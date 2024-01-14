SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction
SYT
43%
Chance of Winning
ADS
57%
T20
Manuka Oval
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Adelaide Strikers have won four games whereas Sydney Thunder have won a single game.
- Sydney Thunder are at 7th place whereas the Strikers are placed at the 4th position.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder do not have any chance of making it to the play-offs and will be playing for pride now. The Thunder have a single win but faced six disappointing losses in the competition. With that, they occupy the 7th place in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.507. With nothing to lose anymore, the Thunder will look to go all out in the next game against Adelaide Strikers in their next clash.
On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have picked up their campaign and made an impressive comeback in the competition. They won three games in a row and will give it their best to finish in the top four positions of the points table. With four wins and as many losses, Adelaide Strikers are placed at the 4th place with 9 points and a net run rate of 0.145. They have a good batting order and an impressive line-up of bowlers in the team.
- Adelaide Strikers's chance of winning: 57%
- Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 43%
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips
Adelaide Strikers to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Adelaide Strikers have been very impressive with the bat in the recent games. They managed to win their last three outings with the help of their ecstatic batting order, especially their openers. D’Arcy Short and Matthew Short open for the team and average at 27.00 & 62.14 respectively in the current competition. The duo posted the scores of 58, 45 & 57 runs in their last three outings before one of them lost their wicket. This ranges well above the given target, making it a strong betting tip. Moreover, Sydney Thunder’s bowling performance has been inadequate in the competition. They conceded 139 runs before picking their first wicket against the Strikers in their previous clash this season. That said, Adelaide Strikers are most likely to score over 23 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Adelaide Strikers
Most fours: Adelaide Strikers
Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction
The Manuka Oval Stadium pitch proves advantageous for both batters and fast bowlers, yet it presents challenges for spin bowlers. In the initial overs of the match, the fast bowlers receive substantial assistance, and the swinging of the ball is particularly noticeable. Team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain between 17-29 degree Celsius on January 14. There is a high possibility of rain on game-day.
Sydney Thunder Player List
Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner
Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
Chris Green (c)
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder are having a forgetful season. They lost their last game 19 runs involving a disappointing batting and bowling performance.
Adelaide Strikers Player List
Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne
Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
D’Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Boyce
|
Bowler
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Thomas Kelly
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers are on their way up in the points table. They won their last game against the Hurricanes by 8 wickets and should be able to win again comfortably.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record
In their last five meetings between the sides, Adelaide Strikers lead the tally by 4-1.
- Adelaide Strikers Won: 4
- Sydney Thunder Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder met the Sixers in the last game. The Sixers scored 151 runs in the game. Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha picked 2 wickets each. Although it was an achievable target, Sydney Thunder’s batting order failed miserably to score runs in the game and settled for a total of 132 runs, losing all the wickets in the process. David Warner was the top batter with 37 runs in the game whereas the others went out cheaply in the game. The team is out of the competition and will be looking to win their remainder of their games.
Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes twice in a row. In their last game, HH scored 167 runs as their total. However, the batting order of the Strikers came through with an appropriate response and scored 169 runs in 15.5 overs, losing only 2 wickets. Jake Weatherald posted an unbeaten 80 runs in the game and took his side through the finish line, leading to a 8-wicket victory.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers
Matthew Short scored runs in his last game against the Hurricanes and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 351 runs in 6 games, he averages at 70.20 in his current campaign. He is the top batting pick from his side.
Cameron Bancroft to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder
Cameron Bancroft is the top run-scorer from his side in the competition. With 216 runs in 8 games, he averages at 27.00 in the competition. He scored 74 runs in the last game against Adelaide Strikers.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers
Jamie Overton has picked 13 wickets in 8 games for Adelaide Strikers in the competition. He has an economy rate of 8.09 in the current competition and will be expected to pick wickets for the team. In his last game against the Thunder, he managed to pick 2 wickets in the game.
Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder
Daniel Sams has been fantastic in the current competition. He has picked a total of 12 wickets in the competition in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 9.54 in the tournament.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers
- Sydney Thunder to win the match @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
- Adelaide Strikers to win the match @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Parimatch