SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction
SYT
55%
Chance of Winning
BRH
45%
T20
Manuka Oval
Facts:
- With 18 wickets, Daniel Sams was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder last season.
- With 26 wickets, Michael Neser was the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat in the tournament last season.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder had a difficult start to the tournament last year but managed to bag seven wins in 14 games and ended up fourth on the table. After beating Brisbane Heat twice in the group stages, once again both sides went head to head in the Eliminator round, Brisbane Heat avenged their losses in the group stages and scored 203 runs in the game. The game got suspended due to rain and Brisbane Heat won the game by eight runs (D&L).
Brisbane Heat were one of the surprise packages last season, they had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches in the tournament. After finishing fifth on the table they had a stunning playoff run as they beat Sydney Thunders, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers and went into the finals where they were beaten by Perth Scorchers. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder are slight favourites heading into this fixture.
- Sydney Thunder’s chances of winning - 55%
- Brisbane Heat’s chances of winning - 45%
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Max Bryant had an underwhelming campaign last season. Bryant played nine matches last season and scored 152 runs with an average of 16.88 which is pretty low for a top order batsmen. Both sides squared off twice in the group stages, in the first match Bryant scored one off seven balls and in the second game he scored four which makes us believe Bryant would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Alex Hales had a solid campaign last term as he ended up with 245 runs in nine matches with an average of 30.62 which is pretty good in T20 format. Hales was one of the most consistent batman for Sydney Thunders and scored an unbeaten 59 in the first head to head game against Brisbane Heat which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Canberra hosted two games last year in this tournament and on both occasions, the team bowling first won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha, David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Usman Qadir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Cutting
|
Batter
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Usman Qadir
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder lost three of the first four games last season but managed to bag seven wins in 14 matches and ended up fourth on the table. Sydney Thunders were knocked out in the eliminator round but Brisbane Heat.
Brisbane Heat News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Player List
Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Charlie Wakim, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Wood, Josh Brown, Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Jack Wood
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat had a difficult start to the season last year but managed to clinch the playoff spot as they finished fifth on the table. They went all the way to finals but fell short against Perth Scorchers as they lost the game with five wickets to spare.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Brisbane Heat have edged Sydney Thunder in this tournament 11-7. Both sides squared off twice in the group stages and on both occasions Sydney Thunder managed to secure maximum points.
Total Matches: 19
Sydney Thunder: 7
Brisbane Heat: 11
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat had pretty similar campaigns in the group stages last year, both sides struggled to get going in the first half of the campaign but managed to recover well and ended up fourth and fifth on the table and qualified for the playoffs last term. Even though both sides had similar seasons, the head to head games was a different story as both games turned out to be a one sided affair. In the first game, Sydney Thunders dismantled Brisbane Heat as they won the game with ten wickets to spare. In the game Sydney Thunders managed to rack up a 124 run opening stand on the other hand Brisbane heat had an opening partnership of three runs. The second game between the two sides was a close game and Sydney Thunders won the game by 11 runs making it 2-0 against Brisbane Heat. In both matches Sydney Thunders had a better opening stand which makes us believe Sydney Thunders would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
T20
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Batters
Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’s top batter
This pick might shock a few people as if you look at the numbers, Matthew Gilkes had a pretty ordinary tournament as he scored 282 runs with an average of 21.69 which is pretty low. But in the two games against Brisbane Heat, Gilkes scored 56* and 37 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro to be Brisbane Heat’s top batter
Colin Munro had a solid campaign last season as he scored 278 runs in eight matches and was one of the top run scorers for Brisbane Heat last year. In both head to head matches against Sydney Thunders, Munro scored 43 and 98 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Bowlers
Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’s top bowler
Daniel Sams had a phenomenal campaign last season as he ended up with 18 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in the season. Against Brisbane Heat, Sams ended up with 2/27 and 2/41 in the two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Neser to be Brisbane Heat’s top bowler
Even though Michael Neser had a pretty ordinary game against Sydney Thunder last year we are still going to back him in this game as he had a stunning campaign last year and with 26 wickets was the leading wicket taker for Brisbane heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder
- Sydney Thunder to win @ 1.88 (PariMatch)
- Brisbane Heat to win @ 1.88 (PariMatch)
Parimatch