SYT (Sydney Sixers) vs SYS (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction
SYT
43%
Chance of Winning
SYS
57%
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Facts:
- With 17 wickets, Ben Dwarshuis was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Sixers in the last campaign.
- With 12 wickets, Daniel Sams was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in the last campaign.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers were one of the most dominant teams in the group stages as they lost just twice in the group stages and ended up second on the table. This season once again Sydney Sixers have got off to a great start as they dominated Melbourne Renegades in the opening game which they won with five wickets to spare.
Sydney Thunder were the worst team in the group stages last season as they won only one game in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. Unlike last season, this year they have got off to a positive start as they beat Adelaide Strikers in the opening game. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 43%
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Josh Philippe was incredible last season as he scored 257 runs for Sydney Sixers and was one of the top run scorers for his side. Even though Philippe struggled in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. Even though Davies scored 23 in the opening game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joel Davies
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers were dominant in the group stages as they won six games and ended up second on the table. They were beaten by Brisbane Heat in the finals.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, Wes Agar, Blake Nikitaras
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign as they won just one game in the group stages and were eighth on the table.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Sydney Thunder 17-07. Sydney Sixers are unbeaten in their last six head to head encounters.
Head to Head
Sydney Sixers: 17
Sydney Thunder: 07
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers go head to head in what feels like a pretty straight forward game for the Thunders as they have dominated this fixture in the past. Both sides had contrasting campaigns last season as Sydney Sixers made the playoffs and Sydney Thunders ended up last on the table as they had just one win in the whole campaign. This fixture has been a happy hunting ground for Sydney Sixers as they are unbeaten in the last six head to head matches. We expect the Sydney Sixers to dominate this game once again and they would also end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Moises Henriques to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Moises Henriques was sensational in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line. With 257 runs, Henriques was one of the top run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Sam Konstas has been phenomenal in all formats this season and once again he showcased his dominance in the last game as Konstas scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis was expensive in the opening game but still managed to bag two wickets. With 17 wickets, Dwarshuis was the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Even though Daniel Sams did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to back him once again. He was phenomenal last season as he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch