SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction SYS 58 % Chance of Winning SYT 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.767 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will clash in the 34th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 12. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had a terrific start to their campaign but their winning streak came to an end after they faced two losses in the competition. The team has four wins and two losses in the competition and are placed at the 3rd place in the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.253. The Sixers are on their way to the top of the table and will need this victory to do so.

A solid-looking squad of Sydney Thunder has disappointed everyone with their performances in the competition. They have won a single game in their campaign but suffered five disappointing losses in the tournament. With that, the team is placed 7th in the table standings with a net run rate of -0.433.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 58%

Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 42%

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers to score high runs before 1st dismissal

Sydney Sixers have changed their campaign around with terrific batting and bowling performances. Josh Philippe and James Vince make a strong opening line-up of the team and will be looking to continue the same in the competition. In the last four games, the duo posted the scores of 39, 27, 25 & 29 runs before losing their first wicket. Philippe and Vince average at 21.42 & 32.50 respectively in the current competition. They managed to post over our target in all those games and will most likely do the same in the next game. In their last clash against the Stars, they scored 27 runs before Philippe lost his wicket. That said, the pair will score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Toss Prediction

It is a good batting pitch where the spinners can find some help. It hasn’t got a great pace or bounce in it but offers turn when it gets old. Spinners have been quite successful here. It doesn’t look easy to chase down a total here. Batting first will still be the right option.

Weather Report

It is a balanced wicket that offers plenty of help to the batters. The bowlers will face a tough challenge here. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 27 degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of rain on game-day.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Tom Curran All-rounder James Vince Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Steve O’Keefe Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

The Sydney Sixers are coming from a win against Melbourne Stars by 7 wickets. They had a terrific batting and bowling outing and will be looking to do the same in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:

Cameron Bancroft Batter Alex Hales Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkies Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Chris Green (c) Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder had a disappointing batting outing in the last game and suffered a loss against the Scorchers by 7 wickets.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 4-0.

Sydney Sixers Won: 4

Sydney Thunder Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers won their last game in the competition against Melbourne Stars by 7 wickets. Melbourne Stars scored 156 runs in the game. Todd Murphy picked 2 wickets whereas other bowlers did not have much success with the ball. While chasing the target, Vince scored 79 runs whereas Daniel Hughes posted 41 runs in the game to help the team win the game. The next game should not be a big of a challenge for the team, considering their form in the competition.

Sydney Thunder went against Perth Scorchers and lost the game by 7 wickets. Sydney Thunder batted first and secured 138 runs in the game with the loss of 8 wickets. Alex Hales smashed 72 runs in the game and was the best batter from the side whereas others in the team faced a cheap dismissal. Their bowling order could not do much and picked only 3 wickets in the game. The Scorchers scored 140, winning the game by 7 wickets. Nathan McAndrew picked 2 wickets. The Thunder need to step up if they want to have a chance at the play-offs.

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

James Vince is finally opening up with his batting skills and delivering promising performances in the competition. He scored 79 off 57 balls in his last game. With 195 runs in 7 innings, he averages at 32.50 in the competition with a strike rate of over 125.

Cameron Bancroft to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder

Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter. He has scored the highest number of runs from his side in the competition. With 214 runs in 7 games, he averages at 30.57 in the competition. He scored 12 runs in the last game but is expected to do better in the next game.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Ben Dwarshuis is the top bowler from the side. He has picked 8 wickets in 7 innings so far in the competition and has an economy rate of 7.55. He will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder

Daniel Sams has been fantastic in the current competition. He has picked a total of 11 wickets in the competition in 6 innings. He has an economy rate of 9.45 in the tournament.