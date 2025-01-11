SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction SYS 55 % Chance of Winning PES 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sydney Sixers take on Perth Scorchers in the 30th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 11:15 AM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers got off to a great start this season as they won four games on the bounce and looked dominant. Since then Sydney Sixers have struggled as they are winless in the last three games which includes two defeats against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars and are currently second on the table.

Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament as they have three wins in the first five matches and in the second half of the campaign, they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 55%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 162 runs with an average of 32.40. Even though Philippe did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe Philippe would score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen did not have a good start as he scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 in the first four matches but since then Allen has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Perth Scorchers 2.16 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Jack Edwards Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers got off to a great start as they won each of the first four matches but since then they are winless in the last three games and are currently second on the table.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers head into this game after back to back defeats and with six points, they are currently fifth on the table.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head

Perth Scorchers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Sixers 17-11. Both sides went head to head last year and Sydney Sixers won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Sixers: 11

Perth Scorchers: 17

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers head into this game after both sides have struggled in the recent past. Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they head into this fixture after back to back defeats and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers had a cracking start to the campaign as they won four games in a row but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they are winless in the last three matches. Perth Scorchers openers have done well in the last two games as even though they haven’t got the results they desired, Perth Scorchers have had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

James Vince has been impressive this season in the last game against Melbourne Stars Vince scored a half century. With 228 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly scored a duck in the last game regardless we are going to stick with him once again. With 272 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with ten wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff was once again brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Melbourne Renegades. With 12 wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.