SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction SYT 55 % Chance of Winning BRH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat take centre stage in the sixth game of the 2023 Big Bash at the Manuka Oval Stadium, Canberra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 12 at 1:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder had a difficult start to the tournament last year but managed to bag seven wins in 14 games and ended up fourth on the table. After beating Brisbane Heat twice in the group stages, once again both sides went head to head in the Eliminator round, Brisbane Heat avenged their losses in the group stages and scored 203 runs in the game. The game got suspended due to rain and Brisbane Heat won the game by eight runs (D&L).

Brisbane Heat were one of the surprise packages last season, they had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches in the tournament. After finishing fifth on the table they had a stunning playoff run as they beat Sydney Thunders, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers and went into the finals where they were beaten by Perth Scorchers. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder are slight favourites heading into this fixture.

Sydney Thunder’s chances of winning - 55%

Brisbane Heat’s chances of winning - 45%

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Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Max Bryant had an underwhelming campaign last season. Bryant played nine matches last season and scored 152 runs with an average of 16.88 which is pretty low for a top order batsmen. Both sides squared off twice in the group stages, in the first match Bryant scored one off seven balls and in the second game he scored four which makes us believe Bryant would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Alex Hales had a solid campaign last term as he ended up with 245 runs in nine matches with an average of 30.62 which is pretty good in T20 format. Hales was one of the most consistent batman for Sydney Thunders and scored an unbeaten 59 in the first head to head game against Brisbane Heat which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Thunder 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Canberra hosted two games last year in this tournament and on both occasions, the team bowling first won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha, David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Usman Qadir

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Jason Sangha Batter Oliver Davies Batter Alex Ross Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Ben Cutting Batter Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder lost three of the first four games last season but managed to bag seven wins in 14 matches and ended up fourth on the table. Sydney Thunders were knocked out in the eliminator round but Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Charlie Wakim, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Wood, Josh Brown, Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Max Bryant Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Paul Walter Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Jack Wood All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat had a difficult start to the season last year but managed to clinch the playoff spot as they finished fifth on the table. They went all the way to finals but fell short against Perth Scorchers as they lost the game with five wickets to spare.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Brisbane Heat have edged Sydney Thunder in this tournament 11-7. Both sides squared off twice in the group stages and on both occasions Sydney Thunder managed to secure maximum points.

Total Matches: 19

Sydney Thunder: 7

Brisbane Heat: 11

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat

Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat had pretty similar campaigns in the group stages last year, both sides struggled to get going in the first half of the campaign but managed to recover well and ended up fourth and fifth on the table and qualified for the playoffs last term. Even though both sides had similar seasons, the head to head games was a different story as both games turned out to be a one sided affair. In the first game, Sydney Thunders dismantled Brisbane Heat as they won the game with ten wickets to spare. In the game Sydney Thunders managed to rack up a 124 run opening stand on the other hand Brisbane heat had an opening partnership of three runs. The second game between the two sides was a close game and Sydney Thunders won the game by 11 runs making it 2-0 against Brisbane Heat. In both matches Sydney Thunders had a better opening stand which makes us believe Sydney Thunders would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat T20 Manuka Oval, Canberra Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Batters

Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’s top batter

This pick might shock a few people as if you look at the numbers, Matthew Gilkes had a pretty ordinary tournament as he scored 282 runs with an average of 21.69 which is pretty low. But in the two games against Brisbane Heat, Gilkes scored 56* and 37 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro to be Brisbane Heat’s top batter

Colin Munro had a solid campaign last season as he scored 278 runs in eight matches and was one of the top run scorers for Brisbane Heat last year. In both head to head matches against Sydney Thunders, Munro scored 43 and 98 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’s top bowler

Daniel Sams had a phenomenal campaign last season as he ended up with 18 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in the season. Against Brisbane Heat, Sams ended up with 2/27 and 2/41 in the two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Neser to be Brisbane Heat’s top bowler

Even though Michael Neser had a pretty ordinary game against Sydney Thunder last year we are still going to back him in this game as he had a stunning campaign last year and with 26 wickets was the leading wicket taker for Brisbane heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.