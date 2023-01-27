Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League Match 2022-23 Prediction SYT 70 % Chance of Winning BRH 30 % Bet now! Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat lock horns in the eliminator of Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney showground stadium, Sydney on January 27th, Friday at 01:45 PM IST. Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat clash against each other for the 3rd time in the tournament. Sydney Thunder won the first encounter against Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets chasing down 122 runs. In their second encounter in the tournament, Sydney Thunder beat Brisbane by 11 Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat lock horns in the eliminator of Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney showground stadium, Sydney on January 27th, Friday at 01:45 PM IST. Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat clash against each other for the 3rd time in the tournament. Sydney Thunder won the first encounter against Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets chasing down 122 runs. In their second encounter in the tournament, Sydney Thunder beat Brisbane by 11 runs defending a target of 183 runs. Sydney Thunder played 14 matches and won 7 matches and lost 7 matches. Brisbane Heat played 14 matches and won 6 matches, and lost 8 matches. Sydney Thunder is having a pretty good tournament so far. They qualified for the playoffs by winning 7 matches. The thunder is coming off a 3-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars. Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bowl first at MCG. Thunder bowlers dominated against the Melbourne stars batting lineup. Thomas Rogers scored 35 runs in 36 balls, and Hilton Cartwright scored 36 runs in 36 balls. Usman Qadir was the top performer with the ball picking up 3 wickets. Chris Green Picked up 2 wickets. Thunder then chased down the target in 18.5 overs. Daniel Sams scored crucial 28 runs in 18 balls to guide his team to victory.

Facts David Warner is a big-match player. He is yet to score a fifty. Warner has a very good record against Brisbane Heat and at the Showground Stadium in Sydney. We pick Warner to be the highest runs scorer for his team in the match against Brisbane Heat.

Daniel Sams has picked up 17 wickets in the tournament. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match. We back Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder's top bowler against Brisbane Heat.

Matt Renshaw scored 53 runs in his last 2 innings. Renshaw is the most reliable batsman for the Heart. We back Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane's top batsman against Sydney Thunder.

Daniel Sams is a top contender for the Player of the Match. We back him to be the Player of the Match as Sams can contribute with both bat and ball.

Brisbane Heat won four of their last five matches heading into the eliminator match against the Thunder. In their last match, Brisbane Heat lost to Hobart Hurricanes by 2 runs. Brisbane won the toss and elected to bowl first. Macalister Wright scored 56 runs in 56 balls for the Hurricanes. Micheal Neser picked up 4 wickets. Spencer Johnson picked up 2 wickets. Brisbane looked comfortable in chasing down 121 runs. After losing early wickets Sam Hain and Jimmy Peirson’s partnership of 73 helped the Heat to make a comeback in the game. Hain scored 26 runs in 34 balls. Peirson scored 39 runs in 37 balls. The duo were dismissed in quick succession and Heat were 6 down for 105. They failed to score 16 runs in 16 balls. Faheem Ashraf and Nathan Ellis picked up 2 wickets each.

Sydney Thunder managed to sneak into the eliminator by winning their last league match. The Thunder lost two out of their last three games. Their star players failed to deliver. Daniel Sams and Oliver Davies bailed out their team on multiple occasions. Sams has been the top performer with both bat and ball. David Warner, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Chris Green and Oliver Davies are the top players to watch out for against Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat is coming off a 2 runs loss against Hobart Hurricane. Brisbane failed to chase down targets on multiple occasions this season. Sam Hain has scored 132 runs in his last 3 outings. Micheal Neser has been the star with the ball picking up 22 wickets. Usman Khawaja, Marcus Labuschagne, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson and Micheal Neser are the players to watch out for in the match against Sydney Thunder.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2022- 2023.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes lost their last two games and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament. Hobart needs to win their last two games to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. Hobart is in 7th position with 5 wins and 7 losses. Sydney Sixers are looking unstoppable winning 5 wins in a row the sixers are in 2nd position on the points table with 9 wins, 3 losses and 1 No result match. We favour Sydney Thunder to win the match against Brisbane Heat based on the recent form of both teams with a win probability of 70/30 chance of winning.

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Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Sydney Thunder is coming off a 3-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars. While their opponents Brisbane Heat are coming off a 2-run loss against Hobart Hurricane. Sydney Thunder will be entering the game as favourites having defeated Brisbane Heat twice in the tournament. Sydney Thunder played 14 matches in the tournament and managed to win 7 games. If Sydney Thunder bat first, they will score around 150-160 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 125-140 if Brisbane Heat bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Sydney Thunder to win the upcoming fixture.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Toss Prediction

The surface at the Showground Stadium in Sydney is a bowler-friendly track. Batsmen find it hard to score runs at this venue. The surface is a two-paced track. The average 1st innings score in the last 4 big bash matches played at this venue is 127 runs. Teams batting 2nd find it easy to chase. The team Winning the toss will most probably elect to bowl first and chase down the target later in the game.

Weather Report

It is expected to be yet another day where the evenings are a bit colder at Showground Stadium in Sydney on Friday. The temperature as per the weather forecast is expected to be around 23 to 24-degree celsius. There is a 30% chance of rain during the evening time and there could be slight interruptions due to rain.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad – Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir, Blake Nikitaras, Joel Davies, Baxter Holt, Ross Pawson, Brendan Doggett, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Thunder Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Matthew Gilkes (wk) Batter David Warner Batter Jason Sangha All-Rounder Oliver Davies Batter Alex Ross Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Ben Cutting All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All - rounder Chris Green Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder is coming off a 3-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars. Thunder lost three matches in their last five outings. Sydney Thunder struggled while batting first throughout the tournament. They won four games out of the seven games that they managed to win in the tournament. In their last two meetings against Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder emerged victorious.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Mark Steketee

Brisbane Heat Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Josh Brown Batter Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Marnus Labuschagne All-Rounder Matt Renshaw All- Rounder Sam Hain Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Batter Michael Neser All-rounder James Bazley All - rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat is coming off a 2-run loss against Hobart Hurricane. Heat won four of their last five matches. They lost their two matches in the tournament against Sydney Thunder. They are yet to defeat the Thunder in the tournament this season.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Sydney Thunder winning the match at 1.85 whereas in favour of Brisbane Heat are 1.97. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Batters

Sydney Thunder is batting dominant team with some firepower at the top order and strikers in the middle order. Oliver Davies is the team's leading run scorer with 334 runs in 13 innings. David Warner is yet to make his mark in the tournament. Warner and Oliver Davies are the key batsmen in the game against Brisbane Heat.

Jimmy Peirson is the leading run-scorer for Brisbane Heat in the tournament. Peirson scored 323 runs in 14 innings. Sam Hain has scored 132 runs in his last 3 innings. He is another key batsman for the Heat. Jimmy Peirson and Sam Hain are the key batsmen for Brisbane Heat in the game against Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Smas is the leading wicket-taker for the Thunder in the tournament. Sams picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches. Chris Green picked up 12 wickets. Sams has been lethal in the powerplay and at the death overs. Chris Green and Daniel Sams are the key bowlers for Sydney Thunder in the game against Brisbane Heat.

Micheal Neser picked up 22 wickets in 13 matches. Neser has been the most effective and economical bowler in this year’s big bash league. Spencer Johnson has been a great addition to the Heat squad. He has picked up 9 wickets. He has been economical in the death overs. Micheal Neser and Spencer Johnson are the key bowlers for Brisbane Heat in the game against Sydney Thunder.