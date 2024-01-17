SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction SYT 56 % Chance of Winning MER 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.832 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the final group match, Melbourne Renegades will meet Sydney Thunder again in the 40th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 17, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder’s campaign never took off this season. They have won a single game against the Stars this season and lost all the other games against every team. This will be their first clash against the Renegades this season. With seven losses and a win, Sydney Thunder are placed at the bottom position of the points table. Irrespective of a win here, the Thunders will finish at the last position of this year’s edition of the BBL.

Melbourne Renegades are having a similar campaign. They won their second game in their last outing and collected 5 points so far. With six losses and two wins, Melbourne Renegades are placed at the 7th position of the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.289 and will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Melbourne Renegades's chance of winning: 44%

Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 56%

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Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder have had a very inconsistent campaign this season. They performed decently in the batting department but their bowling order did not replicate the same vigour. Their opening line-up had a few ups and downs but it has been better since David Warner arrived for the opening position. Alex Hales and Warner open for the team currently and average at 28.66 & 25.00 respectively in the competition. The team scored 35, 44 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. This indicates a good coordination between the openers presently in the squad. In their last clash in the previous season, Sydney Thunder posted 57 runs before their first loss in the game. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a high bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Sydney Thunder 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Sydney Thunder 1.98 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sydney Showground Stadium is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be quite the possibility on such a pitch, and opting to bowl first after winning the toss and chasing the target could prove to be a viable option. There is a possibility of rain on the game-day which could affect the decision after winning the toss in the next game.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 22-25 degree Celsius on January 17. There is a high possibility of rain on game-day.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:

Cameron Bancroft Batter Alex Hales Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkies Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Chris Green (c) Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler David Warner Batter Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have lost five games in a row. Their bowlers have been very disappointing this season.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Aaron Finch Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Will Sutherland (c) All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Fergus O’Neill Bowler Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades won their last game against Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets. They will be confident coming into this game.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings between the sides, Sydney Thunder lead the tally by 4-1. However, the odds are lopsided for this upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Won: 1

Sydney Thunder Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades met Melbourne Stars in the previous outing. The Renegades were fierce with their bowling and restricted the Stars to 137 runs in the game. Kane Richardson and Akeal Hosein picked 2 wickets each. Their smashing bowling performance was complemented by the batters who surpassed the target, scoring 139 runs in the game and winning the game by 6 wickets. Shaun Marsh remained unbeaten with the score of 64 runs in the game whereas Jake Fraser-McGurk chipped in 42 runs in the game.

Sydney Thunder are yet again coming from a defeat in their last outing. They bundled out at 140 runs against Adelaide Strikers. Alex Hales scored 43 runs whereas others in the team went out cheaply. They did not have any luck in the bowling order as well and only got a single wicket. Adelaide Strikers comfortably won the game by 9 wickets. Sydney Thunder have just been disappointing in the season and will try to change things around in their last game of the season. They

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.013 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Shaun Marsh to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Shaun Marsh averages 37.90 in his T20 career. He is in stellar form this season and has accumulated 181 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.25. He smashed an unbeaten 64 off 49 balls in the last fixture. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales has proved time and again the power of experience in the 20 over format. He has scored 258 runs in 9 games at an average of 28.66. He scored 43 runs off 32 balls in the last game and will be expected to deliver a similar performance in the next game.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Akeal Hosein to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

A talented bowler from the Windies, Akeal Hosein has played only a single innings in the competition and displayed a very strong front in the game. He picked 2 wickets in the last game with an economy rate of 4.50. He will bowl fiercely in the next game too.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder

Daniel Sams has been fantastic in the current competition. He has picked a total of 12 wickets in the competition in 8 innings. He has an economy rate of 9.29 in the tournament.