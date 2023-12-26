SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction SYS 63 % Chance of Winning MST 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will meet each other in the 14th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on December 26. The game will begin at 12:35 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

After a fantastic last season, Sydney Sixers are back at it again. They are having an unbeatable campaign in the current season of the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers won three games and are placed second in the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.304. They are coming from a close victory against Adelaide Strikers. Having won all their games have built an immense amount of confidence in the squad and will be looking to win another fixture.

Melbourne Stars had a disastrous campaign in the previous edition of the competition. Following the same trend, Melbourne Stars have not made any progress so far. They have lost three games in a row. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with no points and a net run rate of -3.031.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 63%

Melbourne Stars’s chance of winning: 37%

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Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

The Sydney Sixers did a good job with the bat in the two games so far. Their opening line-up revolves around Steven Smith, Josh Philippe and James Vince. Smith had to leave for international duty whereas Vince took charge in the opening line-up. The team has posted the scores of 58, 20 & 39 before their 1st dismissal in the three games. That said, their openers will look to establish a strong opening partnership in the next game. Both the batters are terrific. They managed to score over our target two out of three times in the competition and can easily do it against Melbourne Stars who do not look in a good form. MS conceded 78 runs before picking their first wicket in the last game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers 1.93 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Toss Prediction

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host this clash of the Big Bash League 2023-24. It is only the second match of the season and the first at this venue. We expect a high-scoring game considering the pitch conditions and the batting strength of both lineups. However, considering Sydney’s performances here last season, we reckon batting first would be a better strategy.

Weather Report

During the match, the weather around the venue is projected to be approximately 18°C of 17°C. However, caution is advised as there’s a strong likelihood of a thunderstorm in the evening, and the skies are predicted to be partly cloudy.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Joel Davies Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Steve O’Keefe Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

The Sydney Sixers had a fantastic season last year. They won three games in a row and are placed 2nd in the standings.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Glenn Maxwell (c) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have lost three games in a row. Their batters have not been able to produce a promising performance so far in the competition.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 5-0.

Sydney Sixers Won: 5

Melbourne Stars Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

It has been an all-round effort by the Sixers so far, with most players contributing to the team’s success. Josh Philippe and James Vince gave the team a solid start in the last match and will look to do so again in this match. Jordan Silk’s partnership of 66 runs with Moises Henriques in the match against the Strikers was instrumental in getting the team to a big total and eventually win the game. The hosts gave a pretty strong seam attack. Ben Dwarshuis has been pretty impressive with the ball and will be supported by Jackson Bird, Henriques, and Edwards, while the spin department consists of Steve O'Keefe and Todd Murphy.

The opening pair of Thomas Rogers and Sam Harper has struggled so far. There are some top batsmen in the middle order including Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright. Despite that, the team hasn’t been able to post a match-winning total. On the positive side, Beau Webster is in good form with the bat and the ball. He scored a half-century in the last game, which was the first by any Stars batsman this season, and also picked up 4 wickets. That makes him the leading wicket-taker for the team. Haris Rauf and Usama Mir have not been able to work their magic in the tournament. Overall, there is plenty of scope for improvement in all departments.

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Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Jordan Silk to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Jordan Silk has been terrific with the bat in the competition. He has scored 115 runs in 3 games at an average of 115.00. He scored an unbeatable 66 in his last outing. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Beau Webster will be the top batter from Melbourne Stars in the upcoming game. He scored 63 runs in 2 games at an average of 31.50. He scored 59 runs in his last game against Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Ben Dwarshuis will be the top bowler from Sydney Sixers. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 innings with an economy rate of 8.63.

Beau Webster to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

Beau Webster is the only player doing something useful in the competition for Melbourne Stars. He has picked 4 wickets for 29 runs in the last game. He will be the top pick in the bowling line-up for his team.