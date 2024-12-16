SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction SYS 57 % Chance of Winning MER 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers take on Melbourne Renegades in the second game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 16 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers were one of the most dominant teams in the group stages as they lost just twice in the group stages and ended up second on the table. Sydney Sixers qualified for the finals last season but faltered in the final hurdle against Brisbane Heat as they lost the game by 54 runs.

Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won two matches in the group stages and were eventually knocked out. Melbourne Renegades would be hoping for a better showing this season. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 57%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 43%

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Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Josh Philippe was incredible last season as he scored 257 runs for Sydney Sixers and was one of the top run scorers for his side. We believe Philippe will continue his form in this campaign and will score well in the upcoming game.

Will Sutherland struggled for consistency in the last campaign as he scored 112 runs in nine matches which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Sutherland would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson, Steven Smith, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Josh Philippe (Wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Perry, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Benjamin Manenti Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Mitchell Perry Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers were dominant in the group stages as they won six games and ended up second on the table. They were beaten by Brisbane Heat in the finals.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland (c), Laurie Evans (Wk), Tim Seifert (Wk), Adam Zampa, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Hassan Khan, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Marcus Harris Batter Josh Brown Batter Jonathan Wells All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland Batter Harry Dixon All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades struggled to make an impact as they won two of the ten matches and were eliminated in the group stages.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 13-5. Both sides went head to head last season and Sydney Sixers won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Sixers: 13

Melbourne Renegades: 05

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers go head to head in what feels like a pretty straight forward game for the last year’s finalists. Melbourne Renegades struggled to make a mark last season as they won only two games in the group stages and ended up seventh on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and Sydney Sixers ended up with maximum points as they won the match by eight runs. In the tail end of the campaign Sydney Sixers openers struggled as they conceded a bigger opening partnership in four of the five games. Regardless, we believe Sydney Sixers have enough in the locker to dominate this game and we also expect them to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.168 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Moises Henriques to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Moises Henriques had a brilliant campaign last season as the skipper led his team from the front. With 257 runs, Henriques was one of the top run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

In the last 12 months Jake Fraser-McGurk has been the talk of the town after his incredible performance in BBL and IPL last season. With 257 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was one of the main bowlers for Sydney Sixers last season as he had a phenomenal campaign. With 17 wickets Dwarshuis was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Melbourne Renegades struggled in the bowling department last season as they weren't a stand out bowler. Tom Rogers was the most consistent bowler last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.