SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction
SYT
46%
Chance of Winning
HOH
54%
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Facts:
- With 228 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
- With 189 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Unlike last season, Sydney Thunder have had a great start to the tournament as they have four wins in six games and are currently second on the table. Sydney Thunders had four wins in five matches but in the last game they fell short against Brisbane Heat who won the game with five wickets to spare.
Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great start as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades since then they have managed to turn things around and have won four straight games and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 46%
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 54%
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Even though Sam Billings did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far. So far Billings has scored 149 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last few games he has managed to turn things around as he has scored 68, 34 and 17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Blake Nikitaras, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Sams, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Oliver Davies, Hugh Weibgen
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Blake Nikitaras
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Andrews
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, but this year they have four wins in six games and are currently second on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Riley Meredith
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Peter Hatzoglou
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 12-08. Both sides went head to head last year and Hobart Hurricanes won the game.
Head to Head
Sydney Thunder: 08
Hobart Hurricanes: 12
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder head into this match after both sides have had an impressive start to the campaign, both teams are favourites to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunder won four of the first five matches and even though they lost the last game against Brisbane Heat they remain second on the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won four games on the spin and are currently third on the table. Hobart Hurricanes openers have been dominant which is probably why they have managed better opening partnership in the last three of the four matches. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored yet another half century against Brisbane Heat. With 228 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen was once again impressive in the last game as he scored 37 off 16 balls. With 189 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Lockie Ferguson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sydney Thunder as he bagged two wickets in the last game and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Chris Jordan did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him as he has been brilliant for Hobart Hurricanes this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Sydney Thunder to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
Parimatch