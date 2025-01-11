SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction

SYS

55%

Chance of Winning

PES

45%

Parimatch

1.83
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Melbet

1.82
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.80
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Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Sydney Cricket Ground

Sydney Sixers take on Perth Scorchers in the 30th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 11:15 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 228 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
  • With 272 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.

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Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers got off to a great start this season as they won four games on the bounce and looked dominant. Since then Sydney Sixers have struggled as they are winless in the last three games which includes two defeats against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars and are currently second on the table.

Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament as they have three wins in the first five matches and in the second half of the campaign, they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 162 runs with an average of 32.40. Even though Philippe did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe Philippe would score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen did not have a good start as he scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 in the first four matches but since then Allen has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.86
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Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Perth Scorchers

2.16
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Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince

Batter

Kurtis Patterson

Batter

Jordan Silk

Batter

Moises Henriques

Batter

Josh Philippe

Wicket-keeper

Jack Edwards

Batter

Hayden Kerr

All-rounder

Ben Dwarshuis

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers got off to a great start as they won each of the first four matches but since then they are winless in the last three games and are currently second on the table.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen

Batter

Keaton Jennings

Batter

Cooper Connolly

Batter

Ashton Turner

Batter

Matthew Hurst

Wicket-keeper

Nick Hobson

Batter

Ashton Agar

All-rounder

Jhye Richardson

All-rounder

Andrew Tye

Bowler

Jason Behrendorff

Bowler

Lance Morris

Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers head into this game after back to back defeats and with six points, they are currently fifth on the table.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head

Perth Scorchers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Sixers 17-11. Both sides went head to head last year and Sydney Sixers won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Sixers: 11

Perth Scorchers: 17

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers head into this game after both sides have struggled in the recent past. Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they head into this fixture after back to back defeats and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers had a cracking start to the campaign as they won four games in a row but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they are winless in the last three matches. Perth Scorchers openers have done well in the last two games as even though they haven’t got the results they desired, Perth Scorchers have had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

T20

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

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Sydney Sixers

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1.83
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1.82
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Perth Scorchers

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2.00
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Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

James Vince has been impressive this season in the last game against Melbourne Stars Vince scored a half century. With 228 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly scored a duck in the last game regardless we are going to stick with him once again. With 272 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with ten wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff was once again brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Melbourne Renegades. With 12 wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Sixers

Even though Perth Scorchers have an upper hand in this fixture, Sydney Sixers have been far better in this campaign and a win would all but seal a playoff spot. The bookmakers have sided with Sydney Sixers in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Sydney Sixers to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
  • Perth Scorchers to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
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