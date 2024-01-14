SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction SYT 43 % Chance of Winning ADS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.834 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers will meet Sydney Thunder again in the 37th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on January 14, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder do not have any chance of making it to the play-offs and will be playing for pride now. The Thunder have a single win but faced six disappointing losses in the competition. With that, they occupy the 7th place in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.507. With nothing to lose anymore, the Thunder will look to go all out in the next game against Adelaide Strikers in their next clash.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have picked up their campaign and made an impressive comeback in the competition. They won three games in a row and will give it their best to finish in the top four positions of the points table. With four wins and as many losses, Adelaide Strikers are placed at the 4th place with 9 points and a net run rate of 0.145. They have a good batting order and an impressive line-up of bowlers in the team.

Adelaide Strikers's chance of winning: 57%

Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 43%

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Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers have been very impressive with the bat in the recent games. They managed to win their last three outings with the help of their ecstatic batting order, especially their openers. D’Arcy Short and Matthew Short open for the team and average at 27.00 & 62.14 respectively in the current competition. The duo posted the scores of 58, 45 & 57 runs in their last three outings before one of them lost their wicket. This ranges well above the given target, making it a strong betting tip. Moreover, Sydney Thunder’s bowling performance has been inadequate in the competition. They conceded 139 runs before picking their first wicket against the Strikers in their previous clash this season. That said, Adelaide Strikers are most likely to score over 23 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Adelaide Strikers 1.72 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Adelaide Strikers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction

The Manuka Oval Stadium pitch proves advantageous for both batters and fast bowlers, yet it presents challenges for spin bowlers. In the initial overs of the match, the fast bowlers receive substantial assistance, and the swinging of the ball is particularly noticeable. Team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 17-29 degree Celsius on January 14. There is a high possibility of rain on game-day.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:

Cameron Bancroft Batter Alex Hales Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkies Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Chris Green (c) Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder are having a forgetful season. They lost their last game 19 runs involving a disappointing batting and bowling performance.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Lloyd Pope Bowler Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Cameron Boyce Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler David Payne Bowler Thomas Kelly Batter Jamie Overton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are on their way up in the points table. They won their last game against the Hurricanes by 8 wickets and should be able to win again comfortably.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings between the sides, Adelaide Strikers lead the tally by 4-1.

Adelaide Strikers Won: 4

Sydney Thunder Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder met the Sixers in the last game. The Sixers scored 151 runs in the game. Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha picked 2 wickets each. Although it was an achievable target, Sydney Thunder’s batting order failed miserably to score runs in the game and settled for a total of 132 runs, losing all the wickets in the process. David Warner was the top batter with 37 runs in the game whereas the others went out cheaply in the game. The team is out of the competition and will be looking to win their remainder of their games.

Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes twice in a row. In their last game, HH scored 167 runs as their total. However, the batting order of the Strikers came through with an appropriate response and scored 169 runs in 15.5 overs, losing only 2 wickets. Jake Weatherald posted an unbeaten 80 runs in the game and took his side through the finish line, leading to a 8-wicket victory.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Manuka Oval, Canberra Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.834 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored runs in his last game against the Hurricanes and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 351 runs in 6 games, he averages at 70.20 in his current campaign. He is the top batting pick from his side.

Cameron Bancroft to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder

Cameron Bancroft is the top run-scorer from his side in the competition. With 216 runs in 8 games, he averages at 27.00 in the competition. He scored 74 runs in the last game against Adelaide Strikers.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Jamie Overton has picked 13 wickets in 8 games for Adelaide Strikers in the competition. He has an economy rate of 8.09 in the current competition and will be expected to pick wickets for the team. In his last game against the Thunder, he managed to pick 2 wickets in the game.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder

Daniel Sams has been fantastic in the current competition. He has picked a total of 12 wickets in the competition in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 9.54 in the tournament.