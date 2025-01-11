SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction
SYS
55%
Chance of Winning
PES
45%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 228 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
- With 272 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers got off to a great start this season as they won four games on the bounce and looked dominant. Since then Sydney Sixers have struggled as they are winless in the last three games which includes two defeats against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars and are currently second on the table.
Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament as they have three wins in the first five matches and in the second half of the campaign, they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 162 runs with an average of 32.40. Even though Philippe did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe Philippe would score well in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen did not have a good start as he scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 in the first four matches but since then Allen has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Lachlan Shaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Hayden Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers got off to a great start as they won each of the first four matches but since then they are winless in the last three games and are currently second on the table.
Perth Scorchers News & Player List
Perth Scorchers Player List
Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Jhye Richardson
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers head into this game after back to back defeats and with six points, they are currently fifth on the table.
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head
Perth Scorchers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Sixers 17-11. Both sides went head to head last year and Sydney Sixers won the game.
Head to Head
Sydney Sixers: 11
Perth Scorchers: 17
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds
Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers head into this game after both sides have struggled in the recent past. Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they head into this fixture after back to back defeats and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers had a cracking start to the campaign as they won four games in a row but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they are winless in the last three matches. Perth Scorchers openers have done well in the last two games as even though they haven’t got the results they desired, Perth Scorchers have had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
James Vince has been impressive this season in the last game against Melbourne Stars Vince scored a half century. With 228 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly scored a duck in the last game regardless we are going to stick with him once again. With 272 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with ten wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Jason Behrendorff was once again brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Melbourne Renegades. With 12 wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Perth Scorchers to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch