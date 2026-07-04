Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder will go head-to-head against each other for the first time in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on 8th January at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney in match number 34th of the Big Bash League.

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Sydney Thunder has been the king of a comeback in this season of the Big Bash League as they first lost 3 back-to-back matches and then bounced back stronger with 4 consecutive wins by defeating the table toppers. They now have 5 wins from 8 matches and are in the 3rd position on the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.172. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are in the 1st position of the points table with 11 points after defeating Melbourne Stars in their previous game.

Sydney Thunders won their 4th game of the season against Hobart Hurricanes by defeating them in the previous fixture by 6 wickets. Batting first, Perth Scorchers posted a target of just 143 runs on the scoreboard for Sydney Thunders. While Perth Scorchers tried their level best to put more runs on the board, Nathan McAndrew’s exceptional spell of 3-29 did the job for Sydney Thunders. Eventually, Sydney Thunders won the match by 6 wickets after chasing the target in just 17 overs. Oliver Davies and Alex Ross were fantastic with their 58 and 41 runs knock in the second innings.

Sydney Sixers were going through a downfall after winning 4 back-to-back matches in the tournament but now with 5 wins in 9 matches, they are at the top of the table.

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars in a high-scoring thriller. Bowling first, Sydney Sixers restricted Melbourne Stars at 173 runs by taking 5 wickets in 20 overs. Sean Abbott was the reason for Melbourne Stars' fall in the middle overs as he picked 3 wickets in 4 overs. With the combined effort of James Vince and Daniel Hughes, Sydney Sixers chased the target in 19.5 overs and won the game. They also registered their 5th win in this season of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

After analysing the head-to-head stats of both teams, Sydney Sixers have doubled the number of wins against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League overall. Considering past performances and the form of the team we are backing Sydney Sixers with a 60/40 chance of winning the game.

Our Prediction

The winning rate from past matches it can be said that Sydney Sixers outperform Sydney Thunders in most of their matches.

Our Prediction - Sydney Sixers’ win in the next match.

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers were the runners-up in the previous season of the Big Bash League. The team would be anticipating the same gameplay they showed in the last season and we are expecting them to show the same in the game against Sydney Thunder on 8th January 2023.

Sydney Thunder on the other hand have played 8 matches and won 5 of them. They will surely put on some fight against Sydney Sixers in the 34th match.

Irrespective of which team bats first, expect a score between 125 to 135 runs in the next match.

We expect a cliff-hanging contest between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers

Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win the upcoming match.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney has hosted 2 matches so far in this edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Both the matches were low-scoring where in the first game Sydney Thunder registered the lowest score in the history of the Big Bash League and also chased the target without losing a wicket in the second match. We expect the upcoming match to be a low-scoring one as well with the first innings scoring around 130-135 runs.

Toss win Prediction - Sydney Thunder

Match Win - Sydney Sixers

Weather Report

The weather at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney will be pleasant which is considered perfect weather to play a cricket match in. The temperature is expected to vary around 26°c / 81°f. The skies are expected to remain clear on the match day. Hence, no chance of rain being the spoilsport. The wind current will offer some swing to the seamers in the initial stage of the match.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Daniel Hughes Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Ben Dwarshius Bowler Jordan Silk Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have played 9 matches in the tournament so far and won 5 of them. Sydney Sixers has maintained a 55% winning rate thus far in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

They won an easy contest against the Melbourne Renegades in the last match. Overall, the team is looking in good shape with James Vince and Hayden Kerr being their top batsman and bowler.

Sydney Sixers would be looking for a win in the 34th match to be at the top of the points table.

Players to watch out for - Josh Philippe, James Vince and Hayden Kerr

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©, Chris Green, David Warner

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Chris Green Captain Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Alex Ross Batsman Rilee Rossouw Batsman Usman Qadir Bowler Brendan Doggett Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Ben Cutting Bowling All-rounder Joel Davies Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunders would be happy with their gameplay in the season as they went down till the last spot of the points table and now have the chance to be at the top of the table by defeating the Sydney Sixers. Chris Green has led his team fabulously in the past matches after replacing Jason Sangha as captain.

There was an all-around contribution in the match against Perth Scorchers. All the players of the team are doing their part to make their team win every game possible. This puts Sydney Thunder in a commanding position for the upcoming game.

Alex Hales has been excellent for Sydney Thunder and we expect him to put his best again in the next fixture.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder have played 21 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won 7 games and Sydney Sixers has 14 wins

Matches between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder - 21 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 7 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 14 Matches

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Sydney Sixers. The odds for Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.75, while for Sydney Thunder it's 1.96. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

James Vince can be the top batsman for Sydney Sixers with the odds of @4.75

Alex Hales performed out of the park in the past matches and showed his explosive batting style, he can maximise the powerplay advantage for Sydney Thunders with the odds of @4.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Hayden Kerr being the best bowler for Sydney Sixers is @4.7. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Nathan McAndrew has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two wickets in the forthcoming fixture with the odds of @3.6.