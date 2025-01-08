SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction SYT 46 % Chance of Winning HOH 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sydney Thunder take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 27th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 08 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Unlike last season, Sydney Thunder have had a great start to the tournament as they have four wins in six games and are currently second on the table. Sydney Thunders had four wins in five matches but in the last game they fell short against Brisbane Heat who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great start as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades since then they have managed to turn things around and have won four straight games and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 46%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 54%

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Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Sam Billings did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far. So far Billings has scored 149 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last few games he has managed to turn things around as he has scored 68, 34 and 17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Blake Nikitaras, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Sams, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Oliver Davies, Hugh Weibgen

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Blake Nikitaras Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Tom Andrews Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Cameron Bancroft Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, but this year they have four wins in six games and are currently second on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Shai Hope Batter Ben McDermott Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 12-08. Both sides went head to head last year and Hobart Hurricanes won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder: 08

Hobart Hurricanes: 12

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder head into this match after both sides have had an impressive start to the campaign, both teams are favourites to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunder won four of the first five matches and even though they lost the last game against Brisbane Heat they remain second on the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won four games on the spin and are currently third on the table. Hobart Hurricanes openers have been dominant which is probably why they have managed better opening partnership in the last three of the four matches. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.67 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored yet another half century against Brisbane Heat. With 228 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen was once again impressive in the last game as he scored 37 off 16 balls. With 189 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sydney Thunder as he bagged two wickets in the last game and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Chris Jordan did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him as he has been brilliant for Hobart Hurricanes this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.