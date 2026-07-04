Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers is going to go head-to-head with Perth Scorchers for the second time in the season for the 43rd match of the Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on 15th January 2023.

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Sydney Sixers will play their 11th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and their 2nd game against the table toppers Perth Scorchers after ending their previous outing with a loss against them. Sydney Sixers is currently in the 2nd position in the points table with 13 points to their name. Perth Scorchers on the other hand have maintained their first position in the points table with 16 points. They have 8 wins in their bag with a net run rate of +1.160.

In the previous match between teams, Perth Scorchers played their first match of the tournament against Sydney Sixers and won by 38 runs. Aaron Hardie scored a quick half-century and helped Perth Scorchers post a target of 156 runs for Sydney Sixers to chase. Perth Scorchers bundled up Sydney Sixers to just 117 runs in the second innings and won their first game of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

By winning the upcoming match against Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers will still remain in the 2nd spot with 15 points and Perth Scorchers will stay in the 1st position. While both teams are one of the best teams in the Big Bash League it will be a challenge for the teams to win against each other on 15th January 2023.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers is currently in the 2nd position in this tournament just below Perth Scorchers who is in the 1st spot. Moreover, Perth Scorchers are the defending champions and are defending their title quite well in this edition of the Big Bash League. With just 2 more wins Perth Scorchers will secure their place in the qualifiers.

Perth Scorchers have only lost 2 games out of 10 matches they’ve played. They lost only against Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder. Now Sydney Sixers will be their target for the second time in the tournament.

We are predicting Perth Scorchers to win this game with a 55/45 win possibility.

Our Prediction

Our Prediction is leaning towards Perth Scorchers winning the upcoming game against the Sydney Sixers. Sydney Sixers has won just once in the Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers in the past 6 matches between them. Considering the head-to-head between both teams, Perth Scorchers looks far stronger side than Sydney Sixers.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the upcoming match.

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Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers registered their 8th win of the season in the previous match against Sydney Thunder. Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers won their 6th match of the season also against Sydney Thunder. The likes of Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis and Cameron Bancroft are in great form for Perth Scorchers. With seamers such as M Kelly and Andrew Tye picking 2 and 3 wickets each in the last game, the chances of Perth Scorchers winning the upcoming match is high.

The team led by Ashton Turner is doing a great job in every department of cricket. They are currently the best team to win the Big Bash League trophy of 2022-23. Looking at the past performances of Perth Scorchers it won’t be wrong to say that they once again can win this season of the Big Bash League.

If Perth Scorchers bat first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs. If Sydney Sixers bat first, expects somewhere between (145 to 150) runs.

James Vince and Jordan Silk can be a major problem for Perth Scorchers. They can be the reason for Sydney Sixers’ win in the next match and finish better in this edition of the Big Bash League.

We are picking the Perth Scorchers to emerge as match winners in the 43rd fixture.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically, the team batting first has benefited more at Sydney Cricket Stadium as seen in the previous match where Sydney Sixers won while chasing the target. Batting first has won over 60% of games on this venue the average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs so we can expect an average-scoring match. The surface at the Sydney Cricket Stadium assists both the batters as well as the bowerls. There will be some initial swing on the surface at the start of the match but spinners will play a crucial role as the match progresses.

The conditions are ideal to opt batting first after winning the toss and defending the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at the Sydney Cricket Stadium is expected to be cloudy on the matchday on 15th January. The temperature is expected to vary around 25°c / 73°f. The wind current will offer seamers some swing with the new ball in the first innings. Rain might be the spoilsport in the next match.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Aaron Hardie Batsman Nick Hobson Batsman Matthew Kelly Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Stevie Eskinazi Batsman David Payne Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth Scorchers got themselves at the first position of the points table after winning 8 games in 10 matches in the season. They will be full of confidence for the upcoming matches as they have thrashed almost every team in this season of the Big Bash League.

The batting line looks good with Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis form. The bowling department has the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Andrew Tye to get their team in the qualifier.

Perth Scorchers have now won the last 5 head-to-head matches against Sydney Sixers and we are positive that they will make it the sixth time on 15th January 2023.

Players to watch out for Perth Scorchers in this match are - Andrew Tye, Cameron Bancroft, and Aaron Hardie.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Ben Dwarshius Bowler Jordan Silk Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers registered their 6th win of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and would be eyeing to make it 7 by defeating Perth Scorchers in the upcoming game.

Moises Henriques and his men would have to play some really extraordinary cricket to defeat Perth Scorchers. They have to go with the same gameplay as they did in the last encounter against Sydney Thunder to defeat the table toppers of the league. Moises Henriques was the stand-out performer in the match against Sydney Thunder. Opener Josh Philippe and James Vince will be the key players for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming game. We expect them to play an important inning in this game.

Players to watch out for - Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk and James Vince.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers have played 27 matches against each other of which the Sydney Sixers have won 9 games and the Perth Scorchers 16 matches.

Matches between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers - 27 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 9 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 16 Matches

For your information, the last time when Sydney Sixers won against Perth Scorchers was in Fen 2020.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.67, while for Sydney Sixers it's 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Cameron Bancroft played a terrific inning of 55 in just 40 balls last match against Sydney Thunder, we expect the momentum to continue. We expect him to score over 35+ runs in the next game

James Vince, the highest run scorer for Sydney Sixers can make the most runs of the powerplay and give early momentum to his team, Expect him to score over 40 runs. James Vince can give a good finish to the game and can score some quick runs.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

Andrew Tye has been one of the best bowlers for the Perth Scorchers. He was economical and lethal in the previous match and we expect him to pick up 2 to 3 wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker of the current tournament.

Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius from Sydney Sixers, have been taking wickets for the team in every match. We expect them to take 1 or more wickets each in the upcoming fixture with an economy of 7.5