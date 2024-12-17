SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction SYT 45 % Chance of Winning ADS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder take on Adelaide Strikers in the third game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 17 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder were the worst team in the group stages last season as they won only one game in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. Sydney Thunders played twice against Adelaide Strikers last season and were outplayed on both occasions as Adelaide Strikers did a double against them.

Adelaide Strikers did not have a great start to the campaign last season but managed to turn things around as they won four games on the bounce and made the playoffs last term. They lost against Brisbane Heat in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 45%

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 55%

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Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. We believe Davies will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Weatherald had a solid campaign last season as he scored 202 runs in seven matches and was one of the most consistent batters last term. We believe Weatherald will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Sam Konstas, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, William Salzmann, Cameron Bancroft (Wk), Matthew Gilkes (Wk), Sam Billings (Wk), Liam Hatcher, Lockie Ferguson, Nathan McAndrew, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Sam Konstas Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign as they one just one game in the group stages and were eighth on the table.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Alex Ross, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, D'Arcy Short, Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short (c), Alex Carey (Wk), Harry Nielsen (Wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter D'Arcy Short Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Thomas Kelly All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper James Bazley Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Brendan Doggett All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers did not have a great start but still managed to make the playoffs where they were beaten by Brisbane Heat in the Challenger round.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 12-09. Adelaide Strikers have beaten Sydney Thunders in each of the last five encounters.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder: 09

Adelaide Strikers: 12

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder head into this game after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Sydney Thunders had a season to forget as they won only one game in the whole campaign and ended up eighth on the table. On the other hand after a difficult start, Adelaide Strikers won the last four games and made the playoffs last term. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Adelaide Strikers dominated the game. They won the first game with six wickets to spare and then in the second match they won the tie with nine wickets to spare. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in both games Adelaide Strikers had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

The onus would be on David Warner as Sydney Thunders' hope for a better showing this season. Even though Warner hasn’t played much cricket he remains one of the lethal T20 batters which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Matthew Short had a sensational campaign last season as he scored 541 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game against Sydney Thunders, Short scored 74 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Daniel Sams was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Sydney Thunders last season. With 12 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jamie Overton to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Jamie Overton was one of the most consistent bowlers last season for Adelaide Strikers as he bagged 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Adelaide Strikers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.