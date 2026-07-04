Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder will go head-to-head against each other for the second time in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on 21st January at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney in match number 50th of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

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Sydney Thunder has had many ups and downs in the tournament as they first lost 3 back-to-back matches and bounced back by winning 4 consecutive matches and again lost 3 back-to-back games in the Big Bash League. They now have 6 wins from 12 matches and are in the 4th position on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.328. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are in the 2nd position of the points table with 17 points after defeating Adelaide Strikers in their previous match.

Sydney Thunders won their 6th game of the season against Melbourne Renegades by defeating them in the previous fixture by 8 wickets. Batting first, Melbourne Renegades posted a target of just 143 runs on the scoreboard for Sydney Thunders. While Melbourne Renegades tried their level best to put more runs on the board, Usman Qadir’s exceptional spell of 2-20 did the job for Sydney Thunders. In the second innings, Sydney Thunders won the match by 8 wickets after chasing the target in just 18.3 overs. Matthew Gilkes and Alex Ross were fabulous with their 74 and 40 runs knock in the second innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Seems like Sydney Sixers never had a downfall in the tournament as they’ve lost only 3 games after playing 12 matches and have 17 points in their account with a net run rate of +0.297.

Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers in a high-scoring thriller on 17th January. Batting first, Sydney Sixers put up a huge target of 204 runs for Adelaide Strikers to chase in 20 overs. Steven Smith was the reason for Adelaide Strikers’ fall in the first innings as he scored a remarkable ton in 55 balls. With the combined effort of Todd Murphy and Ben Dwarshuis, Sydney Sixers bundled up Adelaide Strikers at 144 runs and won the game. They also registered their 8th win in this season of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

After looking at the head-to-head stats of Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, Sydney Sixers have doubled the number of wins against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. Considering previous performances and the form of the team we are siding with Sydney Sixers with a 70/30 probability of winning the match.

Our Prediction

The Head-to-Head stats and overall records of the Big Bash League clearly state that Sydney Sixers will beat Sydney Thunder on 21st January 2023.

Our Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win in the upcoming match.

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The runner-ups of the previous season and now one of the top two teams in this edition of the Big Bash League Sydney Sixers would be hoping to show the same gameplay they exhibited in the last season and we are predicting them to show the same in the game against Sydney Thunder on 21st January 2023.

Sydney Thunder on the other hand have also played 12 matches and won 6 of them. They will surely put on some fight against Sydney Sixers as they are one of the top four teams in this edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Irrespective of which team bats first, expect a score between 140 to 150 runs in the next fixture on Saturday.

We expect another cliff-hanging event between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.

Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win in the 50th match of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney has hosted 4 matches so far in this edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23. All the matches were average-scoring games where in the 3 matches the first innings score was 150 runs. We expect the forthcoming game to be another average-scoring game as well with the first innings scoring around 140-145 runs.

Toss win prediction - Sydney Sixers

Match Winner - Sydney Sixers

Weather Report

The weather at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney will be pleasant which is considered ideal weather to play a cricket match in. The temperature is expected to be around 25°c / 80°f. The skies are expected to remain clear with no interruptions from the rain gods. Hence, no chance of rain being the spoilsport on 21st January 2023.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad- Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©,Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Daniel Hughes Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Ben Dwarshius Bowler Steven Smith Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have played 12 matches in the tournament so far and won 8 of them. Sydney Sixers has maintained a 66% winning rate so far in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

They won an easy contest against the Adelaide Strikers in the last game. Overall, the team is looking in good shape with Steven Smith and Ben Dwarshuis being their top batsman and bowler.

Sydney Sixers would be looking for their 9th win in the 50th match to be at the top of the points table.

Players to watch out for - Josh Philippe, Steven Smith and Ben Dwarshuis.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad -Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©, Chris Green, David Warner, Alex Hales

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Chris Green Captain Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Alex Ross Batsman David Warner Batsman Usman Qadir Bowler Brendan Doggett Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Ben Cutting Bowling All-rounder Joel Davies Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunders would be happy with their gameplay in the last match by defeating Melbourne Renegades and increasing their chances in the qualifiers round. Chris Green has led his team fabulously in the past matches after replacing Jason Sangha as captain.

There was carnage amongst the batsmen of Sydney Thunder in the match against Melbourne Stars. All the players were right on the money in their 12th match of the season. This gameplay put Sydney Thunder in the winning position against Sydney Sixers on Saturday.

Oliver Davies has been excellent for Sydney Thunder in recent times and we expect him to put his best again in the next fixture as well.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder have played 22 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won 7 games and Sydney Sixers has 15 wins

Matches between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder - 22 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 7 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 15 Matches

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Sydney Sixers. The odds for Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.75, while for Sydney Thunder it's 2.56. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

Steven Smith can be the top batsman for Sydney Sixers with the odds of @4.75

Matthew Gilkes performed out of the park in the past match and showed his explosive batting style, he can maximise the powerplay advantage for Sydney Thunders with the odds of @4.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Ben Dwarshuis being the best bowler for Sydney Sixers is @4.7. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Nathan McAndrew has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two wickets in the forthcoming fixture with the odds of @3.6.