SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction
SYT
45%
Chance of Winning
ADS
55%
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Facts:
- With 12 wickets, Daniel Sams was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in the last campaign.
- With 541 runs, Matthew Short was the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in the last campaign.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder were the worst team in the group stages last season as they won only one game in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. Sydney Thunders played twice against Adelaide Strikers last season and were outplayed on both occasions as Adelaide Strikers did a double against them.
Adelaide Strikers did not have a great start to the campaign last season but managed to turn things around as they won four games on the bounce and made the playoffs last term. They lost against Brisbane Heat in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 55%
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. We believe Davies will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Jake Weatherald had a solid campaign last season as he scored 202 runs in seven matches and was one of the most consistent batters last term. We believe Weatherald will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Sam Konstas, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, William Salzmann, Cameron Bancroft (Wk), Matthew Gilkes (Wk), Sam Billings (Wk), Liam Hatcher, Lockie Ferguson, Nathan McAndrew, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign as they one just one game in the group stages and were eighth on the table.
Adelaide Strikers News & Player List
Adelaide Strikers Player List
Alex Ross, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, D'Arcy Short, Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short (c), Alex Carey (Wk), Harry Nielsen (Wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
D'Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Thomas Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Bazley
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Doggett
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Boyce
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers did not have a great start but still managed to make the playoffs where they were beaten by Brisbane Heat in the Challenger round.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 12-09. Adelaide Strikers have beaten Sydney Thunders in each of the last five encounters.
Head to Head
Sydney Thunder: 09
Adelaide Strikers: 12
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder head into this game after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Sydney Thunders had a season to forget as they won only one game in the whole campaign and ended up eighth on the table. On the other hand after a difficult start, Adelaide Strikers won the last four games and made the playoffs last term. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Adelaide Strikers dominated the game. They won the first game with six wickets to spare and then in the second match they won the tie with nine wickets to spare. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in both games Adelaide Strikers had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
The onus would be on David Warner as Sydney Thunders' hope for a better showing this season. Even though Warner hasn’t played much cricket he remains one of the lethal T20 batters which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Matthew Short had a sensational campaign last season as he scored 541 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game against Sydney Thunders, Short scored 74 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Daniel Sams was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Sydney Thunders last season. With 12 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jamie Overton to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Jamie Overton was one of the most consistent bowlers last season for Adelaide Strikers as he bagged 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Adelaide Strikers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers
- Sydney Thunder to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Adelaide Strikers to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch