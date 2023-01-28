Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction PRS 70 % Chance of Winning SDS 30 % Bet now! Sydney Sixers is going to go face Perth Scorchers for the third time in the season and this time for the qualifier match of the Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth on 28th January 2023. Sydney Sixers will play their 15th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and their 3rd game against the table toppers Perth Scorchers after ending their previous outing with a win against them. Sydney Sixers finished the league stage in 2nd position in the points table with 21 points to their name. Perth Scorchers on the other hand maintained their first position in the points table with 22 points. They had 22 wins in their bag with a net run rate of +1.205. In the previous match between both teams, Perth Scorchers played their 11th match of the tournament against Sydney Sixers and lost by just 6 runs. Josh Philippe scored a crucial half-century and helped Sydney Sixers post a target of 152 runs for Perth Scorchers to chase. Perth Scorchers couldn’t chase the target and could manage to score only 145 runs in the second innings and lost their 11th game of the Big Bash League 2022-23. By winning the upcoming match against Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers will reach the finals of the Big Bash League 2022-23 while Perth Scorchers will play in the knockout same goes vice versa. While both teams are one of the best teams in the Big Bash League it will be an exciting event between the teams for the race to reach finals on 4th February 2023. Facts Cameron Bancroft in his previous game for Perth Scorchers scored 95 runs in 50 balls. Stevie Eskinazi scored 54 runs in the match against Melbourne Renegades. Aaron Hardie has amassed 434 runs in the tournament so far.

We are backing either Aaron Hardie or Cameron Bancroft to be the highest run scorer for Perth Scorchers in the next match on the 28th of January.

Steven Smith has become the highest run-scorer for Sydney Sixers in just 4 innings with 328 runs. We are favouring him to continue his form and be the highest run-scorer for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming game.

We pick Aaron Hardie for the Player of the Match award.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers finished in the 2nd position in this tournament just below Perth Scorchers who finished in the 1st spot. Moreover, Perth Scorchers are the defending champions and are just 2 steps away from winning the Big Bash League title again. With just 1 more win Perth Scorchers will secure their place in the final.

Perth Scorchers lost only 3 games out of the 14 matches they’ve played. They lost only against Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. We are siding with Perth Scorchers to win in the qualifier with a 65/35 win possibility against Sydney Sixers.

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Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers registered their 11th win of the season in the previous match against Melbourne Renegades. Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers won their 10th match of the season against Hobart Hurricanes. Cameron Bancroft, Stevie Eskinazi and Aaron Hardie were remarkable for Perth Scorchers in the previous match. Captain Ashton Turner failed to score runs with the bat but picked up 2 wickets for his team against Melbourne Renegades which increases the chances of Perth Scorchers winning the qualifier against Sydney Sixers.

They are currently in the best shape to win the Big Bash League trophy of 2022-23 on 4th February 2023. Looking at the performance of Perth Scorchers in the current edition of the Big Bash League all the fans would be expecting them to lift the Big Bash League trophy once again this year.

If Perth Scorchers bat first, we expect a score of 185 plus runs. If Sydney Sixers bat first, expects somewhere between (155 to 170) runs.

James Vince and Jordan Silk can be lethal against Perth Scorchers. They can be the reason for Perth Scorchers' defeat in the next game.

We are taking the side of the Perth Scorchers to emerge as match winners in the qualifier fixture.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Traditionally, the team defending the target has enjoyed more success at Perth Stadium, Perth as seen in the previous match where Perth Scorchers won while defending the target. The team batting first has won over 65% of matches on this venue and the average first innings score at this venue is 175 runs so we can expect a high-scoring game in the qualifier. The pitch at the Perth Stadium, Perth helps both the bowlers as well as the batsmen. There will be some initial motion on the track at the start of the game.

The conditions are suitable and ideal to bat first after winning the toss and defending the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at the Perth Stadium, Perth is expected to be perfect on the matchday on 28th January 2023. The temperature is going to shuffle around 27°c / 75°f. There is no chance of rain being the spoilsport in the qualifier match.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Aaron Hardie Batsman Nick Hobson Batsman Matthew Kelly Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Cooper Connolly All-rounder Stevie Eskinazi Batsman David Payne Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth Scorchers got themselves in the qualifiers of the Big Bash League 2022-23 by winning 11 matches in the league stage. They will be confident enough to defeat the runner-ups of the previous season Sydney Sixers in their upcoming clash on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers’ unit is full of match-winners such as Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie and Andrew Tye who can get them into the finals by defeating Sydney Sixers on 28th January.

Perth Scorchers have now won the last 5 head-to-head matches out of 6 against Sydney Sixers and we are sure that they will make it the 6th time on 28th January 2023.

Players to watch out for Perth Scorchers in this match are - Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, and Stevie Eskinazi.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Jordan Silk Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Ben Dwarshius Bowler Kuris Patterson Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers registered their 10th win of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and would be eyeing to make it 11th by defeating Perth Scorchers and reach in the finals.

Moises Henriques and his men will have to play some really good cricket to beat the No.1 team of the Big Bash League in the qualifier. They have to go with the same gameplay as they did in the last encounter against Perth Scorchers to defeat them again. Josh Philippe was the stand-out performer in the match against Perth Scorchers. Opener Josh Philippe and Steven Smith will be the key players for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming fixture. We expect them to play an important inning on Saturday.

The players to watch out for in Sydney Sixers are - Steven Smith, Jordan Silk and Josh Philippe.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers have played 28 matches against each other of which the Sydney Sixers have won 10 games and the Perth Scorchers 16 matches.

Matches between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers - 28 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 10 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 16 Matches

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.77, while for Sydney Sixers it's 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Cameron Bancroft played a terrific inning of 95 in just 50 balls last match against Melbourne Renegades, we expect the momentum to continue. We expect him to score over 45+ runs in the next game

Steven Smith, the highest run scorer for Sydney Sixers can make the most runs of the powerplay and give early momentum to his team, Expect him to score over 40 runs. Steven Smith can give a good game finish and score some quick runs.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

Andrew Tye has been one of the best for the Perth Scorchers. He is the highest wicket-taker for Perth Scorchers in the current tournament and might take 2 or more wickets in the qualifier.

Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius from Sydney Sixers, have been taking wickets for the team in every match. We expect them to take 1 or more wickets each in the upcoming fixture with an economy of 7.5