SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction SYT 40 % Chance of Winning SYS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.834 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will clash in the 19th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park on December 30. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

A solid-looking squad of Sydney Thunder will be hoping to find consistency in the competition. After two consecutive losses in their campaign, they managed to win their first game of the season against Melbourne Stars. With two wins and a loss, Sydney Thunder are positioned at 5th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.158 in the tournament.

Sydney Sixers’ winning run came to an end as their batting struggles finally caught up to them. They lost their first outing after three wins in their campaign. With three wins and a loss, Sydney Sixers are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. SS have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.167. The team will look to go back to their winning ways in the competition.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 60%

Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 40%

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Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

The Sydney Sixers did a good job with the bat in the two games so far. Their opening line-up revolves around Josh Philippe and James Vince. The team has posted the scores of 58, 20, 39 & 27 before their 1st dismissal in the four games. They scored over our target in three out of their four outings. That said, their openers will look to establish a strong opening partnership in the next game. Philippe and Vince average at 22.25 & 24.75 respectively in the current competition and have established impressive opening partnerships in the tournament. In their last meeting previou season, SS scored 29 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Sydney Sixers look good and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in their upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Toss Prediction

The average 1st batting score here is 150 runs but for a match-winning score, we reckon the team batting first should look for something over 175 runs. There is not much of a difference between wins for a team batting first or second on this ground. However, considering the batting form of both teams we reckon neither of them is in great shape to chase down a total and batting first would be a better choice.

Weather Report

It is a balanced wicket that offers plenty of help to the bowlers. The batters will face a tough challenge from the pacers. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Joel Davies Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Steve O’Keefe Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

The Sydney Sixers are coming from a loss against Melbourne Stars by 4 wickets. They had a disappointing batting outing and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:

Cameron Bancroft Batter Alex Hales Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkies Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Chris Green (c) Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder won their first game of the season against Melbourne Stars by 5 wickets.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers lead the tally by 4-1.

Sydney Sixers Won: 4

Sydney Thunder Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder went against Melbourne Stars and won the game by 5 wickets. Melbourne Stars batted first and scored 172 runs in the game. Daniel Sams picked 4 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, the Thunder successfully scored 176 runs in the game, winning the game by 5 wickets and 10 balls remaining. Alex Hales was the top scorer from the Thunder with 40 runs in the game. It is a well-balanced and deep batting order and is in desperate need of consistency at the moment.

Sydney Sixers lost their first game in the competition against Melbourne Stars. The Sixers haven’t been exceptional with the bat. They batted first and scored 154 runs in the game. James Vince scored 83 runs in the game. But the total was not win worthy. The Sixers could not keep the Stars under the target and lost the game by 4 wickets and 3 balls to spare. Sean Abbott and Jackson Bird picked 2 wickets each for the Sixers.

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Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Jordan Silk to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Jordan Silk has been terrific with the bat in the competition. He has scored 116 runs in 4 games at an average of 58.00. He scored an unbeatable 66 in his last outing. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder

Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter. He has scored the highest number of runs from his side in the competition. With 175 runs in 4 games, he averages at 43.75 in the competition. He scored 30 runs in the last game and will be the top batter in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Jackson Bird to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Jackson Bird is a terrific bowler. He picked 2 wickets in the last outing. He has a total of 6 wickets in the competition and has an economy rate of 8.35. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder

Daniel Sams has been fantastic in the current competition. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in the competition in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 9.46 in the tournament. He impressed everyone by picking 4 wickets in his last outing.