ability to strike at the right time. Quinton de Kock had a fantastic campaign in the World Cup and will be the answer for the batting problems of the team.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.597 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Jordan Silk to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Jordan Silk has been the best batter for Sydney Sixers over the last year with 363 runs from 14 innings at an average of 45. He will be expected to deliver a clinical performance again in the upcoming game.

Aaron Finch to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch has been the best batter for Melbourne Renegades over the last year with 428 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38. He has been active in the format and will display his form in his first game of the competition.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Sean Abbott to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott is expected to be the best bowler for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has been their top wicket-taker over the last year with 29 wickets from 15 innings and has maintained a bowling average of 14.00.

Tom Rogers to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Tom Rogers is expected to be the best bowler for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2023-24. He has been their top wicket-taker over the last year with 23 wickets from 15 innings and has maintained a bowling average of 20.