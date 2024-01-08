SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction SYT 40 % Chance of Winning PES 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.642 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers will meet for the first time this season in the Big Bash League on January 8, 2024. The match is going to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium with a scheduled start time of 1:45 P.M IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Chances of Winning

Sydney Thunder’s last outing in the tournament was against Hobart Hurricane, wherein they lost the toss and were tasked with batting first. They managed to put up a total of 150/8, but their bowling attack struggled to defend it. Hobart Hurricane found it rather easy to get past Sydney Thunder, considering they finished the match in just 18.1 overs, winning by a margin of seven wickets with eleven balls left unused.

Perth Scorchers had a flawless record until it was tainted by Adelaide Strikers in their previous encounter. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Perth Scorchers to bat first and set the target. They went on to score 153/7 but when it came to defending it, they did not have an answer. Strikers completed the match in 16.1 overs and emerged victorious by a substantial margin of nine wickets with 23 balls remaining.

Sydney Thunder chance of winning - 40%

Perth Scorchers chance of winning - 60%

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Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips

Cameron Bancroft leads Sydney Thunder’s run charts with 202 runs in six innings, including a half-century against Adelaide Strikers earlier this season. He has a sizable lead over the rest of the team in terms of runs as Oliver Davies is next in line with 148 runs to his credit, followed by Alex Ross with 142 runs. Daniel Sams has been brilliant on the bowling front with 11 wickets under his belt, while Zaman Khan is a close second with eight wickets.

Aaron Hardie, Perth Scorchers’ captain, is the leading batsman for the team with 251 runs in six innings, which includes two 50s so far. He is followed by Josh Inglis, their wicket-keeper batsman, who has accumulated 149 runs in five innings. In the bowling department, Lance Morris and Jason Behrendorff are tied as the top wicket-takers for them with nine wickets each.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium. The last completed match held at the venue was between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Sydney Sixers to set the target. They scored 154/8, but it was chased down and Melbourne Stars edged out a four-wicket victory. Taking this outcome into account, it seems likely that the toss winner of the next match could opt for a similar strategy and field first.

Weather Report

Light rain is anticipated on the day of the match at Sydney with a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Chris Green (c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, David Warner, Daniel Sams, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Zaman Khan, Liam Doddrell, Blake Nikitaras, William Salzmann.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Wicket-keeper Alex Hales Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Oliver Davies Batter Alex Ross Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Chris Green (C) Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder has displayed inconsistency in their form, but they do not appear to be in a position to overcome their adversary.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Aaron Hardie (c), Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Liam Haskett.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Aaron Hardie (C) Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Laurie Evans Batter Cooper Connolly All-rounder Ashton Agar Bowler Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have showcased exceptional form this season and seem poised to come out on top once more.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, Sydney Thunder has maintained a slight edge over Perth Scorchers with three wins. The latter won the remaining two fixtures, including their last match in the previous season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sydney Thunder - 3

Perth Scorchers - 2

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers

In their previous match versus Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers had an underwhelming start to their innings as they lost their first wicket on the second ball of the innings. Zak Crawley and Sam Whiteman failed to lay down a proper foundation for the rest of their batting order as the latter lost his wicket rather early and ended their partnership with a single run. Cameron Bancroft and Alex Hales performed marginally better in terms of opening partnership in their last outing against Hobart Hurricanes, wherein they collaborated for 20 runs before Hales’ wicket was taken in 2.6 overs. Considering these recent outcomes, it appears likely that Sydney Thunder could establish a better first wicket partnership in the next game.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.36 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.642 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Sydney Thunder’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft currently stands as Sydney Thunder’s leading batsman with 202 runs in six innings. He is the only player from the team to have achieved a half-century so far in the season. In their last match against Hobart Hurricanes, he scored 21 runs off 20 deliveries. He could be their top run scorer in the upcoming match.

Aaron Hardie to be Perth Scorchers’ Best Batter

Aaron Hardie leads Perth Scorchers’ run charts with 251 runs in six innings. In their previous match versus Adelaide Strikers, he was their second highest run-getter with 35 runs from 27 deliveries. Considering his trajectory and consistency, he can be anticipated to be their leading batsman in the next game.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Best Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’s Best Batter

Sydney Thunder’s all-rounder is the top wicket-taker for the team at the moment with 11 wickets in five innings. In their previous match against Hobart Hurricanes, he delivered four overs and gave away 37 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.25. He bagged one wicket in the process. Although his spell was rather expensive, he could be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler.

Lance Morris to be Perth Scorchers’ Best Bowler

Lance Morris is tied as Perth Scorchers’ top wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings. He was the only player from the team to have captured a wicket against Adelaide Strikers in their last match. He delivered three overs and allowed 25 runs which translated to an economy rate of 8.33. Taking this recent performance into account, he could be expected to continue as their standout bowler.